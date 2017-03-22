Out & About Arts Calendar for March 24, 2017.

THEATER
“The Crucible”
Presented by the Backlot Players Guild. Box office is open two hours prior to show time. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. March 24-25; 2:30 p.m. March 26.
“Blame It on the Movies!”
Musical revue featuring songs from “Gone with the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “The Pink Panther,” “Rocky,” “Psycho,” “Jaws,” “Goldfinger,” “The Color Purple,” “Footloose” and more. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Box Office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. March 24-25 and March 29-April 1; 2:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
Met: “Idomeneo”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 25.
Stained Glass
An integrated collaborative arts concert based on “God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse” by James Weldon Johnson. The poems are interpreted through contemporary, liturgical and West African dance performances by Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc., orators, guest dancers and a community choir. Proceeds will benefit Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc.’s scholarship funds. Tickets are available online, at Hayiya Dance Theatre, 3378 Brookdale Ave., and at the door. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $15 general admission, group rates available. 478-960-4206. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 25.
Mercer Opera: “Scenes from Hugh Smalling”
A sneak peek at a work in progress by composer Christopher Schmitz with a libretto based on the life of a local hero and written by Suzanne Doonan. Tickets available at the door only. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $7. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 28.
“August: Osage County”
By Tracy Letts; directed by Scot J. Mann. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. March 30-31, April 1 and 6-8; 2:30 p.m. April 2 and 9.
“The Drowsy Chaperone”
Presented by Theatre Macon, directed by Jim Crisp with choreography by Richard Frazier and musical direction by McKinley Starks. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+) and $15 students/children through age 22. Mainstage subscribers may call 478-746-9485 on March 27-28 for reservations. General public may buy online at theatremacon.com beginning March 29. Box office hours are 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 3-7, 12-14 and 19-21. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. April 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22; 7:30 p.m. April 12 and 20; and 2:30 p.m. April 9 and 23.
Met: “Eugene Onegin”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. April 22.
“Say What!”
Featuring Elisa Carlson, dialect coach. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. April 23.
Selected Student-Written Plays
The best student-written plays from this year’s playwriting class. Grassmann-Porter Studio Theatre, Wesleyan College. $10; $5 seniors, students and alumnae; free for Wesleyan students, faculty and staff. wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. April 27-29.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Senior Voice Recital: Shalandra Royal
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. March 25.
Senior Voice Recital: Sidney King
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. March 26.
Svyati Duo
Featuring Rebecca Hepplewhite, cello, and Julian Collings, organ. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. March 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is limited; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. March 27.
Norman McLean Concert
Featuring Louise Toppin, soprano, and John O’Brien, piano. Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. 7:30 p.m. March 30.
Middle Georgia State University’s Band of Knights
Spring concert with special guests the Muddle Jawja Band, a rock ensemble made up of MGA faculty and administrators; MGA Percussion Ensemble; MGA Jazz Knights; and MGA Wind Ensemble. Free. Alan Clark, norman.clark@mga.edu. Walker Hall, Middle Georgia State University’s Cochran Campus. 7:30 p.m. March 30.
Senior Voice Recital: Rosamond Goodson
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. April 1.
Picnic with Pops
The Georgia Southern Symphony Orchestra will perform soft dinner music, popular, big band and light classical music and show tunes. Bring a picnic; each ticket includes two beverages, either wine or soft drink by the glass; no other alcohol allowed. Contest for the table with the best decorations, live auction and raffle. Tickets are available from all members of the Dublin-Laurens Arts Council board of directors. DuBose Porter Center, Oconee Fall Line Technical College, Dublin. $35; $240 table for eight. dublin-laurensartscouncil.org. 478-697-2601. 6:15 p.m. April 1.
Honors Recital
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 3.
Guest Artist Recital
The Townsend School of Music presents a recital by soprano Jasmine Habersham. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 4.
Mercer University Wind Ensemble
Special guest: Northside High School Symphonic Band, Chuck Herron, conductor. Northside High School Auditorium, 926 Green St., Warner Robins. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 4.
