Verdi’s “La Traviata” is one for the ages

Coming to the Douglass Theatre this weekend is what many call “the world’s most popular opera.” Even were it not, Giuseppe Verdi’s “La Traviata” is certainly up there in the top two or three.
Strangely, this highly popular work got off to a rocky start. The Metropolitan Opera’s publicity materials for the HD telecast of the Italian classic point out that it was only after a notoriously unsuccessful opening night at Venice’s Teatro la Fenice that the poignant tale of a so-called “fallen” woman ultimately went on to become one of the best-loved operas of all time.
Certainly it was the first true opera that I saw (at the opera house in Frankfurt, Germany) as a young Army officer whose liberal education included three years of Italian. I confess that I was an ardent fan of opera from that day on, and “La Traviata” is a particularly gripping tale, made all the more appealing by the fact that the lowest of the characters — at least ostensibly — proves to be the most noble.
Verdi’s opera (one of the 30-plus that he wrote) is based on the novel “Camille” by Alexandre Dumas and tells the story of Violetta, a beautiful Parisian courtesan, and Alfredo Germont, a young man from a respectable provincial family. At the opening, Violetta is hosting a lavish party, at the close of which Alfredo proclaims his undying love for the courtesan in spite of her wild life. She asks herself, could she give up her life of pleasure for a life with true love.
By the second act, it becomes clear that Violetta has made the sacrifice, and she and Alfredo are ensconced in the country. Alas, their happiness cannot last. The entrance of Alfredo’s father, Giorgio Germont, signals the beginning of a series of misunderstandings that will lead ultimately to one of the greatest closing scenes in all of opera. Violetta may be a beautiful courtesan, but her true beauty lies within her very soul.
In the Met HD production, celebrated soprano Sonya Yoncheva is the courtesan Violetta, while Michael Fabiano is the undeserving lover. No less than Martha Duke of the Central Georgia Opera Guild will present the Opera Chat to the crowd that gathers at 12:30 p.m.
“La Traviata”
When: 12:55 p.m. March 11
Where: Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins
Cost: $24 adults, $20 seniors and students
Information: metopera.org/hdlive, 478-742-2000
