10 Days Calendar

Friday
Sept. 1
Vintage Market Days presents “Grace Upon Grace”
Vintage and vintage-inspired items. Live music. Food trucks. $10 Friday (early buying event), $5 Saturday-Sunday. Free for children 12 and younger. www.vintagemarketdays.com. McGill Marketplace Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Twilight Night Paddle
Enjoy the setting sun in this peaceful, ranger-led 3-mile canoe trip to Buck Creek; for adults and children 8 years or older who are accompanied by an adult; bring a headlamp and wear water shoes; reservations required. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $20 includes boat and gear; a $5 per car parking fee is required. 478-993-3053. 7-8:30 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Ten guilty strangers trapped on an island are one by one accused of murder and one by one start to die. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Sept. 2
Vintage Market Days presents “Grace Upon Grace”
McGill Marketplace Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Sept. 1.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Labor Day Folklife Festival
Experience the daily chores required to run a farm, reward your labors with music and games, and visit with a few local vendors. $4-$6.50. www.gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Benefit for Michael “Big Mike” Ventimiglia
Acts including Tres Hombres, Robert Lee Coleman & the Night Owls, The Hippies, Royal Johnson and Swain & the Highway Souls performing to raise money to offset medical costs for skin-cancer treatment. Ventimiglia is knows for being the leader of Big Mike and the Booty Papas, who have been playing in and around Macon for decades. AP’s Hidden Hideway, 4274 Broadway, Macon. 478-287-5898. Donations accepted. 1-8:30 p.m.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m
“And Then There Were None”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 1.) 8 p.m.
John Frazier and the Frazier Band
One of Nashville’s top instrumentalists and a protege of Steven Martin. $5. The Hummingbird State & Taproom. 430 Cherry St., Macon. 203-671-8403. 10 p.m
Sunday
Sept. 3
Vintage Market Days presents “Grace Upon Grace”
McGill Marketplace Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Sept. 1.) 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 1.) 2:30 p.m.
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
The Barrell House Band and Ft. Nathan. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. 78-319-9167. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m.
Face to Face: A Tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John
Performers Hugh Michael Tyner and Bill Connors re-create the beloved singing and piano playing of the two superstars. $20. 478-994-2031. www.monroefinearts.org. Monroe County Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Sept. 4
Labor Day Road Race
Presented by the Macon Tracks Running Club. The 5K begins at the intersection of Vineville and Pio Nono avenues at 8 a.m. The 10K begins at 4553 Forsyth Road. The 1-Mile Fun Run begins at 10 a.m. in Central City Park near finish line for 5K and 10K races. For entry information, visit www.macontracks.org
Tuesday
Sept. 5
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Sept. 6
Annual judged photography exhibit
“Rustic” is the theme of this year’s Middle Georgia Art Association judged exhibition of works by Middle Georgia photographers. Free. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Noon-5 p.m.
Thursday
Sept. 7
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m.
Friday
Sept. 8
“Garden Hues” opening reception
Featuring prints by artist and University of Georgia professor and department chair Melissa Harshman. Free. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First Street, Macon. 478-743-6940. www.maconartsalliance.org. 5-8 p.m.
“Rumors”
Neil Simon comedy. $25 for adults, $20 for seniors 60 and older, and $15 for children and students through age 22. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. 478-746-9485. www.theatremacon.com. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Sept. 9
28th annual Native American Festival and Powwow
Meet Native Americans from different nations, listen to the stories and see the colorful Native American regalia, enjoy the traditional music and hear the beating of the drums. The featured performers are Aztec DANCERS Javier Alfaro and family. $5 for adults, $3 for youths ages 5 to 17, free for children ages 4 and younger. 770-775- 3313. Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. 42 S., Flovilla. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Kid Fitness Challenge
Youngsters ages 3-18 can learn and compete in healthy physical activities. Hosted by Macon Bibb County Parks and Recreation Department. Free. 150 Willie Smokie Glover Dr., Macon. 478-621-6281. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Kevin Hart
One of America’s most popular stand-up comedians performs live. Tickets at 800-745-3000, www.livenation.com and www.ticketmaster.com. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.
“Rumors”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Sept. 10
28th annual Native American Festival and Powwow
Indian Spring Hotel/Museum, 1807 Ga. 42 S., Flovilla. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “The Midwife”
A midwife working at a struggling clinic in Paris undergoes a midlife crisis. It’s made worse – but more entertaining – by the unexpected reappearance of her father’s old mistress. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Rumors”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry Street, Macon. (See Friday, Sept. 8.) 2:30 p.m.
Kevin Hart
Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St., Macon. (See Saturday, Sept. 9.) 7 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
Comments