Out & About Main Calendar for March 17, 2017.

FESTIVALS
Sidewalk Chalk Festival
Prizes in each category: kids, high school, college and professional. Hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. $5 per square, kids category; $10 per square, high school, college and professional categories. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18.
Peach Blossom Festival
Celebrate the arrival of the first peach blossoms on more than 3,000 acres of orchards. Blossom Tours: Hop on the tour bus and ride through acres of beautiful peach blossoms. Plus, specialty gifts and food vendors, live entertainment by Kaleigh Courson and Dixon Road, face painting, wine tastings and Kidz Play Zone. $10 armband gets unlimited access to Kidz Play Zone. lanesouthernorchards.com. Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. March 24-April 2.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
A celebration of the historic Cotton Avenue district in Macon’s historic downtown. Includes performances by musicians and dancers, historic walking tours, tours of Cotton Avenue’s churches and more. Presented by the Cotton Avenue Coalition. 800 block of Forsyth Street. Free. March 25-26.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. April 1-2.
Perry Dogwood Festival
Arts and Crafts show with more than 100 vendors, entertainment, food, Ultimate Air Dogs competition, kids zone, 5K race, pageant and more, all in downtown Perry. Hot Air Balloon Glow with tethered rides on Saturday night at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. For an event schedule, visit perrygachamber.com. April 8-9.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences and the first Pan African Film Festival of Georgia. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. April 28-30.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 18.
A Night of Blues
Featuring Barry Darnell and the Mobile Slim. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $10, two for $15. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. March 25.
Chonda Pierce: Happily Laughter After Tour
Comedian. Special guest: singer/songwriter Karyn Williams. Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road. $26 general admission, $45 VIP, includes early admission and meet and greet; group rates available. chonda.org. 800-965-9324. iTickets.com. 7 p.m. March 26.
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
Featuring George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, Me and Molly and more. $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. cherryblossom.com. Cotton Avenue at Poplar Street, downtown Macon. 3 p.m. April 1.
John Conlee
Hawkinsville Opera House, Hawkinsville. $27. 478-783-1884. hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7 p.m. April 6.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners provided by FLIK Independent Dining/chef Josh Nowell are available for purchase and must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate; terrace-level tables: $100, includes seating for four, boxed dinners and drink tickets; ground-level tables: $200, includes seating for eight, boxed dinners and drink tickets. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m. April 28.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band and open mic, come early if you wish to sing with the House Band; 6 p.m. House Band Show, 7 p.m. Klassic Kountry. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Back Trackin, Appalachian Travelers and the Maloy Brothers. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Straight from the Heart, 7 p.m. Fillmore House Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. Blue Tick Deville, 7 p.m. 120/80 Randy Newton Band, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“Maya Angelou and Still I Rise”
$6 snack pass includes popcorn and soda. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 478-742-2000. 7 p.m. March 23.
“Hidden Figures”
$6 snack pass includes popcorn and soda. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. March 30.
“Sing”
Sponsored by the Children’s Hospital at Navicent Health. Popcorn and drinks for sale. Limited seating, first come, first served. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame, 301 Cherry St. Admission to the Hall of Fame is free all day. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. 11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. March 31.
“Concussion”
Presented by the Pilot Club of Warner Robins and supporting the Care Trak Program and other community projects. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 6:30 p.m. March 31.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Macon Film Guild: “The Salesman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 5 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 9.
“The Eagle Huntress”
Documentary screening presented by the Macon Film Guild, Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 7:30 p.m. April 18.
Summer Movies in the Park: “Finding Dory”
Family friendly. Free popcorn and snow cones. Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Sandy Beach Park, 6860 Moseley Dixon Road. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. Sundown, April 28.
FUNDRAISERS
Cherry Blossom Brawl
Flat track roller derby featuring the Middle Georgia Derby Demons vs. Southern Harm Derby Dames. Benefits Crisis Line and Safe House. Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger, free for kids ages 5 and younger. middlegeorgiaderby.com. 7 p.m. March 18.
Family of the Heart
A musical reunion with Katy Thompson Carr and her theater family. Featuring Drew Archer, Lindsey Lamb Archer, Catherine Gardner, Tony Kemp, Leah Parris, Blake Richardson, Kailey Rhodes and more. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $20. youcaring.com/carradoptionfund. 8 p.m. March 18.
“Ladies’ Night Out”
Featuring singer, songwriter, teacher and TV talk host Babbie Mason. A dessert fellowship with door prizes will follow the program. Proceeds benefit Covenant Care Adoption Services. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at LifeWay Christian Store and My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins; Middle Georgia Gottwals Books locations; or the office of Covenant Care Services in Macon. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, Warner Robins. $20. CovenantCareAdoptions.com. 478-747-4445. 7 p.m. March 23.
