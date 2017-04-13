Out & About

April 13, 2017 7:46 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Big Daddy: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Fall Line Rambler: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

Hindsight, TSC, Insomnia and more: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Jess Goggans Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

John Stanley Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.

Kasey Tyndall: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Southbound Mojo: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Trey Teem Trio: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Saturday

Amanda Daughtry: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Arlin Carter: Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor, 478-621-7758.

Bogo, Sister Sandoz and the Badabings: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Groove Fetish: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash with Honey Island Swamp Band and Royal Johnson: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Loose Skrews Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

Nathan Morgan: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

The Night Shift.: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Wes Robinson and Ronnie Pittman: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Sunday

Banny Grove, Tim Kaiser and Material World: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Bobby Rush: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

CBDB: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Josh Johansson: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House 1:01

'Rockin’ Road to Dublin' comes to Grand Opera House
'Let It Be 0:16

'Let It Be" is the Beatles reunion show you always wanted to see
'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church 1:37

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View More Video

Entertainment Videos