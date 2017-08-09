10 Days Calendar

Friday
Aug. 11
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Thursday, Aug. 10.) 8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Jason Aldean’s Concert for the Kids
All proceeds will once again benefit the Children’s Hospital, Navicent Health. Tickets on sale at JasonAldean.com and Ticketmaster.com. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.
Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert
The Southeast’s premiere Elvis Presley tribute artist. $18. Discount tickets available at box office for military, seniors 60 and older and groups of 10 and more. Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. 478-783-1884. www.hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7:30 p.m.
National Identity
Featuring works that celebrate our nation’s independence, heritage and culture. Free. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Gallery hours noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. middlegeorgiaart.org. 478-744-9557. Last day of exhibit.
Saturday
Aug. 12
Milledgeville Farmers Market & Second Saturday
Featuring a variety of local vendors. Held in conjunction with The Green Market. The Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. www.milledgevillemainstreet.com. 9 a.m.-noon
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Aug. 11.) 9 a.m.-8 p.m.
Repticon Reptile and Exotic Animal Show
Reptiles and exotic animals show and sales. $10 adults, $5 children ages 5-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 863-268-4273. Miller-Murphy-Howard Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Native American Artifact Identification
Bring your Native American artifacts in and have them analyzed and dated by the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society. Free. 478-224-4442. Perry Area Historical Museum, 901 Northside Drive, Perry. 1-4 p.m.
“The Great Middle Georgia Total Solar Eclipse of 1834”
An expert will come demonstrate how to safely view the Aug. 21 solar eclipse and talk about Macon’s historical eclipse. Weather permitting, he will have a safe solar scope to show how astronomers will view the eclipse. Free. 478-744-0825. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 2 p.m.
Taste of the Arts: The Beach Ball
The ultimate summertime social fundraiser will feature island tiki bars with boat drinks mixed by local arts organizations, Big Kahuna Karaoke, a live auction, boardwalk games and a beach barbecue. Tickets are $35 in advance, $50 day of. Terminal Station, 200 Cherry St., Macon. Proceeds benefit the programs of Macon Arts Alliance. Visit www.maconartsalliance.org/taste-of-the-arts-beach-ball for more information and to purchase tickets. 7-10 p.m.
“Change Gonna Come”
Presented by JD Drama. $20 adults, $10 children 11 and younger. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m.
Chad Gibons “Elvis” Tribute Concert
Hawkinsville Opera House, 42 S. Lumpkin, Hawkinsville. (See Friday, Aug. 11.) 7:30 p.m.
Summer in Full Swing
USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon is hosting ballroom dance that will feature a friendly Jack-and-Jill style dance competition. $8 members, $12 nonmembers, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Macon. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Sunday
Aug. 13
Tykes, Tots & Teens Consignment Sale
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Aug. 11.) 9 a.m.-6 p.m. (closed 1-2 p.m.)
Macon Film Guild: “Truman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m
Second Sunday Concert: Little Tybee
Featuring Little Tybee. Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m.
Tuesday
Aug. 15
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Fresh meats and produce, home-baked goods and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, 5967 U.S. 41 S., Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Aug. 15.
Wednesday
Aug. 16
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. www.chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Aug. 16.
Thursday
Aug. 17
Paul Thorne Band
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Aug. 17.
Friday
Aug. 18
2017 Buckarama
Hunting and fishing outdoor show. Hosted by Georgia Wildlife Federation. $10 adults, $8 seniors 65 and older, $8 children ages 6-12, free for children 4 and younger with adult. 770-787-7887. www.gwf.org. McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. 1-7 p.m.
Annual photography exhibit
“Rustic” is the theme of this year’s Middle Georgia Art Association judged exhibition of works by Middle Georgia photographers. Free. 478.744.9557. www.middlegeorgiaart.org. 2330 Ingleside Ave. (in Ingleside Village), Macon. Opening reception is 6-8 p.m. Exhibit runs through Sept. 8.
Saturday
Aug. 19
Butterfly Bio Blitz
The public is invited to take part in a day of field observations counting butterflies along the trails at Ocmulgee National Monument. Participants will be given a free T-shirt, water bottle and much more. The park will provide cameras, binoculars, and field guides while supplies last. 478-752-8257. 1207 Emery Hwy. 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
2017 Buckarama
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Aug. 18.) 9 a.m.-7 p.m.
Sunday
Aug. 20
2017 Buckarama
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Friday, Aug. 18.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
NT Live: “Angels in America Part 2: Perestrokia”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20, $15 students and seniors. douglasstheatre.org. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m.
Grooving on a Sunday Afternoon
Ms. Sands and Friends. Part of Rhythm N Jazz Fall Concert Series. Free. 78-319-9167. Gateway Park, 301 Riverside Drive. 6 p.m.
How to get your news in Out & About
Information must be received by email at least one week before Friday publication. Email to out&about@macon.com
All news releases must have the following information: Name and description of event; specific location (including street address); date, time and cost of event; contact name and phone number. Include a high resolution photo if you have one.
