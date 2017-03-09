Out & About Arts Calendar for March 10, 2017.

THEATER
“Steel Magnolias”
Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre. Directed by Crystal O’Leary Davidson. $16 adults; $14 students, seniors and military. wrlt.org. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. March 10-11.
“Jerry Finnegan’s Sister”
Presented by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. Directed by Chris Freeman. $18 adults and $12 children/students through age 22. Tickets available online at theatremacon.com and at the door beginning an hour before showtime. theatremacon438@gmail.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. March 10-11 and 2:30 p.m. March 12.
“Funny Voices or a Thing I Cannot Name”
A play by Matt Minnicino; directed by Iona Holder for the Arts and Letters Festival. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $2-$4. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. March 10-11.
Met: “La Traviata”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 11.
“Le Corsaire”
Madison Dance Studio presents a one-act version of the ballet “Le Corsaire” (”The Pirate”) followed by MSDE Ensemble Repertory Program. $15. madisondance.com. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. 7 p.m. March 11 and 2 p.m. March 12.
“Once”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 14-15.
“Habitual”
An endearing women’s history month play part of an international project celebrating women in the arts, called SWAN Day (Support Women Artists Now). $3 students; $5 senior citizens, GC faculty/staff and non-GC students; $6 general admission. 478-445-4226. Georgia College and State University’s campy Black Box Theatre, Milledgeville. 8 p.m. March 15-17.
“The Crucible”
Presented by the Backlot Players Guild. Box office is open 4-7 p.m. March 13-16 and two hours prior to show time. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 24-25; 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26.
“Rock the Ballet”
Featuring guest artists Olivia Boyd in a variation from “Don Quixote” and B.J. Hilbun on classical guitar and other classical and contemporary ballet pieces. Presented by Middle Georgia Youth Ballet. Reserved seating. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $15 and $10 in advance; all tickets $15 at door. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. March 18.
Disney’s “Aladdin Kids”
Featuring music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman and Tim Rice, a book adapted by and additional lyrics by Jim Luigs and music adapted and arranged by Bryan Louiselle. Vineville Academy of the Arts, 2260 Vineville Ave. $3 adults, $2 students. Christopher Freeman, christopher.freeman@bcsdk12.net. 6 p.m. March 23.
“Blame It on the Movies!”
Musical revue featuring songs from “Gone with the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “The Pink Panther,” “Rocky,” “Psycho,” “Jaws,” “Goldfinger,” “The Color Purple,” “Footloose” and more. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Tickets will go on sale March 20. Box Office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. March 24-25 and March 29-April 1; 2:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
Met: “Idomeneo”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 25.
Stained Glass
An integrated collaborative arts concert based on “God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse” by James Weldon Johnson. The poems are interpreted through contemporary, liturgical and West African dance performances by Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc., orators, guest dancers and a community choir. Proceeds will benefit Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc.’s scholarship funds. Tickets are available online, at Hayiya Dance Theatre, 3378 Brookdale Ave., and at the door. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $15 general admission, group rates available. 478-960-4206. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 25.
“August: Osage County”
By Tracy Letts; directed by Scot J. Mann. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. March 30-31, April 1 and 6-8; 2:30 p.m. April 2 and 9.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
“Swingin’ ”
A jazz band concert directed by Cliff Towner. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
“Music Among Friends”
With Manhattan and Kazanetti and String Quartets. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Faculty artist Elizabeth Pridgen will be joined by pianist Julie Coucheron for four-hand/two-piano works featuring Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy in addition to works by Brahms and Dvorak. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
“Bravo!”
The Clayton State University Chorale, directed by Michael Fuchs, will join Griffin Choral Arts as they perform Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” and selections by Mozart. Griffin Auditorium, 234 E. Taylor St. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. March 16.
Macon Pops: “Hit Songs from TV and Movies”
Featuring television actress Gloria Reuben presenting some of the most iconic songs from hit movies and television shows. Mercer University, Hawkins Arena University Center, 1400 Coleman Ave. maconpops.com. 7:30 p.m. March 17.
Faculty Artist Recital
Marcus Reddick and Monty Cole present original jazz compositions. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 17.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Osmo Vanska. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. March 20.
“An Evening of Music”
Featuring the Bibb County Honor Choir and the Central High School Advanced Orchestra. Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Central High School Performing Arts Center, 2155 Napier Ave. Free. bcsdk12.net. 7 p.m. March 20.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Erin Keefe. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. March 21.
