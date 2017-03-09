Out & About Main Calendar for March 10, 2017.

FESTIVALS
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m. March 11 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. March 12.
Sidewalk Chalk Festival
Prizes in each category: kids, high school, college and professional. Hosted by Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. $5 per square, kids category; $10 per square, high school, college and professional categories. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281. 9 a.m.-3 p.m. March 18.
Peach Blossom Festival
Celebrate the arrival of the first peach blossoms on more than 3,000 acres of orchards. Blossom Tours: Hop on the tour bus and ride through acres of beautiful peach blossoms. Plus, specialty gifts and food vendors, live entertainment by Kaleigh Courson and Dixon Road, face painting, wine tastings and Kidz Play Zone. $10 armband gets unlimited access to Kidz Play Zone. lanesouthernorchards.com. Lane Southern Orchards, 50 Lane Road, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. March 24-April 2.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
A celebration of the historic Cotton Avenue district in Macon’s historic downtown. Includes performances by musicians and dancers, historic walking tours, tours of Cotton Avenue’s churches and more. Presented by the Cotton Avenue Coalition. 800 block of Forsyth Street. Free. March 25-26.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. April 1-2.
Perry Dogwood Festival
Arts and Crafts show with more than 100 vendors, entertainment, food, Ultimate Air Dogs competition, kids zone, 5K race, pageant and more, all in downtown Perry. Hot Air Balloon Glow with tethered rides on Saturday night at the Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter. For an event schedule, visit perrygachamber.com. April 8-9.
Daylily Festival
Arts and crafts, live music, food, kids area, pageant, 5K and more. $2 adults; $1 military and seniors; free for ages 15 and younger. mainstreetgray.org. 273 Railroad St., Gray. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. April 22.
Pan African Festival
Music, dance, food, art, storytelling and food trucks and the children’s village. New this year: Empowerment sessions for enriching experiences and the first Pan African Film Festival of Georgia. tubmanmuseum.com. Cherry Street Plaza and Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. April 28-30.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
Faith Fest Singing Competition
Part of the Forsythia Festival. Celebrate music, faith and community with FaithFest, a faith-based singing competition. Donations accepted. forsythiafestival.com. First Baptist Church, 95 West Morse St., Forsyth. 7 p.m. March 11.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Sammy Coulter and Company
A blend of roots, pop, Southern rock, blues and a touch of old school jazz. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Blac Youngsta
Also performing: M-Dollaz Holla and Cash Colione. Whiskey River, 4570 Pio Nono Ave. $20 general admission, $30 VIP, ladies free until 11 p.m. 478-244-2993. 9:30 p.m. March 10.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. March 10.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 18.
A Night of Blues
Featuring Barry Darnell and the Mobile Slim. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $10, two for $15. libraryballroom.com. 8 p.m. March 25.
Chonda Pierce: Happily Laughter after Tour
Comedian. Special guest: singer/songwriter Karyn Williams. Mabel White Baptist Church, 1415 Bass Road. $26 general admission, $45 VIP, includes early admission and meet and greet; group rates available. chonda.org. 800-965-9324. iTickets.com. 7 p.m. March 26.
Cherry Blossom Festival Street Party
Featuring George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic, Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, Me and Molly and more. $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. cherryblossom.com. Cotton Avenue at Poplar Street, downtown Macon. 3 p.m. April 1.
John Conlee
Hawkinsville Opera House, Hawkinsville. $27. 478-783-1884. hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7 p.m. April 6.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
The Delta Saints
Opening act: The Olsons, featuring Brian and Georgia Olson. Part of Mount de Sales Academy’s annual Music at the Mount series. Boxed dinners provided by FLIK Independent Dining/chef Josh Nowell are available for purchase and must be reserved prior to the event. Zuver Center Amphitheater, Mount de Sales Academy, 851 Orange St. $15 advance, $20 at gate; terrace-level tables: $100, includes seating for four, boxed dinners and drink tickets; ground-level tables: $200, includes seating for eight, boxed dinners and drink tickets. musicatthemount.com. 7 p.m. April 28.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
DANCES
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Reservations required. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free admission. 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
Wintervention: Electric Dance Party
A family-friendly dance party and interactive art experience that includes neon face-painting, a bike-decorating station followed by a glow in the dark bike parade led by Bike Walk Macon, interactive art experiences led by Ampersand Guild, and dancing. Presented by Main Street Macon. Poplar Street between Fifth and Sixth streets. Free. 6-10 p.m. March 11.
