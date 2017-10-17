Out & About Calendar for October 20, 2017.

HALLOWEEN
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight Oct. 20-21, 27-28 and 31.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 7-11 p.m. other nights. Oct. 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.
Judgement House: “Pay Back…When Revenge Turns to Ruin”
A walk-thru drama that presents the truth of people’s choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this life and the next. $2. 478-374- 4560. www.plainfieldbaptist.com. Plainfield Baptist Church, 271 Plainfield Road, Eastman. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 21-22 and 28-19.
Spirits of October
A guided walking tour through with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most interesting characters. $16, $13 for seniors, military and students, $12 children 12 and younger. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Historic Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 26-28, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29.
Child Safety Expo & Trick or Treat
Kids and their families can learn valuable, lifesaving information while having a great time! In addition to trick or treating and taking part in a costume parade. At noon, there will be an attempt to break the Guinness World Record for the number of s’mores made simultaneously. Arrive at 11:30 a.m. if you want to take part in the attempt. Free. 478-471-6868. www.coliseumhealthsystem.com. Coliseum Medical Centers, 350 Hospital Drive; Macon. 10 a.m. Oct. 28.
Cemetery Crawl
Visit seven old cemeteries in Warner Robins on self-driven tour. $7.50 in advance, $10 day of event. 478-396-1549. Crawl starts at 1840 Watson Blvd. 1-4 p.m. Oct. 28.
FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Deep Roots Festival
A cultural arts and music festival that brings historic downtown Milledgeville to life. It includes an antique car show, live entertainment ranging from bluegrass to rock ‘n’ roll, artist market and a "LittleRoots KidZone." The festival also plays host to a sanctioned barbecue cook-off contest. $6 advance, $8 at the door or $6 for 4 or more tickets. 478-414-4014. www.deeprootsfestival.com/. 136 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 10 a.m.-midnight Oct. 21.
Jazz and Arts on Riverdale
This year’s headliners are Mose Davis Trio, featuring Toni Byrd and Theresa Hightower. Other performers include Tray Dahl and the Jugtime Ragband, Baatin and Top Secret, and Phillips Jazzy Jazz and Concert Band. The featured artist this year is Macon’s Sarah Tinsley Parker. You can also enjoy local artists’ booths, a kids play zone and food trucks. Free. 478.737.2771. 200 block of Riverdale Drive, Macon. Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Chitlin Hoedown
Although the chitterlings are the centerpiece of the celebration, their consumption is not necessary for the enjoyment of the festival, which includes many other activities, arts and crafts, attractions and children’s activities. Free admission. Downtown Yatesville, 30 miles west of Macon on Ga. 74. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28.
Green Tomato Festival
Celebrate the cooling off of fall. This quaint (and sometimes quirky) festival celebrates Juliette’s Hollywood fame and the Whistle Stop Cafe. Festivalgoers can wander through the shops and peruse a variety of booths selling everything from sterling silver and handmade-beaded jewelry to glass wind chimes and vintage art. And of course, fried green tomatoes. 478.974.1460. Downtown Juliette. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 28-29.
LIVE MUSIC
Ken Medema, piano
Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music presents a guest artist recital of song and story-telling. Also performing will be the Mercer Singers and Mercer University Youth Choir to celebrate the opening of the Ken Medema collection in the Tarver Library at Mercer. Free. 478-301-5751. www.music.mercer.edu. Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer campus, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
Gospel singing
Logan Simth, Becky Hataway and Abundant Grace with special guest Savannah Bell and South Georgia Quartet. Free, love offering will be taken. 478-365-6380 or 478-956-7858. Byron City Auditorium, 401 Main St., Byron. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
Dixie Jubilee
Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Celtic music. $10. 229-868-7114. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119 W. College Street, McRae-Helena. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
Adam Estes, saxophone, and Amanda Johnston, collaborative piano
Mercer University’s Townsend School of Music presents a guest artist recital featuring a French repertoire. Free. 478-301-5751. www.music.mercer.edu. Fickling Hall at the McCorkle Music Building, Mercer campus, 1329 Adams St., Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 20.
