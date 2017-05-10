Out & About Main Calendar for May 12, 2017.

INDEPENDENCE DAY EVENTS
“Celebrate America”
Enjoy attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, the petting zoo, hot air balloon glow and fireworks. Tethered hot air balloon rides available for an additional cost. Concessions available. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12 per person from 2-6 p.m.; $25 per vehicle for guests entering after 6 p.m. therockranch.com. 2 p.m. June 24.
4th of July Music Festival
Featuring Keith Sweat, Johnny Gill, 112, Dru Hill and Jon B. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $34-$129. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7:30 p.m. June 30.
Warner Robins Independence Day Celebration
Featuring Montgomery Gentry in concert. Free. McConnell-Talbert Stadium, Davis Drive, Warner Robins. 6 p.m. June 30.
FESTIVALS
Hayneville JamFest
Music by Campbell Airlines, Pat Bergeson and Jimmy Hall, Jack Pearson Band and the Has Beens. Bring your lawn chairs and BYOB; food trucks will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Museum of Aviation. Limited tickets. Kingsland Farm in Hayneville, 153 Kingsland Road, Hawkinsville. $40 advance. Haynevillejamfest.com. shop.museumofaviation.org. 4-11 p.m. May 13.
Rocky Creek Bluegrass Festival
Bluegrass music by the Band Kelley, the Davenport Brothers, Suggins Brothers, Frances Mooney and more. Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive. 478-290-8641. May 18-20.
Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days
Jug Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. Craft and pottery vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pottery live auction at 2 p.m. Crafter demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. May 20.
Georgia Peach Festival
The week-long festival splits events between Byron and Fort Valley. Events include a parade, fireworks, World’s Largest Peach Cobbler, live entertainment and more. Most events are free. For event schedule and more information, visit gapeachfestival.com. June 3-10.
SUMMER CAMPS
Annie Goes to the Circus
For ages 7-12. Hosted by Kali Dance Studio. Acting, dance, singing and drama. Performance at the end of camp. Students may bring lunch; snacks provided. Early drop-off available. Kali Dance Studio, 493 Second St. $30 registration; $85 weekly. 478-461-7602. 478-718-0995. dancekali729@gmail.com. kalidancestudio.com. 8 a.m.-4 p.m. June 12-July 14.
STEAM Summer Enrichment Program
For rising kindergarten-eighth grade students. Camp activities include hands-on STEAM curriculum, academic enrichment, field trips and opportunities to interact with STEAM professionals. Sessions include breakfast, lunch and snacks. Before and after care available for an additional cost. Cirrus Academy Charter School, 1870 Pio Nono Ave. $25 registration, $100 weekly; sibling discounts available. cirrusacademy.org. 478-250-1376. enrollment@cirrusacademy.org. 8 a.m.-3 p.m. June 5-July 21 (no camp July 3-7).
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Songsmen Quartet
Open rehearsal and sing-along. Group singing, duets, solos, etc. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Instruments will be furnished. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road. Free. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Richard Smith
Fingerstyle guitarist. Pot luck dinner and house concert event at Joe’s House. $20 per person suggested donation; all goes to the artist. For directions and more information, RSVP to Acoustic Productions, 478-335-3895 or apmacon@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m. May 12.
Abbey Road Live!
Abbey Road Live! presents Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 13.
Swinging at the Stetson
Miss Keela and the KLS Percussion Band will entertain in the courtyard. Bring an appetizer to share and your favorite beverage. Complimentary wine and beer available. Stetson House, 2757 Cherokee Ave. Free for Jazz Association of Macon members; $10 non-members. maconjazz.org. 7:30-10:30 p.m. May 13.
Second Sunday Concert featuring Waker
Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. May 13.
Beverly “Guitar” Watkins and the King Bees
Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 or two for $20 advance; $15 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. May 20.
Scotty McCreery
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $36-$57. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. May 21.
Jazz in the Courtyard
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. May 28.
Soul Jam
Featuring Morris Day and the Time, Zapp Band, Lakeside Band, Stan Butler, Sheba Potts, Just Friends, David Lucas and Soul Jam Band, Sandy Buckner and Bo Ponder. Hosted by MC Lightfood. Henderson Stadium, 2172 Anthony Road. $25 in stands or $35 on field in advance; $45 at gate. eventbrite.com. 4 p.m. May 28.
