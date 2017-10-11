Out & About Calendar for October 13, 2017.

HALLOWEEN
Nevermore Hills Haunted Trail
Featuring two attractions, The Attic and The Haunted Trail. 478-550-7829. For costs, visit www.museumofaviation.org and click on Upcoming Events. Located next to the Museum of Aviation, 1942 Heritage Blvd, Robins Air Force Base. 2 p.m. Oct. 13.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight Oct. 13-14, 20-21, 27-28 and 31.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-10 p.m. Thursdays and Sundays, 7-11 p.m. other nights. Oct. 13,14, 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, 28, 29, 30, 31.
Judgement House: “Pay Back…When Revenge Turns to Ruin”
A walk-thru drama that presents the truth of people’s choices versus the consequences of those decisions both in this life and the next. $2. 478-374- 4560. www.plainfieldbaptist.com. Plainfield Baptist Church, 271 Plainfield Road, Eastman. 5-9 p.m. Oct. 15, 21-22 and 28-19.
Spirits of October
A guided walking tour through with actors representing the spirits of some of Macon’s most interesting characters. $16, $13 for seniors, military and students, $12 children 12 and younger. 478-742-5328. www.riversidecemetery.com. Historic Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 19-21 and 26-28, 4-6 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29.
FESTIVALS AND FAIRS
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. Oct. 5-15.
Central Georgia Greek Festival
Greek heritage and culture celebrated with live music, dancing, food and tours of the restored Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church. Free. 478-621-0744. Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church, 859 First St., Macon. 11 a.m. Oct. 13-15.
Chitlin Hoedown
Although the chitterlings are the centerpiece of the celebration, their consumption is not necessary for the enjoyment of the festival, which includes many other activities, arts and crafts, attractions and children’s activities. Free admission. Downtown Yatesville, 30 miles west of Macon on Ga. 74. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 28.
LIVE MUSIC
Amy Drinkwater & the QBOP Band
Jazz band with Christian vocals. Part of the Music & the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon. 4 p.m. Oct. 14.
Trace Adkins
Popular county music baritone whose many hits include “Songs About Me,” “Arlington” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” $40. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. 7 p.m. Oct. 14.
“Interstellar Echoes - A Tribute to Pink Floyd”
Tribute act creates an immersive live experience. $12-$15. 478-257-6391. coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. 8 p.m. Oct. 14.
Hill Country Revival
The Texas-based country band, featuring Macon native Lance Daniel on lead vocals, performs along with two other Texas bands, Billy Eli and the Footnotes. $5. 512-804-9934. www.thebirdstage.com. Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., Macon. 10 p.m.-2 a.m. Oct. 14.
McDuffie Student Concert
The students of the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings will perform a student solo and chamber ensemble concert. Free. The Bell House, 315 College St., Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 16.
The Syvati Duo from London
Featuring Julian Collings on organ and Rebecca Hepplewhite on cello. An extra offering of the Music & the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon. 12:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
“American Tales”
The Mercer University Wind Ensemble will join with the Mary Persons High School Concert Band for a program highlighting American composers. Free. 478-994-2031. monroefinearts.org Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7 p.m. Oct. 17.
Samantha Fish
The blues guitarist and singer will perform with her six-piece band. $15-$20. 478-257-6391. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Oct. 17.
Kansas
On tour in support of the 40th anniversary of their breakthrough album. $32-$92. maconcentreplex.org. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. Oct. 18.
Jonathan Poe
Part of Third Thursday Organ Interludes. The 30-minute concerts are followed by an optional lunch for $10 in the church Social Hall at 12:30 p.m. Free, but donations to the Vision 20/20 Fund are welcomed. 478-745-1631 ext. 120 or 478-394-4720. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St., Macon. Noon Oct. 19.
Gospel singing
Logan Simth, Becky Hataway and Abundant Grace with special guest Savannah Bell and South Georgia Quartet. Free, love offering will be taken. 478-365-6380 or 478-956-7858. Byron City Auditorium, 401 Main St., Byron. 6:30 p.m. Oct. 21.
Dixie Jubilee
Southern Gospel, Bluegrass, Celtic music. $10. 229-868-7114. www.tcfta.com. Telfair Center for the Arts, 119 W. College Street, McRae-Helena. 7-9 p.m. Oct. 21.
