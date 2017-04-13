Out & About Main Calendar for April 14, 2017.

Easter
“He Touched Me”
Passion play. Limited seating, come early. May not be suitable for infants or very young children. United Community Church, 2411 Heath Road. Donations accepted. uccmacon.com. 6:30 p.m. April 14, 16 and 23.
Easter Turkey Shoot
Come win an Easter ham or treat for your family. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. $5 per shot, our shells. 478-935-8632. 10 a.m. April 15.
Eggstravaganza
Egg hunt, games and prizes. PPK Baptist Church, 8964 Thomaston Road. Free. Kathy, 478-972-9528. 5-7 p.m. April 15.
Easter Sunrise Service
This is the 100th year for this nondenominational Easter service. Free. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. In case of rain, organizers will move the service to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. 7 a.m. April 16.
Unity Easter Celebration
Hosted by Universal Light Christian Center in partnership with Restoration Deliverance Christian Center, A Leap of Faith Ministry, and Grace Temple International Worship Center, Warner Robins. The celebration consists of the stage play “He Is Alive!” as well as elaborate pageantry of flags and dancers, a children’s performance and the Unity Mass Choir; directed by Joann Canady. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. ulccmacon.org. 10 a.m. April 16.
FESTIVALS
“We Are All Family Festival”
A setting for families from all nationalities to come together and experience family-friendly entertainment. Rides, carnival games, food, musical entertainment, performances by drill teams, dance squads and a college step show. Smiley’s Flea Market, 6717 Hawkinsville Road. Free admission; bands and individual tickets available for rides. 5-11 p.m. April 14; 10 a.m.-11 pm. April 15; 11 a.m.-10 p.m. April 16.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Strawberry Festival
Pick your own strawberries or we’ll pick them for you. Enjoy the attractions, live music, visit with Strawberry Shortcake and the Strawberry Princess, shop in the Georgia Grown Farm Market and gift shop, and relax with homemade strawberry ice cream and other strawberry treats. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $15. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. Featuring Rick James’ Stone City Band and Kierra Sheard and Pastor John P. Kee and the New Life Community Choir. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences with emcee Kim Coles. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. April 29-30.
The Cotton Pickin’ Fair
Over 350 artisans from across the United States are nestled in and around farm buildings dating from 1891, providing an exciting range of art, antiques and crafts exhibits, with live entertainment. Concessions available. Gay Family Farmstead, 18830 Highway 85, Gay. $8 adults (13-64), $7 seniors (65 and older); $5 children (7-12). cpfair.org. 706-538-6814. 8 a.m.-5 pm. May 6-7.
Hayneville JamFest
With music by Campbell Airlines, Pat Bergeson and Jimmy Hall, Jack Pearson Band and the Has Beens. Bring your lawn chairs and BYOB; food trucks will be available. All proceeds will benefit the Museum of Aviation. Limited tickets. Kingsland Farm in Hayneville, 153 Kingsland Road, Hawkinsville. $40 advance. Haynevillejamfest.com. shop.museumofaviation.org. 4-11 p.m. May 13.
Georgia Jug Festival and Old Knoxville Days
Jug Festival 5K and 1Mile Fun Run at 7:30 a.m. Craft and pottery vendors from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Pottery live auction at 2 p.m. Crafter demonstrations like tatting, knit and crochet, quilting, knife making and more. Jug Fest Lawn Mower Races at 5 p.m. Programs in the Old Courthouse, children’s area, art show and more. Free parking and entertainment. Knoxville. robertacrawfordchamber.org. 478-836-3825. May 20.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Trendy Treasures Marketplace
Featuring vendors of jewelry, hair bows, needlecrafts, home décor, kitchenware, baked goods, skin care, nutritional items and more. Door prize drawings every hour. Porter Ellis Center, 5987 Houston Road. Free admission and parking. Saralyn Smith, text, 478-396-9991. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Hulda Cook Developmental Disabilities Ministries Extravanganza
An evening of music and song hosted by Jeff Cleghorn; bake sale. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, 615 Corder Road, Warner Robins. $10. 478-951-1976. 6:30 p.m. April 21.
