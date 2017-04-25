Out & About Main Calendar for April 28 2017.

FESTIVALS
Milledgeville Film Festival
Screenings of domestic and international shorts and features, panels, workshops and after-parties. Screenings are held on the Georgia College campus and on the grounds of the former Central State Hospital. Industry panels and workshops are held at the Campus Black Box Theatre in Milledgeville and at Georgia College. The Writer’s Panel takes place following the Filmmakers/Writers Brunch at author Flannery O’Connor’s historic homestead Andalusia. To purchase tickets, get schedules, view film trailers and get other information, visit milledgevillefilmfest.com. April 28-30.
Just Tap’d Craft Beer Festival
Sample a variety of craft beers while enjoying live musical performances by Lauren Tuttle, American Blvd. and Bear Catz. Plus, food vendors and yard games. Free admission for all ages; beer tasting tickets extra. Rosa Parks Square, across from Just Tap’d, 488 First St. justtapd.com. 1-5 p.m. April 29.
JazzFest
Featuring a sunset performance by the Georgia College Jazz Band and saxophonist Jeff Coffin, of the Dave Matthews Band. Also including music by jazz bands from area high schools. Bring lawn chairs and blankets. Pecan Grove, Central State Hospital, Milledgeville. Free. Allied Arts, 478-452-3950. 3 p.m. April 29.
Middle Georgia Wine Festival
Taste wines from around the world. Benefits Scottish Rite’s Georgia RiteCare Program. $35. maconscottishrite.com. Al Sihah Shrine Center, 222 Mecca Drive. 6-10 p.m. April 29.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. Featuring Rick James’ Stone City Band and Kierra Sheard and Pastor John P. Kee and the New Life Community Choir. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences with emcee Kim Coles. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m. April 29 and 11 a.m.-9 p.m. April 30.
Battle of Byron
Featuring Louise Warren, From Within, Southern Outlaws, Double Barrel Band and Soulosophy. Food, games and vendors. Downtown Byron. battleofbyron@yahoo.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6.
Turkey Creek Festival: “Memories in the Park”
Family fun including parade, entertainment, face painting, games, prizes, vendors, food and slide show. I-75, exit 122, Ga. 230, 15 minutes from Byromville. 10 a.m. Parade, 10:30 a.m. opening ceremonies, May 6.
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Over 350 artisans from across the United States are nestled in and around farm buildings dating from 1891, providing an exciting range of art, antiques and crafts exhibits, with live entertainment. Concessions available. Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Ga. 85, Gay. $8 adults (13-64), $7 seniors (65 and older); $5 children (7-12). cpfair.org. 706-538-6814. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. May 6-7.
Hayneville JamFest
With music by Campbell Airlines, Pat Bergeson and Jimmy Hall, Jack Pearson Band and the Has Beens. Bring your lawn chairs and BYOB; food trucks will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Museum of Aviation. Limited tickets. Kingsland Farm in Hayneville, 153 Kingsland Road, Hawkinsville. $40 advance. Haynevillejamfest.com. shop.museumofaviation.org. 4-11 p.m. May 13.
Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days
Jug Festival 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. Craft and pottery vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pottery live auction at 2 p.m. Crafter demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. May 20.
SUMMER CAMPS
STEM Summer Camps
For rising pre-K-12th grade students. Featuring hands-on STEM- and history-focused learning experiences. Rigorous, goal setting experiences challenge students to solve problems while highlighting career opportunities and workforce development strategies. National STEM Academy at the Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $135 per week. 478-926-7313. museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-noon, Monday-Friday, June 5-July 21.
Mercer Youth Programs
College for Kids: for rising first-fifth grade students. Mercer Youth University: for rising sixth-eighth grade students. Summer enrichment programs designed to cultivate students’ writing, math and science skills while allowing their imaginations to soar. The programs include creative activities, hands-on experiences, exercise, creative arts and guest speakers. Teachers are trained in STEM programs and fully qualified and certified. Mercer University, 1501 Mercer University Drive. $185 per weekly morning or afternoon course. 478-301-2441. Mcnc4kids@mercer.edu. 9 a.m.-noon and/or 1-4 p.m. June 5-9, 12-16 and 19-23.
