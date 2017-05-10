10 Days Calendar

Friday
May 12
“Mythos” Art Opening
Artist Ralph “rEN” Dillard presents surrealistic art. The Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. ampersandguild.com. 6-9 p.m.
Showtime at the Douglass
Presented by Mar’Quez Fallings Advocacy Center in partnership with FVSU Tears2C+. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m.
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon presented by the Backlot Players. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m.
Richard Smith
Fingerstyle guitarist. Pot luck dinner and house concert event at Joe’s House. $20 per person suggested donation; all goes to the artist. For directions and more information, RSVP to Acoustic Productions, 478-335-3895 or apmacon@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
Saturday
May 13
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Second Saturday Ice Cream Social
Enjoy ice cream while raising money for the Macon Volunteer Clinic. Plus, shopping from Village merchants, family fun and more. Free to attend; ice cream is $2 per cup. Historic Ingleside Village on Ingleside Avenue. Noon-3 p.m.
Met: “Der Rosenkavalier”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:30 p.m.
“Murder in Sin City”
Murder mystery dinner theater. Benefits the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Hangar One, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $40 per person, $70 per couple; cash bar available. 478-328-0704. museumofaviation.org. 6:45 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. show.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 7:30 p.m.
Swinging at the Stetson
Miss Keela and the KLS Percussion Band will entertain in the courtyard. Bring an appetizer to share and your favorite beverage. Complimentary wine and beer available. Stetson House, 2757 Cherokee Ave. Free for Jazz Association of Macon members; $10 non-members. maconjazz.org. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
May 14
Macon Film Guild: “A United Kingdom”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 2:30 p.m.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 2:30 p.m.
Mercer University Youth Choirs
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m.
Hoppy Hour
Join Historic Macon and Vernacular Georgia, a group of architecture and preservation enthusiasts from around the state who are interested in meeting others of similar interests. Macon Beer Company, 345 Oglethorpe St. historicmacon.org. 4 p.m.
Second Sunday Concert featuring Waker
Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m.
Monday
May 15
Shrinky Dinks!
Fun for the whole family. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
May 16
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Wednesday
May 17
Knitting with Jean
Bring your needles and yarn. Learn a new skill or improve you own. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 1 p.m.
“Happy Jack Trails”
An original Christian comedy performed by the Daily Bread Drama Team. Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road. Donations accepted. 478-731-5538. 7 p.m.
Music in the Arboretum
Music from Blueskyblue, featuring Rabbi Aaron Rubenstein, Charlie Thomas and Andy Silver. Bring finger food and a beverage of your choice, including adult beverages. Anderson Cabin, Wesleyan College Arboretum. $20. wesleyancollege.edu/concert. 7:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 8 p.m.
Thursday
May 18
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Alvin Blount
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 8 p.m.
Friday
May 19
“Duality” Opening Reception
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Free. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m.
“Murder in Sin City”
Hangar One, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. (See Saturday, May 12.) 6:45 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. show.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 7:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
May 20
Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days
Craft and pottery vendors, demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Adult Field Day
Watch teams of adults compete in Field Day events. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Luther Williams Stadium, Central City Park, downtown Macon. maconbibb.us/recreation. Noon.
“Murder in Sin City”
Hangar One, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. (See Saturday, May 12.) 6:45 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. show.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 7:30 p.m.
Beverly “Guitar” Watkins and the King Bees
Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 or two for $20 advance; $15 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
May 21
“Community Dance Program Spring Concert”
Presented by Georgia College’s theater and dance department. Theme is “Broadway Babes,” featuring music about female heroines from Broadway musicals. Free. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 1 p.m.
Open Streets Macon
Maconites will be treated to 1.5 miles of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village. People traffic will replace car traffic, as sections of College Street and Montpelier Avenue become “paved parks” where people of all ages and abilities can get active and connect with their community and each other. Free. bikewalkmacon.com/openstreetsmacon. 2-6 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 2:30 p.m.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 2:30 p.m.
Scotty McCreery
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $36-$57. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m.
Conversations of a Poet
Black-tie glam slam poetry competition hosted by Marquis Norton, aka Que. Also featuring entertainment, poets, vendors, food and beverages. Black-tie dress code. $15. Get tickets on Eventbrite.com. For details, call 800-242-3110. Rooftop of the Wells Fargo building in downtown Macon. 8-11 p.m.