“Risen”
A theatrical and illustrative worship experience. Benefits Tammy Dunning’s Liver Recovery Fund. Presented by IMIME Inc. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $15/$5. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. April 21.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
With Honey Island Swamp Band and Royal Johnson. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $20-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 15.
Arlin Carter
An acoustic presentation of a soulful blend of pop music. With opening performance by Annabella. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. Free. ampersandguild.com. 7:30-9 p.m. April 15.
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters
The actor and musical trio will perform rock, country, rockabilly and blues. There will also be a VIP meet and greet including autographed photographs, T-shirts and swag; a separate ticket must be purchased for this event. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $40, reserved seats. For meet and greet tickets: theboxmasters.com. For concert tickets: douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. April 19.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Hear the band cover Led Zeppelin’s album. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners provided by FLIK Independent Dining/chef Josh Nowell are available for purchase and must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate; terrace-level tables: $100, includes seating for four, boxed dinners and drink tickets; ground-level tables: $200, includes seating for eight, boxed dinners and drink tickets. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m. April 28.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Live Jazz with Metta Quintet
In celebration of International Jazz Day, the Douglass Jazz Society honors the diversity of jazz by featuring JazzReach’s critically acclaimed resident ensemble. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $5; free for Douglass Jazz Society Members. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. April 30.
Blues Traveler
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $27-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 5.
Tommy Emmanuel
With Christie Lenee. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $25-$40. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 6.
Garrison Keillor
An evening of storytelling has been rescheduled for May 10. All tickets purchased for the Jan. 7 event will be honored May 10. To request a refund, go to the original point of purchase by 5 p.m. May 1. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $52.50, $72.50 and $152.50. wmconcerts.com. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. May 10.
Second Sunday Concert
Sponsored by Bragg Jam.Bring picnics, blankets, chairs, families and friends. No grills or tents, all pets must be leashed, and be mindful of your neighbors if you’re going to smoke. Free. braggjam.org. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. 6-8 p.m. May 13.
Mother’s Day Love and Laughter Concert
Featuring Keyshia Cole with Just Friends and comedian King Henry Welch. Macon Coliseum Box Office hours: 9 a.m.-5p.m. Monday-Friday. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. MaconCentreplex.org. 7 p.m. May 13.
Jana Kramer
Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $28. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. May 18.
Scotty McCreery
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $36-$57. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. May 21.
Jazz in the Courtyard
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. May 28.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Sock Hop
Dust off your poodle skirts and letter sweaters. Enjoy music, dancing and refreshments at the Stone Pavilion. The Friends of Indian Springs State Park will sell dinner and Coke floats. Indian Springs State Park, 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. $5 parking. 770-504-2277. GaStateParks.org. 6-9 p.m. May 13.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Bonner Creek Bluegrass, Clarke Kesler and Friends and R.C. and the Good Ole Boys. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Grover Jewel Show, 7 p.m. Frank Brannon and My Way or the Highway Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. Down the Hill Country, 7:30 p.m. Country Ramblin Fever, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“The Eagle Huntress”
Documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild, Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. April 18.
“La La Land”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $6 snack pass, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. April 27.
Movie Premiere: “Chasing Trane: The John Coltrane Documentary”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $6 snack pass, includes popcorn and drink. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7 p.m. April 28.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Sandy Beach Park, 6860 Moseley Dixon Road. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, April 28.
Senior Cinema
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free for seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 2 p.m. May 10.
Macon Film Guild: “A United Kingdom”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. May 14.
Summer Movies in the Park: “The Suicide Squad”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, May 26.
FUNDRAISERS
Home-Baked Cake Sale
Cash only. Mount Pleasant Baptist Church, 5455 Mount Pleasant Church Road. $3-$35 each. 478-953-7551. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 14.
Putting 4 Hunger
Four-person scramble. Benefits Trinity Vision Global. Southern Landings Golf Course, 309 Stathams Way, Warner Robins. $75 per person, $260 team of four. Angie Eugene, 478-335-7565 or angie.eugene@trinityvisionglobal.com. 11 a.m. registration, 12:30 tee off, April 15.
