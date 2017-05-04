Marriage and murder on first Friday

There are a lot of offerings on this First Friday weekend and during the week to come! Here are two great choices to get you started.
Three One-Acts
The final performances of the Perry Players’ 2016-2017 season occur this weekend with their production of “Plaza Suite,” the comedy by Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning playwright and screenwriter Neil Simon.
The play is a comedic look at troubled marriages and the troubles of marriage. Each of its three acts features different characters, but all three episodes are set in the same New York Plaza Hotel suite. The title of a 2014 New York Times review perfectly describes the play in just seven words: “Love, Fear and Anxiety in Suite 719.”
The first story, which is the least comedic of the three vignettes, is called “Visitor from Mamaroneck,” about a couple who returns to the same hotel room where they spent their honeymoon 24 years earlier. The wife soon discovers that her husband is having an affair with his secretary.
The second episode, “Visitor from Hollywood,” tells the story of the meeting between a movie producer and his childhood sweetheart. As their individual agendas unfold, it becomes clear he hopes to seduce her, while she anticipates the meeting to be no more than just a chat between old friends.
“Visitor from Forest Hills” is the funniest of the three stories. It is about a bride who, without explanation, locks herself in the bathroom on her wedding day, while her guests wait downstairs. Much laughter ensues as her parents make numerous attempts to coax her from her lair.
See the final performances of the hilarious “Plaza Suite” at 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday at the Perry Players Community Theatre. Call 478-987-5354 for more information.
Murder Mystery
Secrets, sleuthing and scandals occur during “Murder in Sin City,” an interactive dinner theater experience during which every guest plays an active role. The action takes place at Ronald Trump’s Paramount Casino, the largest and most extravagant casino on the Las Vegas strip.
Come dressed in your best showgirl, Elvis impersonator, Vegas high roller or other outfit, as there will be a “Best Dressed” contest at every production. Arrive early — within an hour of the dinner and show — because extra hints and clues may be provided then.
Published by Night of Mystery, an online provider of murder mystery instruction sets, “Murder in Sin City” is being hosted at the Museum of Aviation’s Hangar One in Warner Robins. Performance dates include Friday-Saturday, as well as May 13 and 19-20. Purchase tickets in advance because no tickets will be sold at the door. Call 478-328-0704 for more information.
