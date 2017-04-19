One suite, three couples and lots of laughs

Comedy abounds on the Perry Players’ stage when three couples stay in room 719 in New York City’s Plaza Hotel.
Neil Simon’s “Plaza Suite” was nominated for Best Play Tony Award in 1968 and won Best Actress with Maureen Stapleton’s portrayal of three different female lead characters.
“It is three little scenes, three little episodes, about three different couples,” said Perry Players director Don Boyd, explaining that the play is basically a character study about New Yorkers.
In Act 1, viewers are introduced to a couple who is meeting at the hotel for their anniversary. They are having quite a few struggles — including not knowing if they are meeting in the correct room or if it is truly their anniversary date.
In Act 2, a Hollywood producer has invited his high school sweetheart to come to his room, and he tries to “make moves on her,” although she is married. She keeps resisting his advances, all the while deciding to stay for 10 more minutes.
In Act 3, a couple is trying to marry off their daughter, who has locked herself in the bathroom. In an effort to get her to come out, the father ends up going out on the ledge, where he gets stuck.
“Plaza Suite”
When: 7:30 p.m. April 21-22, 28-29 and May 5-6; 2:30 p.m. April 23 and 30
Where: Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry
Cost: $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors; $12 for groups of 10 or more
Information: perryplayers.org, 478-987-5354
Comments