Out & About Arts Calendar for May 5, 2017.

THEATER
“Plaza Suite”
By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m. May 5-6.
“A Flutter in the Basement”
A play by Winsphere Jones. The Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $12 advance, $15 at the door. ampersandguild.com/store/winsphere. 7:30 p.m. May 5-6.
“Murder in Sin City”
Murder mystery dinner theater presented by the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame. Benefits the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame program, housed at the museum. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Hangar One, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $40 per person, $70 per couple; cash bar available. 478-328-0704. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. 6:45 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. show, May 5-6, 13, 19-20.
“Coppelia”
Presented by the Griffin Ballet Theatre. Family-friendly performance. $10. gbttickets.com. Griffin Auditorium, 234 E. Taylor St., Griffin. 7:30 p.m. May 5-6.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Box office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. May 12-13, 17-20; 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21.
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon presented by the Backlot Players. Box Office is open 4-7 p.m. May 7-11 and two hours prior to show time. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. May 12-13, 19-20; 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21.
Showtime at the Douglass
Presented by Mar’Quez Fallings Advocacy Center in partnership with FVSU Tears2C+. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. May 12.
Met: “Der Rosenkavalier”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. May 13.
“Happy Jack Trails”
An original Christian comedy performed by the Daily Bread Drama Team. Macon Evangelistic Church, 5399 Hartley Bridge Road. Donations accepted. 478-731-5538. 7 p.m. May 17; 6:30 p.m. May 20.
“An American Band”
The Madison Studio of Dance Education presents its annual recital. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 21.
“Deception”
Presented by Creative Elite Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6:30 p.m. May 27.
Heroes: The Recital
Presented by Kali Dance Studio. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15. 478-461-7602. dancekali729@gmail.com. kalidancestudio.com. 3 p.m. June 10.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Brasshoppers
Featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet, Zenas Kim-Banther, trombone, and Milana Strezeva, piano. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. May 7.
Mercer University Youth Choirs
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. May 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Alvin Blount
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon May 18.
Spring Music Gala and Auction
The Macon Symphony Orchestra String Quartet will play music from Mozart to the Beatles. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres by Chef Teddi Wohlford, plus live and silent auctions. $35. RSVP requested by May 3. To make reservations, call 478-745-6727 or email tbimacon@att.net. Temple Beth Israel, 892 Cherry St. 4 p.m. May 21.
Buddy Greene
Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. June 4.
EXHIBITIONS
“Noteworthy” Opening Reception
Featuring the work of Priscilla Esser paying homage to the great musicians of our time. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. Travis Jean, 530 Cherry St. 5-8 p.m. May 5.
“Return of the King” Opening Reception
Featuring paintings, collage, ceramics and installations by Brian Antoine Woods. Exhibit will be on display through May 26. The 567 Center for Renewal Inc., 456 First St. Free. 478-238-6051. 5:30 p.m. artist talk, 6 p.m. reception, May 5.
“Leading the Way: Macon Trailblazers and Activists” Opening Reception
Featuring 40 works by photographer Johnny Crawford, including portraits of Macon residents who have overcome obstacles and made significant contributions to the local community. Exhibit will be on display through July. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free for Tubman Museum members, $5 non-members. tubmanmuseum.com. 3-4:30 p.m. May 7.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“Fluid”
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. See it noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. On display through May 12.
“Mythos” Art Opening
Artist Ralph “rEN” Dillard presents surrealistic art. The Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. ampersandguild.com. 6-9 p.m. May 12.
“The Strip”
Learn how the once-bustling Milledgeville Black Business District, on McIntosh Street between Wayne and Wilkinson streets, existed during segregation from the beginning of the 20th century through the mid-1970s. Tours take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Sallie Ellis Davis House, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3 adults, $2 seniors, pre-booked groups and non-GC students; GC faculty, staff and students and children under age 6 are free. 478-445-4545. Through May 17.
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display though June 11.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“Sweeney Todd”
Summer musical. Come prepared to sing 16 bars of an appropriate song and provide sheet music for an accompanist. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. maconlittletheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. May 14-15.
“A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum”
Multiple roles for multiple ages. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a song of your choice and provide sheet music for an accompanist. Wear comfortable clothes for a possible dance audition. Performance dates: June 30-July 16. Rehearsals begin May 30. Directed by Jim Crisp; music direction by McKinley Starks. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m. May 14-15.
“Happy Days: A New Musical”
Based on the book by Gary Marshall. The cast is comprised of 10 men, seven women(teens and adults), plus an ensemble. Directed by Marion McDougall and Tullye Ralph for the Backlot Players. Choreography by Kim Pitman and Terri Waits. Glenn Gregg is vocal coach. Show dates: July 21-30. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. 7 p.m. May 15-16.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Call for Artists: “Duality”
Double trouble, two sides of the same coin, opposites, or twins. Share your view on duality for the next exhibit. Prospectus and entry forms are available at middlegeorgiaart.org. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Exhibit will be on display May 19-June 9. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. Deadline to enter is 5 p.m. May 16.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
Music in Me
Majestic School of Fundamental Music program for youth ages 6-17. Instructor: Richard Owens. Presented by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation Department. Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive. Free. 9 a.m. Saturday.