Ocmulgee Duck Dash
Food, ducks, child ID kits and fun. Ducks can be adopted from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crisis Line and Safe House or online. Proceeds benefit BBBS and CL&SH. Amerson River Park, 2551 North Pierce Drive. $5 per duck adoption fee, discounts for multiples. duckdash2.myevent.com. 478-745-3984. 10 a.m. ducks for sale, race starts at noon, March 25.
Brigadier General Robert L. Scott Jr. Memorial Golf Scramble
Four-person scramble, includes breakfast, noon lunch at the clubhouse, green fees, riding cart, range balls, commemorative golf shirt and awards presentation following the afternoon round. Hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Proceeds help fund the growth and development of the Museum of Aviation. Idle Hour Country Club. $175 individual players. Mary Lynn Harrison, 478-222-7537 or marylynn.harrsion@museumofaviation.org. 8 a.m. or 1:30 p.m. tee times, March 27.
Undy 5K Run/Walk
A family-friendly event open to all ages. Includes kids’ activities. Survivors of colon cancer receive free registration. Benefits the Colon Cancer Alliance. All registered participants receive a commemorative pair of Undy 5K Run/Walk boxers. Hosted by the Coliseum Cancer Institute. Wesleyan College. $35 ages 14 or older, $30 ages 6-13. undyrunwalk.org. 9 a.m. April 1.
Tea in the Garden: A Community Gathering
Benefits Centenary Community Ministries Inc. Enjoy tea and pastries, listen to music and learn about the ministry. Centenary Community Ministries Inc., 1290 College St. $20; $150 per table of eight. ccmitea@eventbrite.com. Michael Williams, 478-742-8926. 3 p.m. tours, 4 p.m. tea and program, April 2.
Macon Dragon Boat Races
Teams of 10 paddlers (and one drummer) race in 20-foot-long “dragon boat” canoes. Teams can sign up with Big Brothers Big Sisters. Early bird registration discount before April 1. Supports mentoring through Big Brothers Big Sisters. Sandy Beach Park, Lake Tobesofkee. Free for spectators. 478-745-3984. bbbsheartga.org. 1-4 p.m. April 22.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Reading Rocks
Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. March 20: Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive. March 23: Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m. March 20 and 23.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
The Rev. Matthew Harlow will speak about military chaplains during the Revolutionary War. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. March 21.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
Jim David will talk about the history of the National Park Service and where the Ocmulgee National Monument fits in. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. April 18.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
Conversations of a Poet
Glam-slam poetry competition, entertainment, shopping, vendors, food and more. Hosted by Marquis Norton. Attire: Black tie. $15 in advance; $20 at the door. 800-242-3110. 770-681-7808. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 6-9 p.m. April 30.
PAGEANTS
Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant
Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. Free admission for spectators. missgeorgiapeach.org. 478-923-3846. missgapeachpageant@email.com. March 18.
Southern Hopes-n-Dreams Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the March of Dimes. All queens will participate in the March for Babies at 8 a.m. April 8 in Macon. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 20. Neeman-Matthews Auditorium, 388 College St., Abbeville. Southern.hopes.dreams@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 10 a.m. registration; 1 p.m. pageant, March 25.
Houston, Peach and Bibb Forestry Pageant
Ages 0-24. Deadline to enter: March 27. Presented by Mid-South Forestry Prelims. Benjamin Hawkins Auditorium, Hawkinsville. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. Noon registration; 2 p.m. pageant, April 1.
Relay for Life of Houston County Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the American Cancer Society. All queens will participate in the Relay for Life Event at 6 p.m. May 19 in Perry. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 31. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 4 p.m. registration; 7 p.m. pageant, April 8.
ET CETERA
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. March 17-18 and 20; April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Military Honors Parade
Honoring the brave men and women who serve our country. Major Gen. Christopher P. Hughes, Commanding General for the United States Army Cadet Command, will be the guest speaker. The 82nd Airborne “All American” Chorus will perform at 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. in the Goldstein Center for Performing Arts. Georgia Military College, Grant Parade Field, 201 E. Greene St., Milledgeville. Free. 2:30 p.m. March 17.
Adult Coloring
Great stress relief and a chance to meet new people. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17.
Brews and Beards
Featuring Georgia craft beers, local food vendors, beard and moustache contest, live music by the Sammy Coultor Band, Benny with Blue Duck Events and the Georgia’s Dance Explosion clogging group. 900 block of Carroll Street, Perry. $10, includes one beer and a souvenir cup. 478-988-2758. 6-10 p.m. March 17.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. March 17-April 8.
Airing of the Quilts
Walk the grounds of the historic site and see quilts made by the Plantation Quilters Guild and community members on display. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 18.
