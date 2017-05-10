May brings climatic end to arts season

The final weeks of May mark the climatic close of the 2016-2017 arts season. Already the various collegiate series — both onstage and in the concert hall — have ended, and the community theaters will soon wrap up the final productions of their seasons.
Fortunately, to our joy they will spring back to life with summer productions soon thereafter.
Meanwhile, let us bask in the May productions. At the Rose Theater on the square in Forsyth, this weekend will see the opening of the Backlot Player’s production of Neil Simon’s comedy “Rumors,” while on Forsyth Road in Macon, Macon Little Theatre will end its season with Ken Ludwig’s “Moon Over Buffalo.”
Both of those productions are comedies, as is Theatre Macon’s “Auntie Mame,” a classic that captures the boyhood of Patrick Dennis as he grows up in the hands of a remarkable woman. This show, opening May 26, is also the basis of the musical “Mame.”
With the season already concluded at Warner Robins Little Theatre and the Perry Players, it’s clear that time is running out.
MIRACLE ON MULBERRY STREET
At the Macon Symphony Orchestra’s final concert of the season, numerous members of the audience were overheard voicing concern about the temperature in the balcony of the Grand Opera House, so these folks are going to be absolutely elated at the recent announcement from that venue.
The announcement title, “A Grander Grand in 2017,” tells us that among various improvements slated for this summer is the installation of additional HVAC in the stage house, and the prediction is that this will cool part of the audience chamber. We can hope that this “part” includes the balcony seats.
Speaking of seats, also among the improvements will be all new seating, historically-correct carpet and expansion of the loading dock to accommodate larger nationally-touring Broadway shows. Coming next year are expanded restrooms and lobby. All of that is indeed grand news.
Any day now the Broadway Series season brochures should be showing up in mailboxes. Season ticket renewals start Monday; single tickets go on sale Aug. 1.
LAST CALL
This season’s final HD broadcast from the Metropolitan Opera is “Der Rosenkavalier,” showing Saturday at the Douglass Theatre. If you’ve been intending to get to one of these incredible events, now’s the time.
Also this weekend is the final event on Mercer University’s 80-plus item music calendar. The Mercer Youth Choirs will be in concert Sunday at Riverside United Methodist Church. Our collegiate programs will be missed, but by Labor Day they will have returned.
Contact Larry Fennelly at LarryFennelly@avantguild.com.
Comments