Get Milledgeville Moving 5K and Fun Run
Hosted by Bodyplex. Proceeds will be donated to Oak Hill Middle School, Baldwin High School, John Milledge Academy, Georgia Military Prep School and the Georgia College and State University Exercise Science Program. Central State Hospital campus, Milledgeville. Race registration is available on Active.com. 8 a.m. April 22.
Macon Dragon Boat Races
Teams of 10 paddlers (and one drummer) race in 20-foot-long “dragon boat” canoes. Teams can sign up with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Supports mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sandy Beach Park, Lake Tobesofkee. Free for spectators. 478-745-3984. bbbsheartga.org. 1-4 p.m. April 22.
“Rising Stars Lighting the Future”
Presented by Zeta Phi Beta Sorority Inc. Proceeds provide scholarships to deserving students as they pursue their goals for higher education. Community Church of God, 5555 Bethesda Ave. Shirley Lawson, shirleylawson@cox.net. 6 p.m. April 22.
Jean Coleman Cherished Children Golf Tournament
This year’s tournament is dedicated to the memory of Bob Coleman. Play a round of golf, watch a children’s performance and enjoy lunch and homemade desserts prepared by Church Women United. Waterford Golf Club, 620 Ga. 96, Bonaire. $50 per person, $200 per team. For information or to register a team, call LiAnne Martin, 478-442-4378 or visit Cherishedchildrenwr.com. April 28.
Four-Man Scramble Golf Tournament Fundraiser
Lunch served after round. Hosted by Family Counseling Center of Central Georgia. Healy Point Country Club, 293 River North Blvd. $100 per golfer. fcccg.org. 8-8:30 a.m. player check-in, 9 a.m. shotgun start, April 28.
All About Animals Rescue Run
A 10K, 5K and one-mile fun run will be held. Registration will be available day of race. Mount Zion Baptist Church, 7015 Rivoli Road. $25 for 10K; $20 for 5K and one-mile fun run before May 3. Register at racerpal.com and day of race. 478-405-7133. 8 a.m. May 6.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
Jim David will talk about the history of the National Park Service and where the Ocmulgee National Monument fits in. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. April 18.
Georgia Wilderness Society
Nathan Lord, biology professor at Georgia College will speak about destructive forest pests the woolly adelgid and the emerald ash borer. Public welcome. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free. 7:30 p.m. April 18.
Ethiopian Manuscripts and Scrolls
Sean M. Winslow, a manuscript historian and expert, will discuss the Ethiopian scribal tradition accompanied by a selection of Ethiopian manuscripts and scrolls. Two sessions: 7 p.m. April 18 at Dillard Auditorium, Middle Georgia State University, Cochran campus; 11 a.m. April 21 in Room 112, Professional Sciences and Conference Center, Middle Georgia State University, Macon campus. Free. Andrew Reeves, andrew.reeves1@mga.edu. 7 p.m. April 18 and 11 a.m. April 21.
“Embodying the Word”
Sean M. Winslow, a manuscript historian and expert, will present a hands-on workshop with Ethiopian manuscripts and scrolls. Sponsored by Middle Georgia State’s departments of History and Political Science and Knowledge at Work. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. Free. Andrew Reeves, andrew.reeves1@mga.edu. 7 p.m. April 20.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 26.
Houston County Friends of the Library Old Book Sale
Featuring 90,000 books and media sorted into more than 50 categories; average prices are 50 cents to $3. Sunday is half-price day. Proceeds benefit Houston County Libraries. Georgia Grown Building, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, Perry. April 27: $5 admission; April 28-29: free admission. Free parking every day. 478-952-6493. 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 27; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. April 28; 9 a.m.-3 p.m. April 29.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
PAGEANTS
Miss GA South Pageant
Ages 0-26. Pageant held in Adel. Deadline to enter: July 1. Winners in Teen and Miss competitions will receive paid entry to the Miss GA USA or Miss Teen USA Pageant. For more information, call 912-381-7070 or email missgasouth@hotmail.com. Registration July 1; pageant July 21-22.