Chicago
The chart-topping, long-lived band mixes R&P, pop, blues and jazz. $50-$90. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Alex Williams
Rising young country music outlaw star. Along with Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis. $36.50-$52. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Blackberry Smoke
Rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform from their new album “Like An Arrow,” which features Gregg Allman on the closing track. With Aaron Lewis. $36.50 and up. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
“A Family Affair: Three Generations of Pianists”
The Morning Music Club presents Steinway artist Margery McDuffie Whatley, her daughters Kendall and Lindsay Whatley, and her mother, Susan McDuffie. Special guests include Robert McDuffie and Baxter James. Free. 478) 757-5171. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
Rachel Eve Holmes with Catherine Giel
World traveled expressive soprano performs as part of Warner Robins Community Concert series. $15 adults, free for students. 770-241-3842. www.wrconcert.org. First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Nov. 12.
THEATER
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre presents Horton Foote’s Southern classic. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 20-21; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon presents the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama about terminal patients. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, $15 for children and students through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 27-28, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
“Royal with Purpose”
Jarius Sanford and Bivens Walker star in a play based on 1 Peter 2:9. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
“Country Come to Town”
A humorous musical drama. $15, $5 for children 12 and younger. 478-945-3906. Heart of Georgia Opry Hall, 17713 U.S. 80 E., Jeffersonville. 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4.
DANCES
“A Dance History and Movement Workshop: Black Dancers in America”
This dance workshop will teach the participants how to tell their own stories through dance and will examine the history of black dancers in America from slavery to the present. 478-747-2381. Theron Ussery Park Community Center, 815 N. Macon Park Drive, Macon. Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 4.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Johnson Edition, Flint River Bluegrass and Bluetick Deville. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. The Starry Knights Band and 7 p.m. Simply CountrySouth onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-8 p.m. Ramblin Fever. 8-9 p.m. Down the Hill Country. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Corpse Bride”
Tim Burton’s 2005 animated musical fantasy film. First film in new Back Lot Drive-In series. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
Macon Film Guild presents “Columbus”
A dramatic comedy-romance about a young Korean-born man who meets a young woman while in Columbus, Indiana, where his architect father is in a coma. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. The Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 12.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Used Book Sale
The Houston-Peach AAUW 52nd annual sale. Free admission. 478-918-3666. Galleria Mall, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville. Half Price Sale and Box & Bag Sale on Oct. 28. Proceeds go to projects, scholarship and, community. Noon-9 p.m. Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m-2 p.m. Oct. 28.
"The Great War at 100: Its Shadow & Legacy"
Middle Georgia State University's President Christopher Blake will discuss aspects of World War I for the school’s inaugural event of The Master Lectures & Conversations Series. Blake, a member of the Georgia World War I Centennial Commission advisory board, is the author of the recently released "And Half the Seed of Europe: A Genealogy of the Great War 1914-1918," published by Mercer University Press. 5:30 -7 p.m. Nov. 6, at the Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins and 5:30-7 p.m. Nov. 13 in room 237 of the Professional Sciences and Conference Center, Middle Georgia State's Macon Campus.
EXHIBITIONS
“Dysphoria: A Masquerade of Deadly Sins”
A fine art exhibit and masquerade celebrating sensory aspects of the macabre, the mystical and the carnivalesque with a one-night only unveiling of original artwork from Ocmulgee Artist Guild artists. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 1st Street, Macon. 6-11:55 p.m. Oct. 20.
“Small Works” opening reception
A judged exhibit featuring the works of Middle Georgia artists. Free. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association gallery,2330 Ingleside Ave. in Ingleside Village, Macon. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 20. Exhibit runs through Nov. 14.
“I Used You”
Functional and sculptural art by Alexis Gregg and Tanner Coleman. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. Exhibit on display until Oct. 27.
“Art, Mind & Soul”
Featuring paintings by Beth Smith. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon. Exhibit on display until Oct. 27.
