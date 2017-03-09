Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday
Big Daddy & Company: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.
Blac Youngsta: Whiskey River, 4570 Pio Nono Ave., 478-788-3000.
City and Colour with Greyhounds: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
Macon Brothers Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.
*repeat repeat with Wray: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Scooter Brown Band: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Some Kids: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Steve & Dave: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Yester Daze Rock: 20’s Pub, Riverside Drive, 3076 Riverside Drive, 478-475-5860.
Saturday
Alanna Royale: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.
Anthony Orio: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.
Big Hairy Monster: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.
Hindsight: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.
John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.
Wes & Ronnie: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Yester Daze Rock: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.
Sunday
Viking Moses, Scotty Lingelbach and Atria: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
Thursday
Matt Moncrief: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.
Pamela and Her Sons with Sequoyah Murray: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.
