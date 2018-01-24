10 Days Calendar

The 2018 Coin & Currency Show is being held at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter in Perry from Jan. 26-28.
Friday

Jan. 26

2018 Coin & Currency Show

Sponsored by the Middle Georgia Coin Club. Free. 478-320-7850. middlegeorgiacoinclub.com. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Maggie Renfroe

The concert will benefit Mary Persons High School’s Best Buddies Chapter. $15, $10 for students. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

The popular skits from the beloved TV are brought to stage. $18, $15 for active military, senior citizens and students with identification. 478-987-5354. www.perryplayers.org. Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.

“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon”

The Grimm Brothers’ fairy tales are flipped on their heads in a fast-paced, rollicking ride as 21 actors tell all 209 stories. Presented by The Backlot Players youth company. $15, $12 seniors, students and military; $10 each for groups of 10 or more. 478-972-1831. www.thebacklotplayers.org. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.

Saturday

Jan. 27

2018 Coin & Currency Show

Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

ABKC Dog Show

Showcasing the American Bully breed.$15. 478-988-6483. www.gnfa.com. Heritage Hall, Georgia National Fairgrounds & Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. 11 a.m.-8 p.m.

How to become a self-published author workshop

Author Johnnie Goolsby conducts a two-hour workshop is for aspiring authors who wish to turn their writings into a self-published books. $20. 818-221-7551. www.evangelisminmotion.net. Fresh Air Barbeque, 3076 Riverside Drive, Macon. 1-3 p.m.

All That Jazz Concert & Ball

Headlining the fundraiser for the Tubman Museum is soul legend Peabo Bryson is joined by R&B, gospel and jazz singer-songwriter Regina Belle. the after-concert dance party is hosted by AJ the DJ. $1,200 per table of eight, balcony seats $35 until Jan. 13, then $40. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First Street, Macon. 7 p.m.

Maggie Renfroe and Reid Haughton

The concert will benefit the Fuller Center for Housing in Macon. $20. 478-845-8087. fullercenter.org. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 7:30 p.m.

Sunday

Jan. 28

2018 Coin & Currency Show

Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Pkwy., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 2:30 p.m.

Monday

Jan. 29

State Farmers Market

Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m.

Tuesday

Jan. 30

“Spotlight on 3D Artwork”

Sculpture, jewelry, textiles, glasswork, metal, non-conventional pieces. Free. 478-744-9557. Middle Georgia Arts Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave., Macon. 6-8 p.m.

Wednesday

Jan. 31

“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”

The club’s 57th annual music revue. $17-$42. Music, dancing, jokes, news and more. 478-301-5470. maconcivicclub.com. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. 7:30 p.m.

Elizabeth Cook

A Grand Ole Opry regular with an outlaw bent. Darrin Bradbury also performing. $12. 478-746-8658. www.rookerymacon.com. The Creek Stage at the Rookery 543 Cherry St., Macon. 8 p.m.

Thursday

Feb. 1

Festival of Camellias Guided Tours

Massee Lane Gardens’ prized flowers are in peak bloom. $5 for guided tours, $15 for box lunch tours. 877-422-6355. www.americancamellias.com/news-events/festival-of-camellias. Massee Lane Gardens, 100 Massee Lane, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”

The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. (See Wednesday, Jan. 31.) 7:30 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 7:30 p.m.

Friday

Feb. 2

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 7:30 p.m.

“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”

The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. (See Wednesday, Jan. 31.) 7:30 p.m.

“Marjorie at Midnight”

A disgruntled ghost finds fun with young ghost hunters. A Wesleyan Theatre Club production with proceeds benefiting the Macon-Bibb County Animal Shelter. $2 or donation of pet treat or toy. 478-757-5171. www.wesleyancollege.edu. Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.

“Beau Jest”

Romantic comedy about mistaken identity. $20, $16 for seniors 60 and older, $10 students up to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.

Saturday

Feb. 3

Joshua’s Birthday Bash for a Cure

Dinner, dancing and silent auction to benefit the brain tumor program at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. $50. 478-361-3541. www.joshuaswish.org. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Pkwy., Suite A, Macon. 6 p.m.

Concert To Benefit Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation

Featuring The Whisnants along with New Grace and emcee Jeff Cleghorn. Love offering accepted. 478-808-1604. Calvary Community Chapel, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 6 p.m.

“Macon Civic Club Presents: Shake It Up”

The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St., Macon. (See Wednesday, Jan. 31.) 7:30 p.m.

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 7:30 p.m.

“Beau Jest”

Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 8 p.m.

“Marjorie at Midnight”

Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 8 p.m.

Sunday

Feb. 4

“The Carol Burnett Show”

Perry Players, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Jan. 26.) 2:30 p.m.

“Beau Jest”

Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Feb. 2.) 2:30 p.m.

