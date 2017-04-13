The Boxmasters bring ‘modbilly’ to Macon

Actor and musician Billy Bob Thornton will celebrate his Macon musical debut with the trio the Boxmasters on Wednesday at the Douglass Theatre. While more well known for his Academy award-winning acting skills, Thornton said in a news release that he “never intended to be a movie star, it happened accidentally. ... Music is what I love.”
Originally formed in Bellflower, California, in 2007, the Boxmasters consist of Thornton (vocals), J.D. Andrew (guitar) and Teddy Andreadis (organ and piano).
According to a news release, at their start, the Boxmasters intended to create an American version of the “British Invasion” style pop songs mixed with early 1960s hillbilly music. Performing songs in styles ranging from rock to blues, they call it “modbilly.”
Band member Andrew is also a Grammy award-winning musical engineer and producer, and adds his own brand of musical talent on the guitar. Once he has played the songs, he then takes over the task of mixing them, creating the final product and giving the band its unique “modbilly” vibe.
Not to be outdone, Andreadis boasts a resume a mile long, having worked with popular musicians including Carole King, Guns N’ Roses, Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley, Alice Cooper, Bruce Willis and the Boxing Gandhis. In 1999, he was voted Outstanding Keyboardist of the Year by the L.A. Music Awards.
And if you only think of Thornton as a movie star, think again. He has recorded four solo albums and performed on numerous recordings, including Warren Zevon’s Grammy-winning album “The Wind,” Earl Scruggs’ “Earl Scruggs and Friends” album and “Anchored In Love: A Tribute to June Carter Cash.”
Even with a total of seven albums to their credit, last year proved to be a productive year for the Boxmasters. “Boys And Girls ... And The World” was released in August, followed closely by “Tea Surfing” in late November. According to a news release, joining the Boxmasters on “Tea Surfing” are friends such as Jeff “Skunk” Baxter, Kevin Eubanks and longtime collaborators Jon Rauhouse, Brad Davis and Kirk McKim. The “Tea Surfing” tour began in early April in California.
After 10 years together, the Boxmasters show no signs of slowing down, and are actually more productive than ever. A new album is almost completed and should be available in the fall, according to a news release.
In addition to the performance at the Douglass, the Boxmasters will host a VIP meet and greet session, which includes autographed photographs, T-shirts and swag. Attendees will be able to meet the musicians and have their pictures taken with the band. Tickets for the VIP session are separate from the performance, and can be purchased at theboxmasters.com.
The Boxmasters
When: 7:30 p.m. April 19
Where: Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
Cost: $40
Information: douglasstheatre.org, 478-742-2000
