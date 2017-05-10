Out & About

May 10, 2017 8:01 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

A to Z Band: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Balkun Brothers with Greco: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Big Hairy Monster: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Crossroads Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

John Stanley Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.

Mustache the Band: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Saturday

2 Finger Jester: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Abbey Road Live: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

African Americana with the Bearcats: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Big Hairy Monster: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Connor Christian: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Failing Acts of Society, the Story Continues, Insomnia and more: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Lady Creach and the Mainstreet Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

Sister Sandoz, Wrath of a Dying Breed, the Story Continues and more: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.

Velvet Runway: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Sunday

Waker: Coleman Hill Park, 285 Spring St., braggjam.org.

Thursday

Josh Carson: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House 1:01

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House
'Let It Be 0:16

'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see
'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church 1:37

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View More Video

Entertainment Videos