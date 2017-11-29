Celebrate the last First Friday of 2017 with holiday events

The year has passed very quickly, don’t you think? And now we find ourselves at the last First Friday of the year.
This weekend is a great time to join in on the merriment that is just beginning around our region. While you’re out and about enjoying the holiday cheer, please support some of our wonderful artisans and establishments by shopping locally.
Some ‘Favorite Things’
The 567 Center for Renewal will host a reception Friday evening to open its December exhibit, “Favorite Things,” which features artwork by local artists. A wide range of reasonably priced items will be available for purchase, including ceramics, stained glass, jewelry, paintings, prints and mixed media artwork.
You’ll have an opportunity to see this new exhibit, meet the artists who created the artwork, and enjoy some light refreshments at this free opening reception scheduled for 6-9 p.m. “Favorite Things” will be on display through Dec. 29.
Sip and paint
Indulge your artistic self at Corks & Canvas, a leisurely class that covers the basics of painting in a relaxed setting, at The 567 Center. You should bring a bottle of your favorite wine or other beverage and bring a friend or two with you. This class will make a wonderful holiday gift for them.
You don’t need to worry about not being an expert painter. No prior experience is required, which makes this a perfect class if you want to learn how to paint. This beginner-friendly evening offers you and your friends a chance to enjoy your favorite drink while learning how to create your very own paintings. All supplies, except wine or beverage, are included in the session fee.
Space is limited for the classes Saturday and Dec. 8. Call 478-238-6051 to reserve your spot, or visit www.the567center.org/art-classes to pay for your session online.
Macon Christmas Parade
End your weekend and kick off your holiday season at the annual Main Street Macon Christmas Parade, a celebration of civic groups, businesses, faith-based institutions, nonprofit organizations and others in our community.
Sunday’s family-friendly parade circles Cherry and Mulberry streets in downtown Macon from 3-5 p.m. Visit www.mainstreetmaconga.com for more information about this free event.
