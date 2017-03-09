Out & About

March 9, 2017 6:58 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Big Daddy & Company: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Blac Youngsta: Whiskey River, 4570 Pio Nono Ave., 478-788-3000.

City and Colour with Greyhounds: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Macon Brothers Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.

*repeat repeat with Wray: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Scooter Brown Band: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Some Kids: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Steve & Dave: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Yester Daze Rock: 20’s Pub, Riverside Drive, 3076 Riverside Drive, 478-475-5860.

Saturday

Alanna Royale: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Anthony Orio: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Big Hairy Monster: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Hindsight: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.

Wes & Ronnie: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Yester Daze Rock: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.

Sunday

Viking Moses, Scotty Lingelbach and Atria: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Thursday

Matt Moncrief: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Pamela and Her Sons with Sequoyah Murray: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