“Hats on the River” Women’s Tea
Amerson River Park, 2551 North Pierce Ave. Sunday’s best attire, hats and gloves encouraged. $15. Purchase tickets at Habersham Records, 1375 Pio Nono Ave. Debra Shipp, 478-284-6971. 1 p.m. March 18.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
Home games are raced at Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Profits from this seasons home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. middlegeorgiaderby.com. March 18: vs. Southern Harm Derby Dames. June 10: Fort Stewart Rollergirls. Aug. 24: The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). Sept. 16: Soul City Sirens. Oct. 21: Halloween Mashup. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows March 18-Oct. 21.
Shrinky Dinks for the Family
Watch your art work shrink, shrink, shrink into cute trinkets. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 7-8 p.m. March 20.
Sit N’ Stitch Crochet Circle
Bring your own materials or borrow ours. No experience needed. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23.
AKC National Agility Championships, AKC National Obedience Championships & AKC Rally National Championships
Hosted by the American Kennel Club. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. Free for spectators. Carrie DeYoung, 818-886-8212 or cdx2@akc.org. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. March 24-26.
Sid’s Varsity Cruise-in
Cruise-in and show off your classic car. Sid’s Sandwich Shop, 1510 Forsyth St. 478-746-2772. 9 a.m.-noon March 25.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other teens. Watch anime episodes and talk about your favorite Manga titles. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 5 p.m. March 28.
“Downton Abbey” Tea
Celebrate your love of Downton Abbey with tea and savories. A Downton Abbey merchandise store will be open, and vintage era clothing will be on display. Hats, gloves and attire from the era are optional but highly encouraged. Seating is limited. This is a Cherry Blossom Festival event. Neel House, headquarters of the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $12 adults, $6 children under 12 with adult. For reservations, call 478-742-0921. 2-4 p.m. March 28-29.
Spring 2017 Perry Autofest and Swap Meet
Hosted by Five Guys Automotive Ventures. Carnival Midway, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $5, free for kids under 12 with adult. 478-662-2267. info@perryswapmeet.com. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31-April 1.
Cherry Blossom Mustang and All Ford Show
Bibb County School District Education Complex (William S. Hutchings Building), 2011 Riverside Drive. $25 registration fee. Registration forms available at Flagcitymustangclub.com. Chuck Heath, show chairman, 478-365-1305 or ponycorral@cox.net. 8 a.m.-noon registration, noon-2 p.m. judging, 4:30 p.m. awards ceremony, April 1 (rain date: April 2).
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. April 1.
Blast from the Past: Macon Game Night
Food, drinks, door prizes and raffle. Music by DJ Phi. For ages 25 and older. Bring canned good donations. Le Piada, 4295 Interstate Drive, Suite B. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Tickets available at Hands-on Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic, 478-741-1000, or Habersham Records, 478-743-2587. 8 p.m.-midnight April 1.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. April 6 and May 4.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 13-14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. April 22.
Community Clean Up
Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Selected community center locations will host community clean-ups for Earth Day. Crafts for kids, and the largest turnout gets a prize. Trash pickup and recycling. All ages welcome. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Locations: Frank Johnson, North Macon Park, Bloomfield Park, Memorial Park, L.H. Williams, Rosa Jackson and East Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. 10 a.m.-noon April 22.
Inaugural Southeast Park Community Day
No Little League affiliation, baseball or softball experience required to participate. Featuring Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at 10 a.m. and the MLB Junior Home Run Derby at 3 p.m. Any boy or girl ages 7-14 (age determined as of July 17, 2017) is eligible to participate. Each participant is required to provide a copy of a valid birth certificate prior to the competition. Advance registration is strongly recommended and can be completed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Region Headquarters, 439 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins, or online. An Open Field Hour will be conducted from 1-2 p.m. and will allow any individual with no age requirements to have a catch, run the bases or tour the Southeast Park field. No hitting will be permitted during the Open Field session. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, safety vehicles from various area emergency response departments will be on display to allow kids to explore them. Southeast Park, 438 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins. Free. LittleLeague.org/South. 478-987-7227. southeastregion@LittleLeague.org. April 22.
Enshrinement Banquet
The Georgia Aviation Hall of Fame will honor new inductees Elton D. (Don) Brooks Jr., Sgt. Mike J. Ferros and Richard (Dick) Fortenberry. Attire is business suit or black tie optional. Century of Flight Hangar, Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. $85 per person, of which $35 is tax deductible. gaaviationhalloffame.com. Nicole Bissette, 478-328-0704 or nbissette@museumofaviation.org. 6 p.m. reception, 7 p.m. dinner and program, April 29.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Suitable for all levels of experience. Bring yoga mat, water and sunglasses. Some mats will be available to loan. Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Free, but donations welcome. 478-972-0967. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Mini-Zoo Animal Show
Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 3 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and Sunday, 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