ET CETERA
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. April 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Hubbard Celebration
Events sponsored by the Hubbard Alumni Association. Banquet at 7 p.m. April 14 at William Hubbard Middle School Auditorium, 500 Ga. 83 South, Forsyth. DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurman will be the speaker. $40. After party at Ebbyz’ Bar & Grill in Forsyth. Parade at 10 a.m. April 15 lining up at Ingram’s Grounds across from Robins Federal Credit Union and culminating at Hubbard Middle School. After the parade, enjoy concessions, music, choirs and various singers followed by live entertainment on the Forsyth square beginning at 8 p.m. Bring coolers and lawn chairs. 478-747-3627. hubbardalumni.org. April 14-15.
Knitting with Jean
Create works of art with yarn with the assistance of Jean. Bring your yarn and needles. Free. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. 478-757-8900. 1 p.m. April 19.
Family Night
Shrink plastic for all ages! Free. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 20.
Game Night!
Bring the family out to play classic board and card games. Free. Shurling Library, 1796 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. 4-6 p.m. April 20.
TGIF Spring Break Fridays
Enjoy attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, shopping in the Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 21.
Indian Artifact ID Day
Hosted by the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society. Bring Indian artifacts for identification and approximate dating; this includes arrow heads, pieces of pottery and other Indian artifacts. The OAS does not estimate monetary values or buy or sell Indian artifacts. The Opry House, 468 McCrackin Street, Juliette. Free. Michael Lynch, 478-785-1777. 1-4 p.m. April 22.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. April 22.
Community Clean Up
Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Selected community center locations will host community clean-ups for Earth Day. Crafts for kids, and the largest turnout gets a prize. Trash pickup and recycling. All ages welcome. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Locations: Frank Johnson, North Macon Park, Bloomfield Park, Memorial Park, L.H. Williams, Rosa Jackson and East Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. 10 a.m.-noon April 22.
Inaugural Southeast Park Community Day
No Little League affiliation, baseball or softball experience required to participate. Featuring Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at 10 a.m. and the MLB Junior Home Run Derby at 3 p.m. Any boy or girl ages 7-14 (age determined as of July 17, 2017) is eligible to participate. Each participant is required to provide a copy of a valid birth certificate prior to the competition. Advance registration is strongly recommended and can be completed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Region Headquarters, 439 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins, or online. An Open Field Hour will be conducted from 1-2 p.m. and will allow any individual with no age requirements to have a catch, run the bases or tour the Southeast Park field. No hitting will be permitted during the Open Field session. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, safety vehicles from various area emergency response departments will be on display to allow kids to explore them. Southeast Park, 438 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins. Free. LittleLeague.org/South. 478-987-7227. southeastregion@LittleLeague.org. April 22.
Hometown Celebration
Block party featuring bands including Scott Little Band, the Majestics and Blind Driver. Plus, activities for the entire family, trolley rides, giveaways and more. Bring lawn chairs. 100 block of W. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. 2-10 p.m. April 22.
McKibben Lane Elementary School 50th Anniversary Celebration
Past principals, staff, students and parents will gather along with current board members and other school officials. McKibben Lane cafeteria, 990 Newport Road. 2-4 p.m. April 23.
Spring Rose Hill Ramble
Jim Barfield will lead the tour and take visitors through the history of the William Wolfe Cemetery, past Oak Ridge and down to the Bond and Johnston monuments. Hosted by Historic Macon and the Friends of Rose Hill Cemetery. Departs from the Madison Street gate, Rose Hill Cemetery, 1091 Riverside Drive. $5, free for Friends of Rose Hill. 2-4 p.m. April 23.
Enshrinement Banquet
The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame will honor new inductees Elton D. (Don) Brooks Jr., Sgt. Mike J. Ferros and Richard (Dick) Fortenberry. Attire is business suit or black tie optional. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. $85 per person, of which $35 is tax deductible. gaaviationhalloffame.com. Nicole Bissette, 478-328-0704 or nbissette@museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner and program, April 29.
Ethnic Awards Gala
Presented by Willis Slater Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6 p.m. April 29.
Spring Saturdays on the Farm
Flowers blooming, gentle breeze blowing and attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 29 and May 6.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. May 4.