Chicago
The chart-topping, long-lived band mixes R&P, pop, blues and jazz. $50-$90. 478-751-9232. www.maconcentreplex.org/auditorium. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25.
Black Jacket Symphony presents Fleetwood Mac’s “Rumours”
The performance is separated into two sets. The first set features the album being re-created as a true symphonic piece. The second set, which features a selection of the album artist’s “greatest hits,” opens in full contrast to the first set with an incredible light display and the symphony being much more laid back. $25-$30. thegrandmacon.com. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Alex Williams
Rising young country music outlaw star. Along with Blackberry Smoke and Aaron Lewis. $36.50-$52. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 28.
Blackberry Smoke
Rock band Blackberry Smoke will perform from their new album “Like An Arrow,” which features Gregg Allman on the closing track. With Aaron Lewis. $36.50 and up. 478-751-9232. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 29.
“A Family Affair: Three Generations of Pianists”
The Morning Music Club presents Steinway artist Margery McDuffie Whatley, her daughters Kendall and Lindsay Whatley, and her mother, Susan McDuffie. Special guests include Robert McDuffie and Baxter James. Free. 478) 757-5171. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7 p.m. Nov. 9.
THEATER
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre presents Horton Foote’s Southern classic. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 13-14 and 18-21; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 15 and 22.
“The Shadow Box”
Theatre Macon presents the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winning drama about terminal patients. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, $15 for children and students through age 22. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. 8 p.m. Oct. 20-21 and 27-28, 2:30 p.m. Oct. 22 and 29, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 26.
Met: “Die Zauberflöte”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Oct. 14.
“Royal with Purpose”
Jarius Sanford and Bivens Walker star in a play based on 1 Peter 2:9. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 478-742-2000. www.douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Macon. 7 p.m. Oct. 27.
“Country Come to Town”
A humorous musical drama. $15, $5 for children 12 and younger. 478-945-3906. Heart of Georgia Opry Hall, 17713 U.S. 80 E., Jeffersonville. 7 p.m. Nov. 3-4.
DANCES
Halloween Ballroom Dance
Music by Chester Gibbs. Sponsored by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059. $8 members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 14.
“A Dance History and Movement Workshop: Black Dancers in America”
This dance workshop will teach the participants how to tell their own stories through dance and will examine the history of black dancers in America from slavery to the present. 478-747-2381. Theron Ussery Park Community Center, 815 N. Macon Park Drive, Macon. Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 4.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
Johnson Edition, Flint River Bluegrass and Bluetick Deville. Music starts at 6:30 p.m. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
6-7:30 p.m. Down the Hill Country. Drawing at 9 p.m. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
MOVIES
“Hocus Pocus”
Three witch sisters cause havoc and hijinks. Come dressed in Halloween costume and enjoy free Halloween-themed refreshments. Free. Riverside Cemetery, 1301 Riverside Drive, Macon. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 13.
Macon Film Guild: “Escapes”
Documentary about Hampton Fancher, who became a key figure in the making of “Blade Runner” after a B-movie acting career. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
“Corpse Bride”
Tim Burton’s 2005 animated musical fantasy film. First film in new Back Lot Drive-In series. Free. 478-743-8544. www.tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St., Macon. 8:30 p.m. Oct. 28.
BOOK EVENTS/LECTURES
Marian L. Thomas book signing
The local African-American author introduces her latest novel, “I Believe in Butterflies,” a fresh debate on the controversial One Drop Rule of racial identity. Free. 478-474-0161. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon. 2-4 p.m. Oct. 14.
Used Book Sale
The Houston-Peach AAUW 52nd annual sale. Free admission. 478-918-3666. Galleria Mall, 2922 Watson Blvd., Centerville. Half Price Sale and Box & Bag Sale on Oct. 28. Proceeds go to projects, scholarship and, community. Noon-9 p.m. Oct. 26, 9 a.m.-9 p.m. Oct. 27, 9 a.m-2 p.m. Oct. 28.
EXHIBITIONS
Photos & Textiles: Treasures From the Past
A rare glimpse into some of The Cannonball House’s seldom-seen photographs, and textiles and clothing items from their collection. $4-$8. 478-745-5982. www.cannonballhouse.org. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St., Macon. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13-14.
“I Used You”
Functional and sculptural art by Alexis Gregg and Tanner Coleman. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. Exhibit on display until Oct. 27.
“Art, Mind & Soul”
Featuring paintings by Beth Smith. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon. Exhibit on display until Oct. 27.