I Am the Arts Summer Camp
Dance, music and etiquette classes. Space is limited. Phillips Studio, 905 Main St. $90, includes breakfast, lunch, snacks and T-shirt. Richard and Gwen Phillips, owners/directors, 478-394-5018. Sabrina Brown-Purnell, assistant director, 404-992-5438. Registration: 1-3 p.m. May 6; camp: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, June 6-22.
Young Artist Camp
For ages 7-12. Campers will learn the essential principles that every artist knows to create art while they create projects in a variety of media, including painting, drawing and mixed media. Space is limited. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. $200 per child per week ($170 per week for members), includes all supplies; $50 per child per week for aftercare. 478-238-6051. the567center.org/art-classes. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. June 19-23 and July 17-21.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Trendy Treasures Marketplace
Featuring vendors of jewelry, hair bows, needlecrafts, home décor, kitchenware, baked goods, skin care, nutritional items and more. Door prize drawings every hour. Porter Ellis Center, 5987 Houston Road. Free admission and parking. Saralyn Smith, text, 478-396-9991. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Spring Revival
Speaker: Pastor Freddie Hogg of Ivey Baptist Church. Music each night by Tim and Kathy DeGuire. Nursery provided. Porterfield Baptist Church, 2910 Allen Road. 6 p.m. April 30, 7 p.m. May 1-3.
The Inspirations and Dayspring Trio
Byron Baptist Church, 100 West White Road, Byron. Love offering. Keith Scott, 478-951-7272 or keithsklc@gmail.com. 478-956-4670. 7 p.m. May 5.
Songsmen Quartet
Open rehearsal and sing-along. Group singing, duets, solos, etc. Light refreshments served. Bring your favorite sound tracks and books. Instruments will be furnished. Bill Hardin Music, 4661 Chambers Road. Free. 478-737-1520. 6:15 p.m. the second Tuesday of each month.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners provided by FLIK Independent Dining/chef Josh Nowell are available for purchase and must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate; terrace-level tables: $100, includes seating for four, boxed dinners and drink tickets; ground-level tables: $200, includes seating for eight, boxed dinners and drink tickets. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m. April 28.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Live Jazz with Metta Quintet
In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Douglass Jazz Society honors the diversity of jazz by featuring JazzReach’s critically acclaimed resident ensemble. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $5; free for Douglass Jazz Society Members. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. April 30.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 5.
Tommy Emmanuel
With Christie Lenee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$40. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 6.
Rhythm N Jazz on the Dock Concert Series
Featuring Soulosophy Band. Gateway Park, Otis Redding Statue Location, 301 Riverside Drive. Free. 6 p.m. May 7.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Abbey Road Live
Abbey Road Live presents Sgt. Pepper’s 50th Anniversary. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $15. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 13.
Swinging at the Stetson
Miss Keela and the KLS Percussion Band will entertain in the courtyard. Bring an appetizer to share and your favorite beverage. Complimentary wine and beer available. Stetson House, 2757 Cherokee Ave. Free for Jazz Association of Macon members; $10 non-members. maconjazz.org. 7:30-10:30 p.m. May 13 (rain cancels).
Second Sunday Concert
Sponsored by Bragg Jam.Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. May 13.
Beverly “Guitar” Watkins and the King Bees
Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 or two for $20 advance; $15 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. May 20.
Scotty McCreery
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $36-$57. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. May 21.
Jazz in the Courtyard
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. May 28.