Fabian Concert Series: Brahms Clarinet Quintet
Featuring Erin Keefe, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Osmo Vanska, clarinet; Becca Albers, viola; and Elizabeth Pridgen, piano. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 21.
Mercer University Orchestra
Conducted by Ward Stare. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 23.
Senior Voice Recital: Shalandra Royal
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. March 25.
Senior Voice Recital: Sidney King
Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 4 p.m. March 26.
Svyati Duo
Featuring Rebecca Hepplewhite, cello, and Julian Collings, organ. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. March 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is limited; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. March 27.
Mercer Opera: “Scenes from Hugh Smalling”
A sneak peek at a work in progress by composer Christopher Schmitz with a libretto based on the life of a local hero and written by Suzanne Doonan. Tickets available at the door only. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $7. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 28.
Norman McLean Concert
Featuring Louise Toppin, soprano, and John O’Brien, piano. Burden Parlor, Wesleyan College. 7:30 p.m. March 30.
EXHIBITIONS
Student Art Show
Sponsored by Art Dublin. Morris Bank Extension, 310 Bellevue, Dublin. 478-275-8571. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 18.
“Tea Garden”
The Cherry Blossom Festival-inspired show celebrates the arrival of spring with colorful collections and whimsical pieces from artists Lauren Bausch, Charles Cashwell, Devan Cole, K. Davis, Micah Gougen, Carlynne Harshberger, Kathleen McKenna, Susan Pelham, Bren Powell, Kelly Robertson, Beth Stewart and Tripti Yoganathan. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. Tea Garden Party: 5-8 p.m. March 24. On display through March 31.
“Visions of Hope”
Featuring the art of Daniel Montoute. Proceeds benefit the Ruth Hartley Mosley Center. See it 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center, 626 Spring St. 478-742-6409. On display through March 31.
Dark Eden’s “The Mighty Year” Art Sale and Exhibition Series
Daniel Montoute and the Council of Eden begin a series of art presentations designed to bring the wonder of art to life. The 13-plus artists include painters, models, designers, yogis and musical performers. Raffle for a chance have an arm, face or leg painted by a Dark Eden artist during the event. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $15 in advance through March 29; $20 at the door. darkedenmacon.com. Daniel Montoute, dmontoute@darkedenmacon.com or 478-978-7268. 6-11 p.m. March 31.
Pea Ridge Arts Fest
The juried Artists’ Market will include exhibitors whose media include painting, photography, pottery/ceramics, jewelry, leather goods, metal works, woodworking, blacksmithing and performing arts. Shuttles will be provided from the festival site to the visionary art environment, Pasaquan. On the square, Buena Vista. Free admission. buenavistaga.org. PeaRidgeArtsFest@gmail.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 29.
“Fathers and Sons”
An exhibition on 19th century clothing. Displayed as “living examples” in each room, the clothing is provided by P&JW Collections of Alpharetta. Tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors and pre-booked adult groups, $2 non-Georgia College students, free for children under 6 and all GC faculty, staff and students. 478-445-4545. On display through April 29.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“The Strip”
Learn how the once-bustling Milledgeville Black Business District, on McIntosh Street between Wayne and Wilkinson streets, existed during segregation from the beginning of the 20th century through the mid-1970s. Tours take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Sallie Ellis Davis House, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3 adults, $2 seniors, pre-booked groups and non-GC students; GC faculty, staff and students and children under age 6 are free. 478-445-4545. Through May 17.
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display though June 11.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon; presented by the Backlot Players. The cast features five women and five men. Performance dates: May 12-21. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. 7 p.m. March 13-14.
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”
Western drama by Jethro Compton; directed by Fred Hardin. Parts for five men (one black), one woman and non-speaking extras. Production dates: April 28-May 6. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 7:30 p.m. March 20-21.
“Moon over Buffalo”
Comedy by Ken Ludwig; directed by John Freeman. Needed are four males and four females, ages 20’s-70’s. No preparation required. You will be asked to read from a script with others. Production dates: May 12-21. Macon Little Theatre. 7:30 p.m. March 26-27.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Call for Artists: “Our Town”
A judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia artists, 18 or older and out of high school. The exhibit will be on display March 17-April 14. Prospectus and entry forms are available at middlegeorgiaart.org. Gallery hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. Deadline to enter: 5 p.m. March 14.