Ballroom Dance
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Dressy casual. Complementary dance lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. Ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Water provided. Soft drinks for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30 p.m. March 11.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Still Cruisin. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Dixie Jubilee, Line Creek Bluegrass and Kirkland and Friends. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Jim and Brenda Show, 7 p.m. Ruby Rose and Southern Nites. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. George Sheffield, 7 p.m. Magnum Country, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 12.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Macon Film Guild: “The Salesman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 9.
FUNDRAISERS
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
Peach Road Race
Participants may choose to compete in a 10.5k or 5k course. All participants will receive a micromesh shirt. After the race, MCPC will host a health fair with free health screenings, health and safety demonstrations and exhibits. Benefits the Medical Center of Peach County, Navicent Health. MCPC, 1960 Ga. 247 Connector, Byron. $25. racerpal.com. 8 a.m. March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
Mardi Gras 2017: Bow Ties and Stilettos
Featuring AJ the DJ and live jazz. Attire is all black, color bow ties and shoes optional. Benefits the Dr. D.T. Walton Scholarship Foundation. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $25 advance, $35 at door, VIP packages available. lambdaphi-oppf.org. 770-330-8261. March 11.
Cherry Blossom Brawl
Flat track roller derby featuring the Middle Georgia Derby Demons vs. Southern Harm Derby Dames. Benefits Crisis Line and Safe House. Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 12 and younger, free for kids ages 5 and younger. middlegeorgiaderby.com. 7 p.m. March 18.
Family of the Heart
A musical reunion with Katy Thompson Carr and her theater family. Featuring Drew Archer, Lindsey Lamb Archer, Catherine Gardner, Tony Kemp, Leah Parris, Blake Richardson, Kailey Rhodes and more. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $20. youcaring.com/carradoptionfund. 8 p.m. March 18.
“Ladies’ Night Out”
Featuring singer, songwriter, teacher and TV talk host Babbie Mason. A dessert fellowship with door prizes will follow the program. Proceeds benefit Covenant Care Adoption Services. Tickets must be purchased in advance and are available at LifeWay Christian Store and My Father’s Place Pizza in Warner Robins; Middle Georgia Gottwals Books locations; or the office of Covenant Care Services in Macon. Shirley Hills Baptist Church, Warner Robins. $20. CovenantCareAdoptions.com. 478-747-4445. 7 p.m. March 23.
Ocmulgee Duck Dash
Food, ducks, child ID kits and fun. Ducks can be adopted from Big Brothers Big Sisters, Crisis Line and Safe House or online. Proceeds benefit BBBS and CL&SH. Amerson River Park, 2551 North Pierce Drive. $5 per duck adoption fee, discounts for multiples. duckdash2.myevent.com. 478-745-3984. 10 a.m. ducks for sale, race starts at noon, March 25.
Undy 5K Run/Walk
A family-friendly event open to all ages. Includes kids’ activities. Survivors of colon cancer receive free registration. Benefits the Colon Cancer Alliance. All registered participants receive a commemorative pair of Undy 5K Run/Walk boxers. Hosted by the Coliseum Cancer Institute. Wesleyan College. $35 ages 14 or older, $30 ages 6-13. undyrunwalk.org. 9 a.m. April 1.
Tea in the Garden: A Community Gathering
Benefits Centenary Community Ministries Inc. Enjoy tea and pastries, listen to music and learn about the ministry. Centenary Community Ministries Inc., 1290 College St. $20; $150 per table of eight. ccmitea@eventbrite.com. Michael Williams, 478-742-8926. 3 p.m. tours, 4 p.m. tea and program, April 2.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Pulaski Library Book Sale
Annual book sale in the library’s Dot Baker Community Room during the Peaches-to-the Beaches weekend. 478-892-3155. M.E. Roden Library, 151 Commerce St., Hawkinsville. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 10-11.
“Enriching Your Family History Experience”
Hosted by the Central Georgia Genealogical Society. Learn nine ways to add color to your ancestors’ cheeks and make their stories live. Presented by Steve Bennett. Public welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. March 13.