Randall Bramblett Band
CD release of “Juke Joint at the Edge of the World.” Part of the Listening Room Series. The Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15 advance, $20 at door. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. June 23.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Sock Hop
Dust off your poodle skirts and letter sweaters. Enjoy music, dancing and refreshments at the Stone Pavilion. The Friends of Indian Springs State Park will sell dinner and Coke floats. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. $5 parking. 770-504-2277. GaStateParks.org. 6-9 p.m. May 13.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 6 p.m. Heaven Bound, 7 p.m. House Band. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: The Chordsmen, Mark Hall and Filmore House Band and Stone Creek Country Band. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. John Holliday Band, 7:30 p.m. Good News Bluegrass Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. Shadow Riders, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
Juliette Opry House
Ga. 87, Juliette. $17. 478-335-3895. acousticproductions.com. 5:30 p.m. every first Saturday, front porch local bluegrass jam; 7 p.m., open mic stage show; 8 p.m., headliner stage show.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
Movie Premiere: “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $6 snack pass, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. April 28.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Sandy Beach Park, 6860 Moseley Dixon Road. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, April 28.
Senior Cinema
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free for seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m. May 10.
Macon Film Guild: “A United Kingdom”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Summer Movies in the Park: “The Suicide Squad”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, May 26.
Macon Film Guild: “Graduation”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. June 11.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, June 23.
FUNDRAISERS
Enchanted Serenity Ball
Kids can meet their favorite princesses and pirates. Have a sword fight with Captain Jack, get dolled up with Rapunzel, take a pic with Tinkerbell and go under the sea with the Little Mermaid. Costumes encouraged. Proceeds benefit patients of Serenity Hospice. 478-929-1616. $15. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. 2-5 p.m. April 29.
Ride and Rock for the Hawk
Poker run, door prizes, drawing and live music. Benefits Jason Hawk of Q106.3. Begins at iHeartMedia Studios, 7080 Industrial Highway, ends at the Thirsty Turtle, Cherry Street. $20 riders, includes meal ticket and admission to Thirsty Turtle; $5 non-riders admission to Thirsty Turtle. 478-359-6152. Tommy McDuffie, steelpirates@gmail.com. Cody Smith, windtherapy@cox.net. Q106.fm. 11 a.m. registration, 1 p.m. kickstands up, 4 p.m. bands begin, April 30.
All About Animals Rescue Run
A 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run will be held. Registration will be available day of race. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Road. $25 for 10K; $20 for 5K and one-mile fun run before May 3. Register at racerpal.com and day of race. 478-405-7133. 8 a.m. May 6.
Dancing Stars of Central Georgia
Watch local celebrities dance to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. $125 ticket includes dinner, open bar and show. dancingstarsofcentralgeorgia.com. 404-430-1278. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 6 p.m. May 6.
William L. Turner Golf Classic 2017 Tournament
Eighteen-hole four-person scramble. Hosted by the Men of Omega Gamma Gamma chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity Inc. and the William L. Turner Uplift Foundation. Benefits scholarship funds for local college-bound high school seniors, youth athletics, elderly home activities, youth camps and more. International City Golf Course, 100 Sandy Run Road, Warner Robins. $75 advance, $85 on-site for individuals; $300 foursome. James Boles, 301-267-0425. qgg.clubexpress.com. 7:30 a.m. registration, 9 a.m. start, June 3.
Summer Showdown
Car and truck show; prizes for best car, best truck and club participation. R/C airplane show at 10 a.m. July 1; presented and sponsored by Perry R/C Flyers. Proceeds go to the Houston County Humane Society and Critical Care for Animal Angels. Hosted by Freaks of Nature. North Peach Park, 461 White Road, Byron. Participants: $20 pre-registration before June 23; $30 day of show for driver and one ride-in; $10 each additional ride-in; spectators: $10 per day/$15 for weekend or free with donation of dog/cat food, min. 5-pound bag. facebook.com/summershowdownga. Jason Barnes, sdblazer@gmail.com or 478-808-7889. 8 a.m. gates open, July 1-2.
