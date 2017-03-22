Pink is bursting out all over

The Legendary Shaolin Warriors make a special Cherry Blossom Festival appearance at the Grand Opera House this weekend. The show is an extravaganza, with gorgeous scenery, atmospheric music, beautiful lights and hundreds of costumes.
This choreographed stage production is a breathtaking display by martial artists who perform death-defying feats with agility, strength and skill. Featuring rarely seen Buddhist meditation alongside martial-arts prowess, this wildly popular performance by 20 Kung Fu masters follows the journey from a young child’s initiation into the monastery to achieving fully fledged warrior status through diligent training and study.
Since 2000, the Shaolin Warriors have received standing ovations wherever they’ve performed. They are an international sensation, owing to sold-out tours in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, U.K., Ireland, Switzerland and Serbia.
See the Shaolin Warriors perform the show that has captivated audiences worldwide at 6 p.m. Sunday.
Mozart masterpiece
The Metropolitan Opera Live presents “Idomeneo, re di Creta” (English translation: “Idomeneus, King of Crete”), or simply known as “Idomeneo,” this weekend. This Italian drama in three acts is a story that explores the motivations and emotions of humans whose fates seem beyond their control.
“Idomeneo” was first performed on stage at Munich’s Court Theatre (now Cuvilliés Theatre) in 1781. The opera uses a stylized format that was popularized in the 18th century, which is characterized by a succession of arias and recitatives and a cast of noble characters. Long neglected along with other works of that era, it is now considered the first of Mozart’s operatic masterpieces.
See the Metropolitan Opera Live performance of “Idomeneo” at the Douglass Theatre in Macon and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas in Warner Robins on Saturday at 12:55 p.m.
Very cherry afternoons
Kathy Hoskins and her crew over at HipGirlTrip.com are celebrating the Cherry Blossom Festival by hosting a week full of custom-curated events every day — Monday through Friday — next week.
The midday gatherings, “Very Cherry Art Stroll & Urban Picnic,” take you on a stroll beneath the downtown cherry blossom canopies and include wine tastings and food pairings at four art galleries. Later on those days, you can do “Sake in the City,” which includes sake, sushi and a studio session at a chic downtown gallery, where a local artist will create a souvenir painting to mark your experience.
Space is limited for all outings and advance reservations are required. Book online and get more information about these “Very Cherry Hip Girl Trips” at hipgirltrip.com.
Contact Melanie Byas at melanie@retrowarehouse.com.
Comments