Hay House Spring Stroll of Macon Houses and Gardens
Historic Interiors Tour: visit private homes in the Ingleside neighborhood; ticket holders will receive a complimentary tour of Hay House; 5-8 p.m. May 5-6; $20 advance, $25 day of. Secret Gardens Tour: view private gardens in the North Macon area; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7; $20 advance, $25 day of. Combo tickets for Interiors and Gardens tours: $35 advance, $45 day of. Florabrilliance Flower Exhibit: ticket holders will also be able to view unique flower displays by local florists on the main levels of Hay House. Garden Market: vendor booths for flowering plants and trees, perennials, garden and patio accessories, potted plants, home accents and more; Hay House lawn; free admission; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. May 5-6, 1-5 p.m. May 7. Seminars: Walter Reeves on “How to Be Sherlock Holmes in Your Garden,” 2:30 p.m. May 5, Hay House; Tim Lake Sr. on practical regional gardening concepts, 11 a.m. May 6, Hay House; free. Hay House, 934 Georgia Ave. HayHousemacon.org. 478-742-8155. May 5-7.
Young Astronauts’ Day
Programs include 15 different hands-on science and technology workshops of which students will select three. Topics include “Robotics,” “Astro Training” and “Rocketry.” For students in first-eighth grades. Pre-registration is required; parents do not have to accompany their children. Students are provided pizza for lunch and a T-shirt. Hosted by the National S.T.E.M. Academy. Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. Candi James, 478-926-5558 or cjames@museumofaviation.org. 9 a.m.-2 p.m. May 6.
Ocmulgee Water Trail Paddle: Half Moon Paddle
An estimated 3-hour paddle depending on water flow. Registration includes T-shirt and lunch. Proceeds benefit the Ocmulgee Water Trail Partnership. Dodge County Landing (near Eastman) to Half Moon Landing, Abbeville. $35 early registration; $40 after April 15. ocmulgeewatertrail.com. 8:30 a.m. May 6.
Ladies of Color Talent and Fashion Show
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $10 adults; $5 children. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6-8 p.m. May 6.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. May 6 and June 3.
Stand-Up Paddle Boarding for Beginners
Develop fundamental skills such as balance, steering and recovery techniques. After class, get a free one-hour paddleboard rental. Register in advance. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. $25, plus $5 parking. 478-993-3053. GaStateParks.org. 9:30-11 a.m. May 6, 14, 20 and 28.
Battle of the Schools Scholarship and Talent Showcase
Presented by Sigma Gamma Rho. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $10. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 5 p.m. May 7.
Adult Field Day
Adults enjoy being a kid again and compete in Field Day events. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Luther Williams Stadium, Central City Park, downtown Macon. $150 for a team of six, includes T-shirt, swag bag and lunch. maconbibb.us/recreation. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Noon May 20.
Open Streets Macon
Maconites will be treated to 1.5 miles of car-free streets from the Washington Memorial Library to A.L. Miller Village. People traffic will replace car traffic, as sections of College Street and Montpelier Avenue become “paved parks” where people of all ages and abilities can get active and connect with their community and each other. The new route will take participants through Mercer Village, adding food and beverage options to this year’s program. Free. bikewalkmacon.com/openstreetsmacon. 2-6 p.m. May 21.
Family Farm Day
Volunteers will demonstrate old-fashioned skills and chores. Enjoy blacksmithing, woodstove cooking, sewing and more. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50 478-986-5172. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. May 27.
WWE Championship Triple Threat Main Event
Luke Harper vs. AJ Styles vs WWE Champion Bray Watt; Baron Corbin vs. Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose and more; card subject to change. Macon Coliseum Box Office hours: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $18-$103; VIP Experience packages available. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. MaconCentreplex.org. 7:30 p.m. May 29.
Food Truck Friday
Featuring five to six food vendors, including dessert trucks, each week. Front parking lot, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Fridays, through October.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Rock Candy Tours: Free Birds and Night Owls Tour
Easy walking tour of Macon’s musical landmarks with pit stops at bars along the way. Reservations requested 24 hours in advance. Beginning at the Rookery, 543 Cherry St., ending at Grant’s Lounge. $10. 478-955-5997. rockcandytours@gmail.com. 7:30-9 p.m. Friday.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Craft Beer Tasting
Six craft beers with snacks. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. $7. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. the first and third Saturday of the month.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