Auction and Raffle and Taste of Local Cuisine
Featuring a chance to win cash prizes. Hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Benefits STEM education programs and general museum operations. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $100, each ticket admits two people. museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. July 15.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
Featuring 90,000 books and media sorted into more than 50 categories; average prices are 50 cents to $3. Saturday is half-price day. Proceeds benefit Houston County Libraries. Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. April 27: $5 admission; April 28-29: free admission. Free parking every day. 478-952-6493. 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
The meeting will address the question: “Ever Wonder if Facebook Could Help Break Through Some of Those Brick Walls or Deep Holes?” Members will share their successes in finding “new cousins” and guidelines on using this social media as a research resource. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Highway 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. May 9.
Historic Macon Window Workshoppe
Learn about the parts of historic windows, common problems with these historic features, and a hands-on opportunity to reglaze a window. Historic Macon member Shannon Perches will talk about how she got started in historic window work, and Micheal Phillips, preservation carpenter, and Sabrinna Cox, preservation designer, will also share their experiences. Pre-registration required; space is limited. Mill Hill, 242 Hydrolia St. Free. Kim Campbell, kcampbell@historicmacon.org. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 20.
PAGEANTS
Miss Georgia Forestry State Scholarship Pageant
Categories include Baby, Teeny Miss, Tiny Miss, Little Miss, Junior Miss, Teen and Miss; age divisions are birth-24 years. The pageant is open to one contestant per county and one contestant per college in the State of Georgia. Contact us today to claim your county title. For more information or to enter the State Pageant, call Dianne Dominy, 229-238-2851 or 229-386-2681, or email missgaforestry@yahoo.com. missgaforestry.com. Tifton. June 9-10 and 16-17.
Miss GA South Pageant
Ages 0-26. Pageant held in Adel. Deadline to enter: July 1. Winners in Teen and Miss competitions will receive paid entry to the Miss GA USA or Miss Teen USA Pageant. For more information, call 912-381-7070 or email missgasouth@hotmail.com. Registration July 1; pageant July 21-22.
ET CETERA
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. April 28-29.
Enshrinement Banquet
The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame will honor new inductees Elton D. (Don) Brooks Jr., Sgt. Mike J. Ferros and Richard (Dick) Fortenberry. Attire is business suit or black tie optional. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $85 per person, of which $35 is tax deductible. gaaviationhalloffame.com. Nicole Bissette, 478-328-0704 or nbissette@museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner and program, April 29.
Ethnic Awards Gala
Presented by Willis Slater Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6 p.m. April 29.
Spring Saturdays on the Farm
Flowers blooming, gentle breeze blowing and attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29 and May 6.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. May 4.
Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; 5-8 p.m. May 5-6; $20 advance, $25 day of. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the North Macon area; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7; $20 advance, $25 day of. Combo tickets for Interiors and Gardens tours: $35 advance, $45 day of. Florabrilliance Flower Exhibit: ticket holders will also be able to view unique flower displays by local florists on the main levels of Hay House. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7. Seminars: Walter Reeves on “How to Be Sherlock Holmes in Your Garden,” 2:30 p.m. May 5, Hay House; Tim Lake Sr. on practical regional gardening concepts, 11 a.m. May 6, Hay House; free. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. May 5-7.
Maha Maha Yajnam
Hosted by Amma Sri Karunamayi. SRIM Center, Srikarunamayi Research Institute of Meditation, 285 Julie Lane, Forsyth. karunamayi.org. May 5-14.
Young Astronauts’ Day
Programs include 15 different hands-on science and technology workshops of which students will select three. Topics include “Robotics,” “Astro Training” and “Rocketry.” For students in first-eighth grades. Pre-registration is required; parents do not have to accompany their children. Students are provided pizza for lunch and a T-shirt. Hosted by the National S.T.E.M. Academy. Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. Candi James, 478-926-5558 or cjames@museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
Rocking Ride!
A bike tour of the Historic Macon Music Registry. Begins and ends at Washington Memorial Library. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-noon May 6.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. May 6 and June 24.
