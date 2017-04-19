Out & About Arts Calendar for April 21, 2017.

THEATER
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Presented by Theatre Macon, directed by Jim Crisp with choreography by Richard Frazier and musical direction by McKinley Starks. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22. For tickets, call 478-746-9485 or buy online at theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. April 21-22 and 2:30 p.m. April 23.
“Plaza Suite”
By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, 28-29 and May 5-6; 2:30 p.m. April 23 and 30.
Met: “Eugene Onegin”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. April 22.
“Say What!”
Nationally-known dialect coach Elisa Carlson and world-class fight choreographer Scot Mann talk about their work with movie and theater stars, and teach some tricks of the trade. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. April 23.
National Theatre Live: “Twelfth Night”
Live broadcast from London’s National Theatre. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20; $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 3 p.m. April 23.
“Love and Loss”
Featuring four original plays; directed by Michelle “Buffy” O’Dette. Contains adult language and themes; not suitable for children. Seating is very limited; reservations are encouraged. Grassmann-Porter Studio Theatre, Wesleyan College. $10; $5 seniors, students and alumnae; free for Wesleyan students, faculty and staff. theatre@wesleyancollege.edu. 478-757-5259.wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. April 27-29.
“Moon Over Buffalo”
Comedy; directed by John Freeman. Adult themes, PG-13. Tickets on sale May 8; box office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to 23). 478-477-3342 or 478-471-7529. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. May 12-13, 17-20; 2:30 p.m. May 14 and 21.
Showtime at the Douglass
Presented by Mar’Quez Fallings Advocacy Center in partnership with FVSU Tears2C+. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. May 12.
Met: “Der Rosenkavalier”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. May 13.
“An American Band”
The Madison Studio of Dance Education presents its annual recital. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. May 21.
“Deception”
Presented by Creative Elite Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6:30 p.m. May 27.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Faculty Artist Recital: Marcus Reddick
Original jazz compositions for small group. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 21.
Mercer Singers Farewell Concert
Presented by the University Ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 22.
Wind Ensemble: “McCorkle Pops”
Featuring movie themes, marches and favorites for every musical taste. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 2 p.m. April 22.
“Music at the Mansion”
An evening of spring air, music and history featuring Georgia College’s Wind Symphony, Brass Ensemble, Saxophone Quartet, Percussion Ensemble, Irish Fiddle Tunes and the Cat’s Meow, an a cappella group that performs pop music. Preceded by a picnic dinner on the lawn; guests are welcome to set up tables, chairs and games for children. Light snacks and beverages will be available for purchase. Old Governor’s Mansion lawn, Georgia College, Milledgeville; in the event of rain, the performance will be moved inside. Free; $5 donation encouraged. 478-445-8289. 6 p.m. April 22.
Mercer Women’s Chamber Choir
Presented by the University Ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. April 23.
Georgia Big Band
Seventeen professional instrumentalists and two vocalists from Middle Georgia preserving the big band tradition. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults, free foor all students. wrconcert.org. 478-329-8082. 3 p.m. April 23.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. April 24.
“Spring Concert”
Coordinated by Maureen Horgan, the concert features the university’s Brass Ensemble, Saxophone Quartet, String Quartet and Woodwind Duo. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Free; $5 donation encouraged. gcsu.edu/music. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. April 24.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble: Thad Jones
Directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
“Sound Sculptures XII”
Electronic music concert with the theme “An Uncertain World,” featuring original, stimulating compositions by Georgia College students, directed by David Johnson and Douglass Bassett. McComb Building, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Free; $5 donation encouraged. david.johnson@gcsu.edu. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. April 27.
Mercer University Orchestra
Conducted by Ward Stare. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 28.
“Symphonie Fantastique”
Presented by the Macon Symphony Orchestra. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $40 adults, $20 students, $15 children; season tickets available. maconsymphony.com. 478-301-5300. 6:30 p.m. conductor chat, 7:30 p.m. concert, April 29.
Annual Spring Concert
Presented by the Wesleyan College Music Department. Featuring the Concert Choir and Wesleyannes. Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. April 30.
“Voices of Spring: Aaron Copland’s America”
Presented by the Choral Society of Middle Georgia, Mercer University Choir and Mercer Women’s Chamber Choir. Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. $10. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. April 30.
Griffin Choral Arts: “Encore!”
Selections from Carol Orff’s “Carmina Burana” will be presented, accompanied by two pianos and percussion ensemble. Former Griffin Choral Arts accompanist Seth Davis will be a guest performer. Fine Arts Auditorium, Gordon State College, Barnesville. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. May 4.
