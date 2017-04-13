10 Days Calendar

Friday
April 14
Food Truck Friday
Featuring five to six food vendors, including dessert trucks, each week. Front parking lot, Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. museumofaviation.org. 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
“We Are All Family Festival”
Rides, carnival games, food, musical entertainment, performances by drill teams, dance squads and a college step show. Smiley’s Flea Market, 6717 Hawkinsville Road. Free admission; bands and individual tickets available for rides. 5-11 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Presented by Theatre Macon, directed by Jim Crisp with choreography by Richard Frazier and musical direction by McKinley Starks. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22. For tickets, call 478-746-9485 or buy online at theatremacon.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 15
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.
Hubbard Celebration in Forsyth
Parade at 10 a.m. lining up at Ingram’s Grounds across from Robins Federal Credit Union and culminating at Hubbard Middle School. After the parade, enjoy concessions, music, choirs and various singers followed by live entertainment on the Forsyth square beginning at 8 p.m. Bring coolers and lawn chairs. 478-747-3627. hubbardalumni.org. 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Arlin Carter
An acoustic presentation of a soulful blend of pop music. With opening performance by Annabella. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. Free. ampersandguild.com. 7:30-9 p.m.
Jimmy Hall Birthday Bash
With Honey Island Swamp Band and Royal Johnson. Cox Capitol Theater, 382 Second St. $20-$30. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, April 14.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 16
Happy Easter
Easter Sunrise Service
This is the 100th year for this nondenominational Easter service. Free. Coleman Hill Park, downtown Macon. In case of rain, organizers will move the service to Mulberry Street United Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. 7 a.m.
Unity Easter Celebration
Hosted by Universal Light Christian Center in partnership with Restoration Deliverance Christian Center, A Leap of Faith Ministry, and Grace Temple International Worship Center, Warner Robins. The celebration consists of the stage play “He Is Alive!” as well as elaborate pageantry of flags and dancers, a children’s performance and the Unity Mass Choir; directed by Joann Canady. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. ulccmacon.org. 10 a.m.
Monday
April 17
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Tuesday
April 18
“Milton’s Hell: Paradise Lost in Voice and Image”
The event will explore John Milton’s epic poem about the fall of man through the art of Kathryn Peckham and through vocal performances. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. Free. Karmen Lenz, karmen.lenz@mga.edu. 7 p.m.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble: Jazz Combos
The Mercer Jazz Ensemble performs jazz combos directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“The Eagle Huntress”
Documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild, Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
April 19
Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters
The actor and musical trio will perform rock, country, rockabilly and blues. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $40, reserved seats. douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m.
Thursday
April 20
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free. 478-745-1631. Noon.
“Embodying the Word”
Sean M. Winslow, a manuscript historian and expert, will present a hands-on workshop with Ethiopian manuscripts and scrolls. Sponsored by Middle Georgia State’s departments of History and Political Science and Knowledge at Work. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St. Free. Andrew Reeves, andrew.reeves1@mga.edu. 7 p.m.
Mercer Flute Choir: Flute Fantasy
World premiere by Christopher Schmitz. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, April 14.) 7:30 p.m.
Friday
April 21
TGIF Spring Break Fridays
Enjoy attractions including pony rides, cane pole fishing, Tiny Town, petting zoo, rock climbing wall, zip lines, shopping in the Farm Market and more. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $12. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Fired Works Preview Party
Hosted by Macon Arts Alliance. Showcasing functional and sculptural pottery from 65 jury-selected potters from Georgia and the Southeast. With local music, complimentary wine, cold beer and gourmet tacos; get the first look and the first chance to purchase pottery before the exhibit opens to the public. $40 in advance; $50 at the door. Round Building, Central City Park. firedworksmacon.com. 6-9 p.m.
Faculty Artist Recital: Marcus Reddick
Original jazz compositions for small group. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“Plaza Suite”
By Neil Simon, directed by Don Boyd. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. $18 adults; $15, students, military, children and seniors. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. 7:30 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, April 14.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
April 22
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale
Hosted by Macon Arts Alliance. Showcasing functional and sculptural pottery from 65 jury-selected potters from Georgia and the Southeast. $5. Round Building, Central City Park. firedworksmacon.com. 9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Strawberry Festival
Pick your own strawberries, enjoy the attractions, live music, visit with Strawberry Shortcake and the Strawberry Princess, shop in the Georgia Grown Farm Market and gift shop, and relax with homemade strawberry ice cream and other strawberry treats. The Rock Ranch, 5020 Barnesville Highway, The Rock. $15. therockranch.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Macon Dragon Boat Races
Watch teams of 10 paddlers (and one drummer) race in 20-foot-long “dragon boat” canoes. Sandy Beach Park, Lake Tobesofkee. Free for spectators. 478-745-3984. bbbsheartga.org. 1-4 p.m.
Indian Artifact ID Day
Hosted by the Ocmulgee Archaeological Society. Bring Indian artifacts for identification and approximate dating; this includes arrow heads, pieces of pottery and other Indian artifacts. The Opry House, 468 McCrackin Street, Juliette. Free. 478-785-1777. 1-4 p.m.
Hometown Celebration
Block party featuring bands including Scott Little Band, the Majestics and Blind Driver. Plus, activities for the entire family, trolley rides, giveaways and more. Bring lawn chairs. 100 block of W. Hancock Street, Milledgeville. 478-414-4014. 2-10 p.m.
“Plaza Suite”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, April 21.) 7:30 p.m.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Hear the band cover Led Zeppelin’s album. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, April 14.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
April 23
Fired Works Regional Ceramics Exhibition and Sale
Round Building, Central City Park. (See Saturday, April 22.) Noon-4 p.m.
Spring Rose Hill Ramble
Jim Barfield will lead the tour and take visitors through the history of the William Wolfe Cemetery, past Oak Ridge and down to the Bond and Johnston monuments. Departs from the Madison Street gate, Rose Hill Cemetery, 1091 Riverside Drive. $5, free for Friends of Rose Hill. 2-4 p.m.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, April 14.) 2:30 p.m.
“Plaza Suite”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, April 21.) 2:30 p.m.
“Georgia Big Band”
Seventeen professional instrumentalists and two vocalists from Middle Georgia preserving the big band tradition. First United Methodist Church, 205 North Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults, free foor all students. wrconcert.org. 478-329-8082. 3 p.m.
National Theatre Live: “Twelfth Night”
Live broadcast from London’s National Theatre. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20; $15 seniors and students. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 3 p.m.
“Say What!”
Featuring Elisa Carlson, dialect coach. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m.
