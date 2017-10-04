10 Days Calendar

Friday
Oct. 6
Georgia National Fair
Rides, games, livestock, nightly concerts and more. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com.
“I Used You” opening reception
Functional and sculptural art by Alexis Gregg and Tanner Coleman. Free. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. 5-8 p.m.
“Art, Mind & Soul” opening reception
Featuring paintings by Beth Smith. Free. 478-238-6051. www.the567center.org. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St., Macon. 6-9 p.m.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Immersive haunted house experience will be filled with obstacles and choose your own direction paths with an abundance of frights. A cast of 35 Live “scaracters” will make you wish you could just wake up and escape this nightmare. $20 general admission, $32 “skip the line.” 478.812.8260. Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. 7-11 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
An old-school outdoor haunt that takes about 30 minutes. $20 for adults, $10 children 10 and younger; $13 on Oct. 13; $5 Super Hero weekend for firefighters, police, military, teachers, nurses and more on with ID on Oct. 6-7. 478-338-4062. 428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. 8:15 p.m.-midnight.
Saturday
Oct. 7
Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Oct. 6.)
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m.
Trick-or-Treat Trail
Paint a pumpkin to take home, play games, and take a hike on our not-so-haunted trail to collect candy. Costumes are strongly encouraged. $6.50. Free for children. A $5 per car parking fee is required. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. 770-504-2277. 5-8 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. (See Friday, Oct. 6.) 8:15 p.m.-midnight.
Sunday
Oct. 8
Georgia National Fair
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Oct. 6.)
Blessing of Animals
Bring your pets on lease or crate. 478-405-9111. All Saints’ Anglican Church, 1694 Wesleyan Drive, Macon. Following 11 a.m. Holy Communion service.
Macon Film Guild: “A Ghost Story”
Casey Affleck and Rooney Mara star in a movie about a different kind of haunting. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Oct. 10
Savoring the South
The Federated Garden Clubs of Macon is hosting a lecture, book signing and luncheon with Kathryn Aalto, author of the 2016 New York Times Bestseller, “The Natural World of Winnie-the-Pooh: A walk through the forest that inspired the Hundred Acre Wood.” Travel to the magical places where Pooh, Christopher Robin, and their friends live and play. $40 includes lunch. 478-742-0921 for reservations, which must be made by Oct. 3. Mable White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road, Macon. 11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Oct. 11
Brian McKnight
R&B singer and instrumentalist. Free with admission to Georgia National Fair. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 7 p.m.
Aletheia Piano Trio
Part of the Macon Concert Association 2017-2018 season. $25 adults, $10 students. Season ticket prices are $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. Burden Parlor, Olive Swann Porter Building, Wesleyan College, 4760 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
Oct. 12
River Whyless
Folk band. $15 or 2 for $25. 478-957-7728. www.libraryballroom.com. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St., Macon. 8 p.m.
Scott Sharrard & The Brickyard Band
Scott Sharrad was the musical director and lead guitarist for the Gregg Allman Band. $25-35. 478-257-6391. coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. 6:30 p.m
Friday
Oct. 13
October Bike Walk Commuter Breakfast
Connect with a social group of biking and walking commuters. Drop in any time during the meeting to mingle, eat and drink coffee. Taste and See Coffee Shop, 546 Poplar St., Macon. 7:30-9 a.m.
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre presents Horton Foote’s Southern classic. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 8 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. (See Friday, Oct. 6.) 8:15 p.m.-midnight.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 6.) 7-11 p.m.
Saturday
Oct. 14
Marian L. Thomas book signing
The local African-American author introduces her latest novel, “I Believe in Butterflies,” a fresh debate on the controversial One Drop Rule of racial identity. Free. 478-474-0161. Barnes & Noble Booksellers, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Macon. 2-4 p.m.
Amy Drinkwater & the QBOP Band
Jazz band with Christian vocals. Part of the Music & the Arts Series. Free. 478-745-3331. vinevillemethodist.com. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Avenue, Macon. 4 p.m.
Trace Adkins
Popular county music baritone whose many hits include “Songs About Me,” “Arlington” and “Honky Tonk Badonkadonk.” $40. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. www.gnfa.com. 7 p.m.
Halloween Ballroom Dance
Music by Chester Gibbs. Sponsored by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059. $8 members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road, Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 13.) 8 p.m.
“Interstellar Echoes - A Tribute to Pink Floyd”
Tribute act creates an immersive live experience. $12-$15. 478-257-6391. coxcapitoltheatre.com. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. 8 p.m.
Lake Joy Trail of Terror
428 Lake Joy Road, Kathleen. (See Friday, Oct. 6.) 8:15 p.m.-midnight.
Scare Room: Nightmare on Poplar Street
Situation Room, 427 Poplar St., Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 6.) 7-11 p.m.
Sunday
Oct. 15
“A Trip to Bountiful”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Oct. 13.) 2:30 p.m.
