Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Big Daddy: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Fall Line Rambler: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
Hindsight, TSC, Insomnia and more: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Jess Goggans Band: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
John Stanley Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.
Kasey Tyndall: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Southbound Mojo: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Trey Teem Trio: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Saturday
Amanda Daughtry: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Arlin Carter: Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor, 478-621-7758.
Bogo, Sister Sandoz and the Badabings: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Groove Fetish: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash with Honey Island Swamp Band and Royal Johnson: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Loose Skrews Band: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.
Nathan Morgan: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
The Night Shift.: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Wes Robinson and Ronnie Pittman: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Sunday
Banny Grove, Tim Kaiser and Material World: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Bobby Rush: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
CBDB: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Josh Johansson: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Comments