Bob the Buzzard will drop in Perry — so celebrate!

Bob the Buzzard is ready to drop, and he’ll do so at Perry’s annual New Year’s Eve street party.
He’ll be the bird wearing the top hat.
“As we say — Perry is where Georgia comes together and want everyone to come downtown to the square and celebrate at the old courthouse as they say goodbye to 2017 and hello to 2018,” said Christine Sewel, event coordinator and administrative assistant for Perry’s community and economic development departments.
“It’s all in good fun and no live buzzards are involved or harmed,” she said.
Sewel said guests are invited to “shake a tail feather” with Bob to live music from The Breakfast Club, a 1980s tribute band. She said downtown restaurants offer food and drink specials so attendees can come early for dinner and stay late to celebrate. There will souvenirs for sale along with Bob the Buzzard novelty items.
And don’t worry, there will also be a goodly amount of balloons and confetti when Perry Mayor Jimmy Faircloth counts down Bob’s descent.
It’s all for fun but organizers say there’s a long list of don’ts for the event:
▪ Don’t worry about parking, there’s plenty of handicap and regular parking on Ball, Main, Commerce and Washington streets and on Carroll and Macon roads. There’s even more on side streets. However, the most downtown portions of Carroll, Main, Ball and Jernigan streets will be closed Sunday until 1 a.m. Monday;
▪ Don’t worry about bathrooms, there will be public portable restrooms located throughout the event location;
▪ Don’t worry local bars and restaurants will be open offering food and drinks as well as street vendors offering spirits;
▪ Don’t bring coolers, they won’t make it in;
▪ Don’t bring personal heaters, coolers, outside alcohol, glass bottles or pets, unless they’re service animals. Bicycles, golf carts, skateboards, roller skates and hover boards are also on the don’t bring list;
▪ Don’t forget to check the weather and dress accordingly. But no matter, enjoy the fact temperatures at New York City’s ball drop range from 28 to 42 degrees compared to Bob’s offering of 36 to 60 degrees;
▪ Don’t do anything to ruin the evening. Drink responsibly and don’t drink and drive. A courtesy shuttle will be provided within Perry city limits, if desired.
“It’s free, it’s open to everyone, you can dress up or dress down, the important thing is to come downtown and celebrate with the community,” Sewel said.
But why a buzzard drop?
“Just look around,” Sewel said. “The buzzards migrate here every year about this time. On the buildings, on the wires, in the trees, in the fields. Instead of shooing them away we thought we’d welcome them.”
Contact Michael W. Pannell at mwpannell@gmail.com.
Perry Buzzard Drop
Where: Courthouse Square, downtown Perry
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31, New Year’s Eve
Cost: Free
Information: www.perrybuzzarddrop.com, 478-988-2720