“Abstract”
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Free. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Gallery hours are noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit runs through Oct. 13.
MARKETS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 6 a.m.-10 a.m. daily.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 14.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 17.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Oct. 18.
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m. Oct. 19.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. www.fortvalleymainstreet.org. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 13.
Original Farmers Market of Perry
Local produce, baked goods, flowers, eggs and more. Abba House Thrift Store parking lot, 1309 Main St., Perry. 478-954-5445. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 14.
MUSEUM EVENTS
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. Oct. 27.
CHURCH/CHRISTIAN EVENTS
Craft Fair
All sorts of handmade crafts and foods will be available. Free admission. 478-731-5538. Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road, Macon. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 21.
Fall Festival, Car Show and BBQ
Free inflatables, games and fun for the whole family. Barbecue plates $8 to benefit missions. 478-935-8632. www.lizellabaptist.net. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road. For more info: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 4.
Christmas Bazaar
Arts, crafts, silent auction and more. A fundrasier for medical and dental mission team to Honduras to purchase supplies. No entry fee. 770-775-4913. www.jacksonfbc.com. First Baptist Church, 1227 W. 3rd St., Jackson. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 11.
ET CETERA
October Bike Walk Commuter Breakfast
Connect with a social group of biking and walking commuters. Drop in any time during the meeting to mingle, eat and drink coffee. Taste and See Coffee Shop, 546 Poplar St., Macon. 7:30-9 a.m. Oct. 13.
Bike ‘n’ Beers with Re-Cycle Macon
Join Bike Walk Macon to help create a more bikeable, walkable Macon. 478-335-1236. The meeting will kick off with a group ride beginning and ending at the patio at Just Tap’d, 488 First St., Macon. The ride will feature an easy pace and distance. 5:15 p.m. (ride) and 6 p.m. (meeting) Oct. 19.
Day Out with Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017
Thomas the Tank Engine will be in Cordele for fun activities and rides for kids. 229-276-0755. samshortline.com/schedule. 105 9th Ave. E., Cordele. 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 20-22 and 28-29.
Tour of Homes
View 12 historic homes in Sandersville and Tennille. $60 admission includes vouchers for local restaurants and closing reception; tour only is $40. 478-357-8581. wacohistorical.org/tour-of-homes. Sandersville School, 514 N. Harris Street, Sandersville. 10 a.m.-4 p.m, closing reception 4-6 p.m. Oct. 21.
Jailhouse Alley Art Show and Sale
The event’s 50th anniversary, featuring original oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings, pen and ink calendars, note cards and prints of various works, all by Middle Georgia residents. Plus a special section of eclipse paintings. Free admission. 478-361-0639. Corner of Church and Miller streets, Fort Valley. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 4.
CALL FOR ENTRIES/AUDITIONS
Middle Georgia State student organization seeks artwork for exhibit
Local artists are invited to submit their work for an exhibit to be hosted by Middle Georgia State University’s Gay-Straight Alliance, a student organization, at Ampersand Guild in downtown Macon on Oct. 16. The theme for the show is “inclusiveness.” All forms of art are welcome, including statues, 3D art, photography and oil paintings. For more information, contact Demarcus Beckham at beckhamdemarcus@gmail.com or Ampersandguild@gmail.com. Deadline to submit work is Oct. 13.
Auditions for “Annie”
Macon Theatre production seeks performers. 1-3 p.m. Oct. 14 for children ages 7-13 and under 5 feet tall. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 15 for adults and teens ages 14 and older. Please being sheet music arrive prepared to sing 16 bars of any style music. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. Performance dates are Dec. 8-17.
“Small Works” exhibit
Works must be 8x10 inches or smaller, frames cannot be larger than 11x14 inches. 478-744-9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. in Ingleside Village, Macon. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. Oct. 17. Exhibit runs from Oct. 20-Nov. 14.
“The Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon” auditions
Youths sixth grade through college are welcome to audition for The Backlot Players of Forsyth annual youth show. 478-994-0443. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston Street, Forsyth. 7 p.m. Oct.23-24.
“Beauty and the Beast” auditions
Roles for teens to adult. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of your choice and bring your sheet music with you. An accompanist will be available to play the piano for your audition. Wear comfortable clothes for a possible dance audition. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St, Macon. 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22-23. Performance dates are Dec. 1-17
