10 Days Calendar

Friday
April 28
Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale
Hosted by Macon Arts Alliance. Showcasing functional and sculptural pottery from 65 jury-selected potters from Georgia and the Southeast. $5. Round Building, Central City Park. firedworksmacon.com. 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Music at the Mount: The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners will be available for purchase, but must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate. Table prices available online. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m.
Movie Premiere: “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $6 snack pass, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Sandy Beach Park, 6860 Moseley Dixon Road. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown.
Mercer University Orchestra
Conducted by Ward Stare. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“Love and Loss”
Featuring four original plays; directed by Michelle “Buffy” O’Dette. Contains adult language and themes; not suitable for children. Seating is very limited; reservations are encouraged. Grassmann-Porter Studio Theatre, Wesleyan College. $10; $5 seniors, students and alumnae; free for Wesleyan students, faculty and staff. theatre@wesleyancollege.edu. 478-757-5259.wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 29
Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
Featuring 90,000 books and media sorted into more than 50 categories; average prices are 50 cents to $3. Proceeds benefit Houston County Libraries. Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. Free admission and parking. 478-952-6493. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale
Round Building, Central City Park. (See Friday, April 28.) 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. Featuring Rick James’ Stone City Band and Kierra Sheard and Pastor John P. Kee and the New Life Community Choir. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences with emcee Kim Coles. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 10 a.m.-9 p.m.
Just Tap’d Craft Beer Festival
Sample a variety of craft beers while enjoying live musical performances by Lauren Tuttle, American Blvd. and Bear Catz. Plus, food vendors and yard games. Free admission for all ages; beer tasting tickets extra. Rosa Parks Square, across from Just Tap’d, 488 First St. justtapd.com. 1-5 p.m.
“Love and Loss”
Grassmann-Porter Studio Theatre, Wesleyan College. (See Friday, April 28.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 30
Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale
Round Building, Central City Park. (See Friday, April 28.) Noon-4 p.m.
Annual Spring Concert
Presented by the Wesleyan College Music Department. Featuring the Concert Choir and Wesleyannes. Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m.
“Voices of Spring: Aaron Copland’s America”
Presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, Mercer University Choir and Mercer Women’s Chamber Choir. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. $10. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m.
Live Jazz with Metta Quintet
In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Douglass Jazz Society honors the diversity of jazz by featuring JazzReach’s critically acclaimed resident ensemble. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $5; free for Douglass Jazz Society Members. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m.
Monday
May 1
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Tuesday
May 2
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m.
Wednesday
May 3
Poetic Peace Open Mic Night
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight.
Thursday
May 4
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m.
Griffin Choral Arts: “Encore!”
Selections from Carol Orff’s “Carmina Burana” will be presented, accompanied by two pianos and percussion ensemble. Fine Arts Auditorium, Gordon State College, Barnesville. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
May 5
Hay House Spring Stroll
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; $20 advance, $25 day of. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the north Macon area; $20 advance, $25 day of. Combo tickets for Interiors and Gardens tours: $35 advance, $45 day of. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. Gardens tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Garden Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Interiors tour: 5-8 p.m.
“Noteworthy” Opening Reception
Featuring the work of Priscilla Esser paying homage to the great musicians of our time. Hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served. Travis Jean, 530 Cherry St. 5-8 p.m.
“Plaza Suite”
By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Saturday
May 6
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Over 350 artisans from across the United States are nestled in and around farm buildings dating from 1891, providing an exciting range of art, antiques and crafts exhibits, with live entertainment. Concessions available. Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. $8 adults (13-64), $7 seniors (65 and older); $5 children (7-12). cpfair.org. 706-538-6814. 8 a.m.-5 pm.
Battle of Byron
Featuring Louise Warren, From Within, Southern Outlaws, Double Barrel Band and Soulosophy. Food, games and vendors. Downtown Byron. battleofbyron@yahoo.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Hay House Spring Stroll
Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. (See Friday, May 5.) Gardens tour: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Garden Market: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Interiors tour: 5-8 p.m.
Dancing Stars of Central Georgia
Watch local celebrities dance to raise money for the Alzheimer’s Association. $125 ticket includes dinner, open bar and show. dancingstarsofcentralgeorgia.com. 404-430-1278. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 6 p.m.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m.
“Plaza Suite”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, May 5.) 7:30 p.m.
Tommy Emmanuel
With Christie Lenee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$40. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Sunday
May 7
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. (See Saturday, May 6.) 8 a.m.-5 pm.
Hay House Spring Stroll
Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. (See Friday, May 5.) Gardens tour: 1-5 p.m.; Garden Market: 1-5 p.m.
Brasshoppers
Featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet, Zenas Kim-Banther, trombone, and Milana Strezeva, piano. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m.
Battle of the Schools Scholarship and Talent Showcase
Presented by Sigma Gamma Rho. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $10. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m.
Rhythm N Jazz on the Dock Concert Series
Featuring Soulosophy Band. Gateway Park, Otis Redding Statue Location, 301 Riverside Drive. Free. 6 p.m.
