'Living legend' to be honored with musical celebration

Macon resident Jimmy Mills will be honored Friday at the Tubman Museum for inspiring others through his lifelong commitment to service.
Mills, a musician and community activist, has been a music educator and choral director in Bibb County for 60 years. Through his work, he has mentored young men and women in music and assisted many in receiving scholarships. He is the founder of Iron Men Health Fair Inc. and has been actively involved in the community by serving on various boards and committees.
“When you find a jewel and a living legend like (Mills), I think he should know,” said Tina Dennard, co-founder of Adopt a Role Model and friend of Mills.
The event is being coordinated by Dennard and William Bryant, a friend who attended college with Mills at Fort Valley State University.
Bryant and Dennard teamed up to plan the event after they expressed their interest to Mills about celebrating him.
“This is something I’ve thought about for some years,” Bryant said. “He’s just a remarkable person in my opinion.”
Dennard said she wanted to have an event in Mills honor so that he could see how appreciated he is for the work he has done in his lifetime.
The event will include a meet and greet with Mills, musical performances from young musicians, proclamations from Macon and Fort Valley and the awarding of Jimmy Mills Scholarships in the areas of music, health, academics, dance, sports and women and girls training. Bryant will perform a special song in honor of Mills.
Dennard said she hopes the celebration will give kids someone to look up to and inspire others to serve in the same capacity as Mills.
Mills could not be reached for a comment.
The event is $25 per person or $40 per couple. All donations from the event will go to the Jimmy Mills Scholarship Fund.
A Musical Celebration Honoring Jimmy Mills and Friends
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: The Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon
Cost: $25 per person or $40 per couple
Comments