Brasshoppers
Featuring Mary Elizabeth Bowden, trumpet, Zenas Kim-Banther, trombone, and Milana Strezeva, piano. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. May 7.
Mercer University Youth Choirs
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. May 14.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Alvin Blount
Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church social hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon May 18.
Macon Pops: “Jazz That Rocks”
Macon Pops concert featuring the music of Blood Sweat and Tears, Chicago and Steely Dan. Mercer University’s Hawkins Arena, 1400 Coleman Ave. maconpops.com. 7:30 p.m. May 19.
Spring Music Gala and Auction
The Macon Symphony String Quartet will play music from Mozart to the Beatles. Enjoy hors d’oeuvres by Chef Teddi Wohlford, plus live and silent auctions. $35. RSVP requested by May 3. To make reservations, call 478-745-6727 or email tbimacon@att.net. Temple Beth Israel, 892 Cherry St. 4 p.m. May 21.
EXHIBITIONS
Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale
Hosted by Macon Arts Alliance. Showcasing functional and sculptural pottery from 65 jury-selected potters from Georgia and the Southeast. Round Building, Central City Park. firedworksmacon.com. Children’s Clay Time Workshop: ages 5-12; advance reservations required; free; 10 a.m.-noon April 22 and 29. Wheel-Turned Workshop: ages 18+; give the wheel a whirl and get muddy; $50; 6-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. April 25. Corks and Clay Class: ages 21+; come play in the mud; $30; 6-7:30 p.m. and 7:30-9 p.m. April 27. Preview Party: local music, complimentary wine, cold beer and gourmet tacos; get the first look and the first chance to purchase pottery before the exhibit opens to the public; $40 in advance; $50 at the door; 6-9 p.m. April 21. Exhibition and sale: $5; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22 and 29; noon-4 p.m. April 23 and 30; 11 a.m.-6 p.m. April 24-28.
“Fluid” Opening Reception
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. Exhibit will be on display noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, April 21-May 12. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m. April 21.
“Komma”
Featuring paintings by Macon artist and Wesleyan College professor, Frances De La Rosa. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. On display through April 28.
Art Show and Reception
Featuring pieces by Middle Georgia artists Marthalyn Forston, Doug Nurnburger and Martha Tisdale. Refreshments and music. Benefits Jay’s Hope. Presented by Ready to Move LLC. 8 N. Jackson St., Forsyth. Free. 478-390-1728. traditionalelegance.org. 7-9 p.m. April 28.
Pea Ridge Arts Fest
The juried artists’ market will include exhibitors whose media include painting, photography, pottery/ceramics, jewelry, leather goods, metal works, woodworking, blacksmithing and performing arts. Shuttles will be provided from the festival site to the visionary art environment, Pasaquan. On the square, Buena Vista. Free admission. buenavistaga.org. PeaRidgeArtsFest@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
“Fathers and Sons”
An exhibition on 19th century clothing. Displayed as “living examples” in each room, the clothing is provided by P&JW Collections of Alpharetta. Tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors and pre-booked adult groups, $2 non-Georgia College students, free for children under 6 and all GC faculty, staff and students. 478-445-4545. On display through April 29.
“The Art of Weaving”
Featuring creations from artist and weaver Jessica Pitts in a new gallery presented by Goodwill in partnership with Wesleyan College and its art department. Goodwill store, 4650 Forsyth Road. 478-363-1478. See it 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Saturday and noon-6 p.m. Sunday. On display through April 30.
“Noteworthy”
Featuring the work of Priscilla Esser paying homage to the great musicians of our time. Travis Jean, 530 Cherry St. Opening reception: hors d’oeuvres and wine will be served; 5-8 p.m. May 5.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“The Strip”
Learn how the once-bustling Milledgeville Black Business District, on McIntosh Street between Wayne and Wilkinson streets, existed during segregation from the beginning of the 20th century through the mid-1970s. Tours take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Sallie Ellis Davis House, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3 adults, $2 seniors, pre-booked groups and non-GC students; GC faculty, staff and students and children under age 6 are free. 478-445-4545. Through May 17.
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display though June 11.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
Middle Georgia Youth Ballet Company Auditions
For intermediate to advanced dancers ages 12 (by Sept. 1) to 18. Dancers should be enrolled in at least three dance classes weekly. Girls should bring both ballet and pointe shoes. A parent must sign student’s audition card and attend a parent meeting at 5:30 p.m. during the auditions. Dance Arts Studio, 614 Poplar St. 478-746-7083. 4 p.m. April 28.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