Randall Bramblett Band
CD release of “Juke Joint at the Edge of the World.” Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 advance, $20 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. June 23.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Sock Hop
Dust off your poodle skirts and letter sweaters. Enjoy music, dancing and refreshments at the Stone Pavilion. The Friends of Indian Springs State Park will sell dinner and Coke floats. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. $5 parking. 770-504-2277. GaStateParks.org. 6-9 p.m. May 13.
Spring Dance
Dressy casual. Light snacks, water and soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Hosted by USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7-8:15 p.m. social dancing, then lesson by Dianne Kent in Bolero, then resuming social dancing until 10 p.m. May 13.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Still Cruisin. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: The Jonesmen, Sassy Grass and River’s Edge Bluegrass. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 7 p.m. Good News Bluegrass Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. George Sheffield, 7 p.m. Magnum Country, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
Macon Film Guild: “A United Kingdom”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Summer Movies in the Park: “The Suicide Squad”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, May 26.
Macon Film Guild: “Graduation”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 11.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, June 23.
Macon Film Guild: “Frantz”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. July 9.
“Score: A Film Music Documentary”
Hosted by the Macon Film Guild, Macon Film Festival and Bragg Jam. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5; free to those with a Macon Film Festival or Bragg Jam lanyard. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. July 25.
FUNDRAISERS
Second Saturday Ice Cream Social
Enjoy ice cream while raising money for the Macon Volunteer Clinic. Plus, shopping from Village merchants, family fun and more. Free to attend; ice cream is $2 per cup. Historic Ingleside Village on Ingleside Avenue. Noon-3 p.m. May 13.
21st annual Golf Classic
All proceeds benefit the East Macon Community Development Corporation. $75. 478-745-1890. Bowden Golf Course, 3111 Millerfield Road. 7 a.m. registration, 8:30 a.m. start, May 27.
William L. Turner Golf Classic 2017 Tournament
Eighteen-hole four-person scramble. Hosted by the Men of Omega Gamma Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the William L. Turner Uplift Foundation. Benefits scholarship funds for local college-bound high school seniors, youth athletics, elderly home activities, youth camps and more. International City Golf Course, 100 Sandy Run Road, Warner Robins. $75 advance, $85 on-site for individuals; $300 foursome. James Boles, 301-267-0425. qgg.clubexpress.com. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start, June 3.
Summer Showdown
Car and truck show; prizes for best car, best truck and club participation. R/C airplane show at 10 a.m. July 1; presented and sponsored by Perry R/C Flyers. Proceeds go to the Houston County Humane Society and Critical Care for Animal Angels. Hosted by Freaks of Nature. North Peach Park, 461 White Road, Byron. Participants: $20 pre-registration before June 23; $30 day of show for driver and one ride-in; $10 each additional ride-in; spectators: $10 per day/$15 for weekend or free with donation of dog/cat food, min. 5-pound bag. facebook.com/summershowdownga. Jason Barnes, sdblazer@gmail.com or 478-808-7889. 8 a.m. gates open, July 1-2.
Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine
Featuring a chance to win cash prizes. Hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Benefits STEM education programs and general museum operations. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $100, each ticket admits two people. museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. July 15.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Friends of the Library Book Sale
Buy books and help say farewell to the West Bibb Library. Prices vary. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. 478-744-0800. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. May 12-13.
Historic Macon Window Workshoppe
Learn about the parts of historic windows, common problems with these historic features, and a hands-on opportunity to re-glaze a window. Historic Macon member Shannon Perches will talk about how she got started in historic window work. Micheal Phillips, preservation carpenter, and Sabrinna Cox, preservation designer, will also share their experiences. Pre-registration required; space is limited. Mill Hill, 242 Hydrolia St. Free. Kim Campbell, kcampbell@historicmacon.org. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 20.
Conversations of a Poet
Black-tie glam slam poetry competition hosted by Marquis Norton, aka Que, with $200 up for grabs to the winner. Also featuring entertainment, poets, vendors, food and beverages. Black-tie dress code will be enforced. Hosted by Business Image. $15. Get tickets on Eventbrite.com. For details, call 800-242-3110, or visit businessimage.net.Rooftop of the Wells Fargo building in downtown Macon. 8-11 p.m. May 21.