“Abstract”
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Free. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 13.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 21.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 25.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 26.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. www.fortvalleymainstreet.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 21.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Craft Fair
All sorts of handmade crafts and foods will be available. Free admission. 478-731-5538. Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 21.
Singing Time N Macon
South Georgia Quartet and The Mimbs Family & Band. Free. 478-808-1604. Calvary Community Church, 5483 Columbus Road, Macon. 6 p.m. Oct. 28.
Sandra & Friends
Group will be ministering in song. 478-731-5009. Friendship Baptist Church, 3139 Friendship Church Road, Dry Branch. 6 p.m. Oct. 29.
Fall Festival, Car Show and BBQ
Free inflatables, games and fun for the whole family. Barbecue plates $8 to benefit missions. 478-935-8632. www.lizellabaptist.net. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road. For more info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4.
Taste of Trinity
Thirty-five uniquely decorated tables will be available with a catered meal by Outback Steakhouse. There will be silent and live auctions, a Bake Shoppe and a Christmas Shop. $25. 478-923-3797. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. 6 p.m. Nov. 6.
Christmas Bazaar
Arts, crafts, silent auction and more. A fundrasier for medical and dental mission team to Honduras to purchase supplies. No entry fee. 770-775-4913. www.jacksonfbc.com. First Baptist Church, 1227 W. 3rd St., Jackson. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11.
ET CETERA
Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017
Thomas the Tank Engine will be in Cordele for fun activities and rides for kids. 229-276-0755. samshortline.com/schedule. 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 28-29.
It's a Bird, It's a Plane, It's Up, Up, and AWAY!
Day of events up in the air, including bungee trampolines, a world-record holder trampoline acrobat and hot air balloons. $15 general admission Free admission for children 2 and younger. 706-647-6374. therockranch.com. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Hwy., The Rock. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Oct. 21.
Tour of Homes
View 12 historic homes in Sandersville and Tennille. $60 admission includes vouchers for local restaurants and closing reception; tour only is $40. 478-357-8581. wacohistorical.org/tour-of-homes. Sandersville School, 514 N. Harris Street, Sandersville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m, closing reception 4-6 p.m. Oct. 21.
2017 Cultural Awards
The Macon Arts Alliance honors Christopher Dale Howard, Phillips Performing Arts, Stanley L. Roberts and Jim Crisp, winner of the Rosalyn Elkan Lifetime Achievement Award. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. 6 p.m. Oct. 23.
Jailhouse Alley Art Show and Sale
The event’s 50th anniversary, featuring original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pen and ink calendars, note cards and prints of various works, all by Middle Georgia residents. Plus a special section of eclipse paintings. Free admission. 478-361-0639. Corner of Church and Miller streets, Fort Valley. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.
Pure Barre Community Pop Up Class
The Macon fitness studio invites people to exercise outside of the traditional environment. The class will be held on a rooftop overlooking the Mercer University athletic fields. Free. Space is limited, sign up at www.purebarre.com/ga-macon. Lofts at Mercer Landing, 1500 Mercer University Drive, Macon. 6 p.m. Nov. 7.
The Revolutionary War in the South & Tips for Finding your Revolutionary War Ancestors
John Trussell, of the Central Georgia Genealogical Society, has had great finds and wonderful experiences researching his Revolutionary ancestors and will share tips and “how to’s” in finding them. He will also discuss becoming involved in Sons of the American Revolution and Daughters of the American Revolution. Free. 478-987-7260. Flint Energies Conference Center, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 7 p.m. Nov. 13.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” auditions
Youths sixth grade through college are welcome to audition for The Backlot Players of Forsyth annual youth show. 478-994-0443. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston Street, Forsyth. 7 p.m. Oct.23-24.
“Beauty and the Beast” auditions
Roles for teens to adult. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of your choice and bring your sheet music with you. An accompanist will be available to play the piano for your audition. Wear comfortable clothes for a possible dance audition. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Performance dates are Dec. 1-17
