Women take center stage this weekend in Middle Georgia

This weekend, the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD presents Giuseppe Verdi’s opera in three acts, “La Traviata” (Italian, meaning “the fallen woman” or “the one who goes astray”).
Based on “Camille,” a play adapted from the romantic novel by French author and playwright Alexandre Dumas, the opera features some of the most challenging and revered music in the soprano repertoire. Sonya Yoncheva returns to the Met stage to sing the leading role of the tragic courtesan Violetta, one of opera’s most beloved heroines. She performs opposite Michael Fabiano as her lover, Alfredo, and Thomas Hampson as his father, Germont.
See the live broadcast of “La Traviata” at the historic Douglass Theatre in Macon and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas in Warner Robins at 12:55 p.m. Saturday.
The Bond of Women
In wrapping up its current successful run, the final performances of the comedy-drama “Steel Magnolias” will be presented this weekend at Warner Robins Little Theatre.
Written by Robert Harling, the 1987 play is based on the author’s experience of his sister’s death from complications of diabetes after the birth of his nephew. Harling tells the story about the bond between a group of Southern women and how they cope with the death of a loved one.
The 1989 film, which won a People’s Choice Award for “Favorite Dramatic Motion Picture,” stars Sally Field, Dolly Parton, Shirley MacLaine, Daryl Hannah, Olympia Dukakis and Julia Roberts, who also was awarded an Oscar for “Best Supporting Actress.” A later film production in 2012 starred Queen Latifah, Jill Scott, Alfre Woodard and Phylicia Rashad.
See “Steel Magnolias” at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday nights in Warner Robins. Ticket information is available at wrlt.org or by calling 478-929-4579.
The Spirit of Women
In celebration of Women’s History Month, Georgia College Theatre & Dance, in collaboration with the Georgia College Cultural Center, presents “Habitual,” a play written by the college’s very own Ashley McGathery and directed by Joanna Grissom. It is a story that celebrates the strength and spirit of women.
The play focuses on the dynamics among three sisters, their reunion and an event that allows them to explore the bond that holds them together. As the story unfolds, the sisters discover that there are harsh truths within their relationships.
See “Habitual” at Georgia College’s Black Box Theatre in Milledgeville at 8 p.m. March 15-17. Call 478-445-4226 for tickets or more information.