Little Latina Girls Day
Celebrating Latina girls’ heritage, culture and empowerment, we will also recognize and award local Latina women in the community who have made an impact in Middle Georgia. The event will be spoken in Spanish and some English. Girls of all backgrounds are welcome, along with one parent/guardian. Dress attire is formal/dressy. Hosted by Macon Magnolias. Macon City Hall. Free. Sign up at magnoliasenri.wixsite.com/mysite-1/ or call 478-227-3498. 11 a.m. May 6.
Ocmulgee Water Trail Paddle: Half Moon Paddle
An estimated 3-hour paddle depending on water flow. Registration includes T-shirt and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership. Dodge County Landing (near Eastman) to Half Moon Landing, Abbeville. $35 early registration; $40 after April 15. ocmulgeewatertrail.com. 8:30 a.m. May 6.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m. May 6.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. May 6 and June 3.
Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Beginners
Develop fundamental skills such as balance, steering and recovery techniques. After class, get a free one-hour paddleboard rental. Register in advance. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $25, plus $5 parking. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. 9:30-11 a.m. May 6, 14, 20 and 28.
Battle of the Schools Scholarship and Talent Showcase
Presented by Sigma Gamma Rho. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $10. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. May 7.
Hoppy Hour
Join Historic Macon and Vernacular GeorgiA, a group of architecture and preservation enthusiasts from around the state who are interested in meeting others of similar interests. Macon Beer Company, 345 Oglethorpe St. historicmacon.org. 4 p.m. May 14.
Adult Field Day
Adults enjoy being a kid again and compete in Field Day events. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Luther Williams Stadium, Central City Park, downtown Macon. $150 for a team of six, includes T-shirt, swag bag and lunch. maconbibb.us/recreation. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Noon May 20.
Open Streets Macon
Maconites will be treated to 1.5 miles of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village. People traffic will replace car traffic, as sections of College Street and Montpelier Avenue become “paved parks” where people of all ages and abilities can get active and connect with their community and each other. The new route will take participants through Mercer Village, adding food and beverage options to this year’s program. Free. bikewalkmacon.com/openstreetsmacon. 2-6 p.m. May 21.
Family Farm Day
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned skills and chores. Enjoy blacksmithing, woodstove cooking, sewing and more. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50 478-986-5172. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 27.
WWE Championship Triple Threat Main Event
Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles vs WWE Champion Bray Watt; Baron Corbin vs. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and more; card subject to change. Macon Coliseum Box Office hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $18-$103; VIP Experience packages available. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. MaconCentreplex.org. 7:30 p.m. May 29.
Photo Walking Tour and Progressive Wine Tasting Tour
Old photos of spotlighted historic buildings will be displayed in storefront windows for a self-guided, walking tour in observance of Historic Preservation Month. 700-900 blocks of Carroll Street, 1000 block of Ball Street, 810 Commerce St., and 1017 Jernigan St., Perry. For more information about the historic building photo tour, contact Main Street Coordinator Catherine Edgemon, 478-988-2758 or catherine.edgemon@perry-ga.gov. For more information about the progressive wine tasting, contact Jodi Daley, 478-225-7626. Wine Tasting, June 2; photos on display through June 3.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
Home games are raced at Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Profits from this season’s home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. middlegeorgiaderby.com. June 10: Fort Stewart Rollergirls. Aug. 24: The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). Sept. 16: Soul City Sirens. Oct. 21: Halloween Mashup. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows June 10-Oct. 21.
The Greek Stompdown
HPE Complex, Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. $10. 7:30 p.m. Sept. 15.
Food Truck Friday
Featuring five to six food vendors, including dessert trucks, each week. Front parking lot, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, through October.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Rock Candy Tours: Rock ‘n’ Roll Stroll
Moderate walking tour takes more than two hours and visits the homes and favorite haunts of Southern music’s most legendary artists. H&H Soul Food Restaurant, 807 Forsyth St. $15. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Lawn Mower Races
Across from Camping World, Byron. 478-956-3929. 11 a.m. the second Saturday of the month.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
