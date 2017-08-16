10 Days Calendar

Friday
Aug. 18
2017 Buckarama
Hunting and fishing outdoor show. Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. $10 adults, $8 seniors 65 and older, $8 children ages 6-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. www.gwf.org. McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 1-7 p.m.
Annual photography exhibit
“Rustic” is the theme of this year’s Middle Georgia Art Association judged exhibition of works by Middle Georgia photographers. Free. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Exhibit runs through Sept. 8.
Saturday
Aug. 19
Butterfly Bio Blitz
The public is invited to take part in a day of field observations counting butterflies along the trails at Ocmulgee National Monument. Participants will be given a free T-shirt, water bottle and much more. The park will provide cameras, binoculars, and field guides while supplies last. 478-752-8257. 1207 Emery Hwy. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
2017 Buckarama
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Aug. 18.) 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Military Service Academy Day
Meet and speak with U.S. Rep. Jody Hice, R-Ga., and representatives of U.S. service academies. Free. 478-457-0007. Georgia Military College, Goldstein Center Auditorium, 325 S. Elbert St., Milledgeville. 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Sunday
Aug. 20
2017 Buckarama
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Aug. 18.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 2: Perestrokia”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m.
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
Ms. Sands and Friends. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. 78-319-9167. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m.
Monday
Aug. 21
The Great American Eclipse of 2017 Viewing Party
Library will provide pairs of viewing glasses and safety instructions. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Noon-4 p.m.
Tuesday
Aug. 22
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Thursday
Aug. 24
International City Farmers Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. Facebook.com/internationalcityfarmersmarket. 1-6 p.m.
The Cadillac Three
Gritty trio from Nashville, Tennessee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Friday
Aug. 25
“Un-Shame on You”
A drama about turning lives around. $15 and up. 478-742-2000. www.unshameonyou.com. Douglass Theatre. 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Macon. 7 p.m.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Ten guilty strangers trapped on an island are one by one accused of murder and one by one start to die. $20 adults, $15 seniors 60 and older, $10 students to age 23. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. 478-471-7529. www.maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Aug. 26
End of Summer Fun Day
A family friendly event to provide a day or fun and education for the Unionville neighborhood and others. Free food, clothing, health screenings and school supplies, along with an interactive fitness demonstration. 478-743-2587 or 478-751-9274. Frank Johnson Community Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive, Macon. Noon-2 p.m.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
Match against The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Rigby’s Entertainment Complex, Warner Robins. Profits from this season’s home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows.
The Nelons
Concert by multi-Dove award-winning and Grammy-nominated group. 478-457-5077. www.thenelons.com. Pathfinders Christian Church, 120 Earnest Byner St., Milledgeville. 6 p.m.
“His Double Life”
A play about black families and the issue of sexual orientation. Featuring Robyn Charles, the youngest daughter of Ray Charles, and Quincy T. Bonds of “House of Payne. Go to www.ticketmaster.com for ticket information. Macon City Auditorium, 415 First St. 7:30 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Aug. 25.) 8 p.m.
Macon Pops: “Jazz That Rocks”
Macon Pops concert featuring the music of Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago and Steely Dan. Middle Georgia State University. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 26.
Sunday
Aug. 27
2017 International Taste of Soul
During a leisurely afternoon with “barbecue” as the main theme, visitors can tour the Tubman Museum, partake in soul and comfort food dishes from cultures around the world by local chefs, and enjoy cultural dance performances. $30 museum members, $35 non-members, $15 children. tubmanmuseum.com. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 2-5 p.m.
“And Then There Were None”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road, Macon. (See Friday, Aug. 25.) 2:30 p.m.