Brass Choir: “Bear Day Brass”
Special presentation of all brass works that show off every section of this family of instruments. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 10 a.m. April 7.
Music in the Arboretum
House concert featuring Dori Freeman. Ticketholders bring finger food and adult beverages to the event for all to share before the concert and during intermission. Anderson Cabin, Wesleyan College Arboretum. $20. 7 p.m. April 7.
Piano Duo Concert
Featuring Keiko Tanaka and Yuri Smith. Forest Hills United Methodist Church, 1217 Forest Hill Road. Free. 478-973-9859. 4 p.m. April 8.
Mercer Percussion Ensemble
Conducted by Marcus Reddick. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. April 8.
Senior Voice Recital: D’Andrea Dixon
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 2 p.m. April 8.
Senior Voice Recital: Charlotte Chunxiao Chen
Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 6 p.m. April 8.
Senior Voice Recital: Bernadette Meloche
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. April 9.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. April 10.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Anne-Marie McDermott. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. April 11.
Fabian Concert Series: Fiery Finale
Featuring Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, violin, Anne-Marie McDermott, piano, and Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. April 11.
Macon Concert Association
Featuring Vratislav Kriz, baritone; Ester Pavlu, mezzo-soprano; and Edward Eikner, pianist. Presented by Macon Concert Association. Pierce Chapel, Wesleyan College. $25 adults, $10 students; season subscription: $80 adults, $40 students. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. April 13.
EXHIBITIONS
“Tea Garden”
The Cherry Blossom Festival-inspired show celebrates the arrival of spring with colorful collections and whimsical pieces from local artists. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. Tea Garden Party: 5-8 p.m. March 24. On display through March 31.
Student Art Show
East Gallery, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 1-5 p.m. Monday-Friday, through March 31.
“Visions of Hope”
Featuring the art of Daniel Montoute. Proceeds benefit the Ruth Hartley Mosley Center. See it 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center, 626 Spring St. 478-742-6409. On display through March 31.
Dark Eden’s “The Mighty Year” Art Sale and Exhibition Series
Daniel Montoute and the Council of Eden begin a series of art presentations designed to bring the wonder of art to life. The 13-plus artists include painters, models, designers, yogis and musical performers. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $15 in advance through March 29; $20 at the door. darkedenmacon.com. Daniel Montoute, dmontoute@darkedenmacon.com or 478-978-7268. 6-11 p.m. March 31.
Lamar Lecture Photography Exhibit
Featuring Katherine Mayo, collodion photography. Wesleyan College. wesleyancollege.edu. Opening reception: 6-7 p.m. April 6.
Graduating Senior Art Student Show
East Gallery, Wesleyan College. wesleyancollege.edu. April 11-May 3.
“Our Town”
A judged exhibit featuring the work of Middle Georgia artists. See it from noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. On display through April 14.
Pea Ridge Arts Fest
The juried Artists’ Market will include exhibitors whose media include painting, photography, pottery/ceramics, jewelry, leather goods, metal works, woodworking, blacksmithing and performing arts. Shuttles will be provided from the festival site to the visionary art environment, Pasaquan. On the square, Buena Vista. Free admission. buenavistaga.org. PeaRidgeArtsFest@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
“Fathers and Sons”
An exhibition on 19th century clothing. Displayed as “living examples” in each room, the clothing is provided by P&JW Collections of Alpharetta. Tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors and pre-booked adult groups, $2 non-Georgia College students, free for children under 6 and all GC faculty, staff and students. 478-445-4545. On display through April 29.
AUDITIONS
“Moon over Buffalo”
Comedy by Ken Ludwig; directed by John Freeman. Needed are four men and four women, ages 20s-70s. No preparation required. You will be asked to read from a script with others. Performance dates: May 12-21. maconlittletheatre.org. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. 7:30 p.m. March 26-27.
“Auntie Mame”
Directed by Jim Crisp for Theatre Macon. Multiple roles for multiple ages. Performance dates: May 26-June 4. Directed by Jim Crisp. Call 478-746-9485 or email theatremacon438@gmail.com with questions. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 7:30 p.m. April 9-10.