PAGEANTS
Miss Georgia Forestry State Scholarship Pageant
Categories include Baby, Teeny Miss, Tiny Miss, Little Miss, Junior Miss, Teen and Miss; age divisions are birth-24 years. The pageant is open to one contestant per county and one contestant per college in Georgia. Contact us to claim your county title. For more information or to enter the state pageant, call Dianne Dominy, 229-238-2851 or 229-386-2681, or email missgaforestry@yahoo.com. missgaforestry.com. Tifton. June 9-10 and 16-17.
Miss GA South Pageant
Ages 0-26. Pageant held in Adel. Deadline to enter: July 1. Winners in Teen and Miss competitions will receive paid entry to the Miss GA USA or Miss Teen USA Pageant. For more information, call 912-381-7070 or email missgasouth@hotmail.com. Registration July 1; pageant July 21-22.
ET CETERA
Lawns to Make Your Neighbors Green with Envy
Master Gardeners will share tips on how to make sure your grass is the greener grass on the other side. Free. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. 478-744-0825. 11 a.m. May 13.
Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Beginners
Develop fundamental skills such as balance, steering and recovery techniques. After class, get a free one-hour paddle board rental. Register in advance. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $25, plus $5 parking. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. 9:30-11 a.m. May 14, 20 and 28.
Hoppy Hour
Join Historic Macon and Vernacular Georgia, a group of architecture and preservation enthusiasts from around the state who are interested in meeting others of similar interests. Macon Beer Company, 345 Oglethorpe St. historicmacon.org. 4 p.m. May 14.
Shrinky Dinks!
Fun for the whole family. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 7 p.m. May 15.
Knitting with Jean
Bring your needles and yarn. Learn a new skill or improve you own. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 1 p.m. May 17.
Adult Field Day
Adults enjoy being a kid again and compete in Field Day events. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Luther Williams Stadium, Central City Park, downtown Macon. $150 for a team of six, includes T-shirt, swag bag and lunch. maconbibb.us/recreation. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Noon May 20.
Open Streets Macon
Maconites will be treated to 1.5 miles of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village. People traffic will replace car traffic, as sections of College Street and Montpelier Avenue become “paved parks” where people of all ages and abilities can get active and connect with their community and each other. The new route will take participants through Mercer Village, adding food and beverage options to this year’s program. Free. bikewalkmacon.com/openstreetsmacon. 2-6 p.m. May 21.
Daylily Exhibition Show and Plant Sale
Galleria Mall, Centerville. Free. wdhuff@comsouth.net. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 27.
Family Farm Day
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned skills and chores. Enjoy blacksmithing, woodstove cooking, sewing and more. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50 478-986-5172. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 27.
WWE Championship Triple Threat Main Event
Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles vs WWE Champion Bray Watt; Baron Corbin vs. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and more; card subject to change. Macon Coliseum Box Office hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $18-$103; VIP Experience packages available. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. MaconCentreplex.org. 7:30 p.m. May 29.
Photo Walking Tour and Progressive Wine Tasting Tour
Old photos of spotlighted historic buildings will be displayed in storefront windows for a self-guided, walking tour in observance of Historic Preservation Month. 700-900 blocks of Carroll Street, 1000 block of Ball Street, 810 Commerce St., and 1017 Jernigan St., Perry. For more information about the historic building photo tour, contact Main Street Coordinator Catherine Edgemon, 478-988-2758 or catherine.edgemon@perry-ga.gov. For more information about the progressive wine tasting, contact Jodi Daley, 478-225-7626. Wine Tasting, June 2; photos on display through June 3.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. June 3.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
Home games are raced at Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Profits from this season’s home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. middlegeorgiaderby.com. June 10: Fort Stewart Rollergirls. Aug. 24: The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). Sept. 16: Soul City Sirens. Oct. 21: Halloween Mashup. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows June 10-Oct. 21.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. June 24.
The Greek Stompdown
HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. $10. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Food Truck Friday
Featuring five to six food vendors, including dessert trucks, each week. Front parking lot, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, through October.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
Comments