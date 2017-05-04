10 Days Calendar

Friday
May 5
Hay House Spring Stroll
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; $25. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the north Macon area; $25. Combo tickets for both tours: $45. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. Gardens tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Garden Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Interiors tour: 5-8 p.m.
“Noteworthy” Opening Reception
Featuring the work of Priscilla Esser paying homage to the great musicians of our time. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. Travis Jean, 530 Cherry St. 5-8 p.m.
“Return of the King” Opening Reception
Featuring paintings, collage, ceramics and installations by Brian Antoine Woods. The 567 Center for Renewal Inc., 456 First St. Free. 478-238-6051. 5:30 p.m. artist talk, 6 p.m. reception.
“A Flutter in the Basement”
A play by Winsphere Jones. The Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $12 advance, $15 at the door. ampersandguild.com/store/winsphere. 7:30 p.m.
“Plaza Suite”
By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
May 6
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Over 350 artisans from across the United States are nestled in and around farm buildings dating from 1891, providing an exciting range of art, antiques and crafts exhibits, with live entertainment. Concessions available. Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. $8 adults (13-64), $7 seniors (65 and older); $5 children (7-12). cpfair.org. 706-538-6814. 8 a.m.-5 pm.
Rocking Ride!
A bike tour of the Historic Macon Music Registry. Begins and ends at Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-noon.
Battle of Byron
Featuring Louise Warren, From Within, Southern Outlaws, Double Barrel Band and Soulosophy. Food, games and vendors. Downtown Byron. battleofbyron@yahoo.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hay House Spring Stroll
Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. (See Friday, May 5.) Gardens tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Garden Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Interiors tour: 5-8 p.m.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m.
“Murder in Sin City”
Murder mystery dinner theater. Benefits the Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame. Tickets must be purchased in advance. Hangar One, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $40 per person, $70 per couple; cash bar available. 478-328-0704. museumofaviation.org. 6:45 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. show.
“A Flutter in the Basement”
Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. (See Friday, May 5.) 7:30 p.m.
Tommy Emmanuel
With Christie Lenee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$40. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Sunday
May 7
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. (See Saturday, May 6.) 8 a.m.-5 pm.
Hay House Spring Stroll
Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. (See Friday, May 5.) Gardens tour: 1-5 p.m.; Garden Market: 1-5 p.m.
“Leading the Way: Macon Trailblazers and Activists” Opening Reception
Featuring 40 works by photographer Johnny Crawford, including portraits of Macon residents who have overcome obstacles and made significant contributions to the local community. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free for Tubman Museum members, $5 non-members. tubmanmuseum.com. 3-4:30 p.m.
Brasshoppers
Featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet, Zenas Kim-Banther, trombone, and Milana Strezeva, piano. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m.
Battle of the Schools Scholarship and Talent Showcase
Presented by Sigma Gamma Rho. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $10. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m.
Rhythm N Jazz on the Dock Concert Series
Featuring Soulosophy Band. Gateway Park, Otis Redding Statue Location, 301 Riverside Drive. Free. 6 p.m.
Monday
May 8
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday
May 9
Family Game Night
Board and card games for all ages. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m.
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
The meeting will address the question: “Ever Wonder if Facebook Could Help Break Through Some of Those Brick Walls or Deep Holes?” Members will share their successes in finding “new cousins” and guidelines on using this social media as a research resource. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m.
Wednesday
May 10
Lawns to Make Your Neighbors Green with Envy
Master Gardeners will share tips on how to make sure your grass is the greener grass on the other side. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 10:30 a.m.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m.
Thursday
May 11
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m.
Friday
May 12
“Mythos” Art Opening
Artist Ralph “rEN” Dillard presents surrealistic art. The Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. ampersandguild.com. 6-9 p.m.
Showtime at the Douglass
Presented by Mar’Quez Fallings Advocacy Center in partnership with FVSU Tears2C+. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m.
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon presented by the Backlot Players. The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults, $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m.
Richard Smith
Fingerstyle guitarist. Pot luck dinner and house concert event at Joe’s House. $20 per person suggested donation; all goes to the artist. For directions and more information, RSVP to Acoustic Productions, 478-335-3895 or apmacon@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m.
Saturday
May 13
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Met: “Der Rosenkavalier”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
“Murder in Sin City”
Hangar One, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. (See Saturday, May 6.) 6:45 p.m. social time, 7:30 p.m. show.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 7:30 p.m.
Swinging at the Stetson
Miss Keela and the KLS Percussion Band will entertain in the courtyard. Bring an appetizer to share and your favorite beverage. Complimentary wine and beer available. Stetson House, 2757 Cherokee Ave. Free for Jazz Association of Macon members; $10 non-members. maconjazz.org. 7:30-10:30 p.m.
Abbey Road Live
Abbey Road Live presents Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
May 14
Macon Film Guild: “A United Kingdom”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, May 12.) 2:30 p.m.
“Rumors”
The Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. (See Friday, May 12.) 2:30 p.m.
Mercer University Youth Choirs
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m.
Hoppy Hour
Join Historic Macon and Vernacular Georgia, a group of architecture and preservation enthusiasts from around the state who are interested in meeting others of similar interests. Macon Beer Company, 345 Oglethorpe St. historicmacon.org. 4 p.m.
Second Sunday Concert featuring Waker
Sponsored by Bragg Jam. Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m.