Reading Rocks
Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. March 13: Filmore Thomas Park, Log Cabin Drive. March 20: Frank Johnson Recreation Center, 2227 Mercer University Drive. March 23: Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m. March 13, 20 and 23.
Houston Peach AAUW Branch
Featuring Martha E. Bright in “Her Stories/Our Stories: Celebrating the Lives of Women” in recognition of Women’s History Month. Public welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net. 478-971-4354. 6:30 p.m. networking and refreshments, 7 p.m. program, March 14.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
The Rev. Matthew Harlow will speak about military chaplains during the Revolutionary War. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. March 21.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
Jim David will talk about the history of the National Park Service and where the Ocmulgee National Monument fits in. Public welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. April 18.
PAGEANTS
Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant
Any Georgia girl age 4-24 is eligible. Optional talent available in all groups except Tiny Miss. Queens serve as official ambassadors of the Georgia Peach Festival and are recognized by the Georgia Legislature and governor. Entry deadline is March 11. Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. Free admission for spectators. missgeorgiapeach.org. 478-923-3846. missgapeachpageant@email.com. March 18.
Southern Hopes-n-Dreams Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the March of Dimes. All queens will participate in the March for Babies at 8 a.m. April 8 in Macon. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 20. Neeman-Matthews Auditorium, 388 College St., Abbeville. Southern.hopes.dreams@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 10 a.m. registration; 1 p.m. pageant, March 25.
Houston, Peach and Bibb Forestry Pageant
Ages 0-24. Deadline to enter: March 27. Presented by Mid-South Forestry Prelims. Benjamin Hawkins Auditorium, Hawkinsville. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. Noon registration; 2 p.m. pageant, April 1.
Relay for Life of Houston County Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the American Cancer Society. All queens will participate in the Relay for Life Event at 6 p.m. May 19 in Perry. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 31. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 4 p.m. registration; 7 p.m. pageant, April 8.
Miss GA South Pageant
Ages 0-26. Pageant held in Adel. Deadline to enter: July 1. Winners in Teen and Miss competitions will receive paid entry to the Miss GA USA or Miss Teen USA Pageant. For more information, call 912-381-7070 or email missgasouth@hotmail.com. Registration July 1; pageant July 21-22.
ET CETERA
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. March 10-11, 17-18 and 20; April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11.
Tickled Pink Expo
Featuring community vendors in hair care, makeup, jewelry, healthy eating, yoga, finance and more, plus a kids corner. Sponsored by Gamma Pi Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Free. akagammapiomega.com. Pettigrew Center, Fort Valley State University, 1005 State University Drive, Fort Valley. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11.
Guided Tour of Jarrell Plantation
Take a guided tour of the historic grounds of Jarrell Plantation. Learn about the Jarrell family, the agricultural operation and how the switch to industry kept the plantation afloat. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 9:30-11 a.m. March 11 and April 22.
Civil War Living History Weekend
Gain a better understanding of what life was like at Camp Sumter, the military prison near Andersonville, during the last days of the Civil War. Historians will portray Union prisoners, Confederate guards and civilians. A variety of programs will be offered on both days, including guard drill and artillery demonstrations. Living historians will be present in the area of the prison site from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 11 and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 12. Andersonville National Historic Site, 496 Cemetery Road, Andersonville. Free admission. nps.gov/ande/. 229-924-0343. 8 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11-12.
Eastman Gun Show
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $10; free for kids under 12 with adult. 229-423-4867. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. March 11; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 12.
Knitting with Jean
Jean will demonstrate easy knitting techniques. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 1 p.m. March 15.
Family Night
Button making for all ages. West Bibb Library, 5580 Thomaston Road. 478-744-0818. 5:30-6:30 p.m. March 16.
Virginia College Spring Fling
Spring fling makeover and fashion show, food and campus tours. Cosmetology students will offer free manicures, hair styling and a drawing for salon coupons. Virginia College, 1901 Paul Walsh Drive. Free. 478-803-4600. vc.edu/macon. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 16.
Adult Coloring
Great stress relief and a chance to meet new people. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 17.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. March 17-April 8.
Airing of the Quilts
Walk the grounds of the historic site and see quilts made by the Plantation Quilters Guild and community members on display. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $6.50 adults, $6 seniors (62+), $4 youth (6-17), free for children 5 and younger. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. March 18.
