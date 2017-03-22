Mozart’s ‘Idomeneo’ a surprise hit

“Idomeneo” may not be one of Mozart’s best known works, but music lovers — especially those who have been exposed to Homer’s histories of the Trojan Wars — will be enthralled by this tale of the King of Crete and his son Idamante, coming to us Saturday as part of the Metropolitan Opera’s Live in HD series.
A very pleasant surprise for Met fans is the presence of James Levine in the pit. Levine, now serving as music director emeritus, suffered some health issues before he retired, but in this less stressful capacity is drawing fabulous reviews.
The opera is set on the Isle of Crete, where Idamante awaits his father’s return from the Trojan Wars. Also on the island are Ilia (daughter of Priam, King of Troy) and Agamemnon’s daughter Elettra.
If your Greek history is rusty, you may appreciate being reminded of the backstory for this blend of mythology and history. It seems that Aphrodite makes the beautiful Helen (wife of Menelaus) fall in love with the Trojan Paris and flee with him to Troy, which prompts Menelaus’s brother Agamemnon to raise an army and set out in pursuit.
So it is that Idomeneo is returning from this 10-year war when he is shipwrecked and enters into a “foxhole prayer” with the god Neptune: The deal is that he will sacrifice the first person he sees if he is rescued. Meanwhile, both Ilia and Elettra have fallen in love with Idamante. You can see where this is going.
The title role is sung by Matthew Polenzani, Alice Coote is in the “trouser role” of Idamente, Nadine Sierra is Ilia, and Elza van den Heever is Elettra. While “Idomeneo” is not as well known as “The Magic Flute” or “The Marriage of Figaro,” the reviews say that it offers some of Mozart’s best opera music.
If some of this is Greek to you, fear not: Mercer University professor Richard Kosowski — who himself possess an amazing vocal resume — will present the 12:30 p.m. Opera Chat, which precedes the broadcast at the Douglass Theatre. The Central Georgia Opera Guild will provide refreshments for the audience at intermission.
“Idomeneo”
When: 12:55 p.m. March 25
Where: Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Cost: $24 adults, $20 seniors and students
Information: metopera.org/hdlive
Comments