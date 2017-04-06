Out & About

April 6, 2017 7:03 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

The Bearcats with Stoop Kids: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Free Lance Ruckus: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Howie Day with Katie Rose: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Loose Skrews: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Naan Violence with Death Panels: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Stereotype: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Travis Bryant and Friends: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

Trea Landon: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Saturday

2 Finger Jester: Yesterdaze, 2607 Moody Road, Warner Robins, 478-918-0660.

A2Z Band: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Albatross: the Thirsty Turtle, 425 Cherry St., 478-621-7444.

Benton Blount: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Big Daddy: Fish N’ Pig, 6420 Moseley Dixon Road, 478-476-8854.

Colby Dee with Maggie Renfroe: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Josh Roberts and the Hinges: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Savannah Alday, Some Kids, Abby Henry, Nite Owl and Hindsight: Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon, mercercluster.com.

Shehehe, Taped Fist, Oh Savannah and Choir of Babble: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Yester Daze Rock: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Sunday

Gringo Starr: Coleman Hill, downtown Macon, braggjam.org.

Thursday

Chris Taylor: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Cody Jinks with Ward Davis and Colter Wall: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Michael Hurwitz from Freddie’s Finest: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