Middle Georgia Derby Demons
Home games are raced at Bibb Skate Arena, 5335 Hawkinsville Road. $10 adults, $5 ages 6-12, free for kids ages 5 and younger. Profits from this seasons home games will benefit Crisis Line and Safe House. middlegeorgiaderby.com. March 18: vs. Southern Harm Derby Dames. June 10: Fort Stewart Rollergirls. Aug. 24: The Legiskators (Tallahassee Rollergirls). Sept. 16: Soul City Sirens. Oct. 21: Halloween Mashup. 6 p.m. doors open, 7 p.m. first whistle blows March 18-Oct. 21.
Shrinky Dinks for the Family
Watch your art work shrink, shrink, shrink into cute trinkets. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 7-8 p.m. March 20.
Sit N’ Stitch Crochet Circle
Bring your own materials or borrow ours. No experience needed. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. March 23.
AKC National Agility Championships, AKC National Obedience Championships & AKC Rally National Championships
Hosted by the American Kennel Club. Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. Free for spectators. Carrie DeYoung, 818-886-8212 or cdx2@akc.org. 6 a.m.-6 p.m. March 24-26.
Sid’s Varsity Cruise-in
Cruise-in and show off your classic car. Sid’s Sandwich Shop, 1510 Forsyth St. Bob Berg, 478-746-2772. 9 a.m.-noon March 25.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other teens. Watch anime episodes and talk about your favorite Manga titles. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 5 p.m. March 28.
“Downton Abbey” Tea
Celebrate your love of Downton Abbey with tea and savories. A Downton Abbey merchandise store will be open, and vintage era clothing will be on display. Hats, gloves and attire from the era are optional but highly encouraged. Seating is limited. This is a Cherry Blossom Festival event. Neel House, headquarters of the Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $12 adults, $6 children under 12 with adult. For reservations, call 478-742-0921. 2-4 p.m. March 28-29.
Spring 2017 Perry Autofest and Swap Meet
Hosted by Five Guys Automotive Ventures. Carnival Midway, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $5, free for kids under 12 with adult. 478-662-2267. info@perryswapmeet.com. 8 a.m.-6 p.m. March 31-April 1.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. April 1.
Blast from the Past: Macon Game Night
Food, drinks, door prizes and raffle. Music by DJ Phi. For ages 25 and older. Bring canned good donations. Le Piada, 4295 Interstate Drive, Suite B. $12 in advance, $15 at door. Tickets available at Hands-on Chiropractic and Wellness Clinic, 478-741-1000, or Habersham Records, 478-743-2587. 8 p.m.-midnight April 1.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. April 6 and May 4.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 13-14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Community Clean Up
Presented by Macon-Bibb County Parks and Recreation. Selected community center locations will host community clean-ups for Earth Day. Crafts for kids, and the largest turnout gets a prize. Trash pickup and recycling. All ages welcome. Trash bags and gloves will be provided. Locations: Frank Johnson, North Macon Park, Bloomfield Park, Memorial Park, L.H. Williams, Rosa Jackson and East Macon. Dominique Lewis, 478-621-6281 or dlewis@maconbibb.us. 10 a.m.-noon April 22.
Inaugural Southeast Park Community Day
No Little League affiliation, baseball or softball experience required to participate. Featuring Major League Baseball’s Pitch, Hit and Run Competition at 10 a.m. and the MLB Junior Home Run Derby at 3 p.m. Any boy or girl ages 7-14 (age determined as of July 17, 2017) is eligible to participate. Each participant is required to provide a copy of a valid birth certificate prior to the competition. Advance registration is strongly recommended and can be completed from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays at the Region Headquarters, 439 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins, or online. An Open Field Hour will be conducted from 1-2 p.m. and will allow any individual with no age requirements to have a catch, run the bases or tour the Southeast Park field. No hitting will be permitted during the Open Field session. From 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the stadium parking lot, safety vehicles from various area emergency response departments will be on display to allow kids to explore them. Southeast Park, 438 Snellgrove Drive, Warner Robins. Free. LittleLeague.org/South. 478-987-7227. southeastregion@LittleLeague.org. April 22.
Comments