Out & About Arts Calendar for March 3, 2017.

THEATER
“Mayhem at the Mark IV”
Full-length Christian comedy presented by CenterStage for Christ. Ticket proceeds benefit the Methodist Home for Children and Youth. Perry Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll St., Perry. $10 at the door. For group information, call Diane Kinsley, 478-318-9696. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4, 6-7; 2:30 p.m. March 5.
“The Essence of Black”
A Black History Month play in collaboration with the Cultural Center. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 6 p.m. March 4.
“Steel Magnolias”
Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre. Directed by Crystal O’Leary Davidson. $16 adults; $14 students, seniors and military. wrlt.org. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. March 3-4 and 8-11; 2:30 p.m. March 5.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood; directed by Venis J Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20. douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4; 4:30 p.m. March 5.
“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
GrandKids: “Murder on the Nile”
Recommended for students in grades 8-12. A GrandKids Arts Education Series bonus show. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. March 6.
“Jerry Finnegan’s Sister”
Presented by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. Directed by Chris Freeman. $18 adults and $12 children/students through age 22. Tickets available online at theatremacon.com and at the door beginning an hour before showtime. theatremacon438@gmail.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m. March 10-11 and 2:30 p.m. March 12.
“Funny Voices or a Thing I Cannot Name”
A play by Matt Minnicino; directed by Iona Holder for the Arts and Letters Festival. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $2-$4. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. March 10-11.
Met: “La Traviata”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 11.
“Once”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 14-15.
“The Crucible”
Presented by the Backlot Players Guild. Box office is open 4-7 p.m. March 13-16 and two hours prior to show time. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 24-25; 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26.
“Rock the Ballet”
Featuring guest artists Olivia Boyd in a variation from “Don Quixote” and B.J. Hilbun on classical guitar and other classical and contemporary ballet pieces. Presented by Middle Georgia Youth Ballet. Reserved seating. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $15 and $10 in advance; all tickets $15 at door. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. March 18.
“Blame It on the Movies!”
Musical revue featuring songs from “Gone with the Wind,” “The Wizard of Oz,” “Meet Me in St. Louis,” “The Pink Panther,” “Rocky,” “Psycho,” “Jaws,” “Goldfinger,” “The Color Purple,” “Footloose” and more. Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Tickets will go on sale March 20. Box Office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults, $15 seniors (60+), $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. March 24-25 and March 29-April 1; 2:30 p.m. March 26 and April 2.
Met: “Idomeneo”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 25.
Stained Glass
An integrated collaborative arts concert based on “God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse” by James Weldon Johnson. The poems are interpreted through contemporary, liturgical and West African dance performances by Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc., orators, guest dancers and a community choir. Proceeds will benefit Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc.’s scholarship funds. Tickets are available online, at Hayiya Dance Theatre, 3378 Brookdale Ave., and at the door. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $15 general admission, group rates available. 478-960-4206. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 25.
“August: Osage County”
By Tracy Letts; directed by Scot J. Mann. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. March 30-31, April 1 and 6-8; 2:30 p.m. April 2 and 9.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Pianist Ian Altman
Renown pianist Ian Altman will perform a benefit concert for Congregation Sha’arey Israel. Program includes works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt and more. $30. For tickets, call 478-745-4571 or 478-405-5239. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. 4 p.m. March 5.
“A March Musicale”
Featuring Rachel Brown, piano; Patricia Nuss, piano and flute; Erica Cliett, oboe; Camille Carruth, piano and organ; Stuart Stanley, trumpet; and vocalists Kelly Knight, Jeff Brazell, Clay Young, Kathy Jones and Karen Thompson. The music will mix sacred and secular . A St. Patrick’s Festival event sponsored by the Dublin-Laurens Arts Council. Pine Forest United Methodist Church, 400 Woods Ave., Dublin. Free. 478-272-2441. 2 p.m. March 6.
“Swingin’ ”
A jazz band concert directed by Cliff Towner. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 9-10.
“Music Among Friends”
With Manhattan and Kazanetti and String Quartets. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Faculty artist Elizabeth Pridgen will be joined by pianist Julie Coucheron for four-hand/two-piano works featuring Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy in addition to works by Brahms and Dvorak. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
“Bravo!”
The Clayton State University Chorale, directed by Michael Fuchs, will join Griffin Choral Arts as they perform Haydn’s “Mass in Time of War” and selections by Mozart. Griffin Auditorium, 234 E. Taylor St. $15. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. March 16.
Macon Pops: “Hit Songs from TV and Movies”
Featuring Gloria Reuben and Erich Bergen presenting some of the most iconic songs from hit movies and television shows. Mercer University, Hawkins Arena University Center, 1400 Coleman Ave. maconpops.com. 7:30 p.m. March 17.
Faculty Artist Recital
Marcus Reddick and Monty Cole present original jazz compositions. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 17.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Osmo Vanska. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. March 20.
“An Evening of Music”
Featuring the Bibb County Honor Choir and the Central High School Advanced Orchestra. Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Central High School Performing Arts Center, 2155 Napier Ave. Free. bcsdk12.net. 7 p.m. March 20.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
With Erin Keefe. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 4 p.m. March 21.
Fabian Concert Series: Brahms Clarinet Quintet
Featuring Erin Keefe, violin; Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin; Osmo Vanska, clarinet; Becca Albers, viola; and Elizabeth Pridgen, piano. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 21.
EXHIBITIONS
“You Raise Me Up” Opening Reception
Featuring original landscapes by Cherry Blossom Festival artist Teresa Smith. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. travisjean.com. Travis Jean, 522 Cherry St. 5-8 p.m. March 3.
“Tea Garden” Opening Reception
The Cherry Blossom Festival-inspired show celebrates the arrival of spring with colorful collections and whimsical pieces from artists Lauren Bausch, Charles Cashwell, Devan Cole, K. Davis, Micah Gougen, Carlynne Harshberger, Kathleen McKenna, Susan Pelham, Bren Powell, Kelly Robertson, Beth Stewart and Tripti Yoganathan. Exhibit on display through March 31. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 478-743-6940. Opening reception: 5-8 p.m. March 3; Tea Garden Party: 5-8 p.m. March 24.
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. March 7-June 11.
Winter Arts Festival
Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. See the exhibit noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through March 10.
“Visions of Hope”
Featuring the art of Daniel Montoute. Proceeds benefit the Ruth Hartley Mosley Center. See it 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center, 626 Spring St. 478-742-6409. On display through March 31.
Dark Eden’s “The Mighty Year” Art Sale and Exhibition Series
Daniel Montoute and the Council of Eden begin a series of art presentations designed to bring the wonder of art to life. The 13-plus artists include painters, models, designers, yoga and musical performers. Raffle for a chance have an arm, face or leg painted by a Dark Eden artist during the event. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $15 in advance through March 29; $20 at the door. darkedenmacon.com. Daniel Montoute, dmontoute@darkedenmacon.com or 478-978-7268. 6-11 p.m. March 31.
“Fathers and Sons”
An exhibition on 19th century clothing. Displayed as “living examples” in each room, the clothing is provided by P&JW Collections of Alpharetta. Tours are 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday and 2-4 p.m. Sunday. Old Governor’s Mansion, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $10 adults, $7 seniors and pre-booked adult groups, $2 non-Georgia College students, free for children under 6 and all GC faculty, staff and students. 478-445-4545. On display through April 29.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“The Strip”
Learn how the once-bustling Milledgeville Black Business District, on McIntosh Street between Wayne and Wilkinson streets, existed during segregation from the beginning of the 20th century through the mid-1970s. Tours take place from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday, noon-4 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. Sallie Ellis Davis House, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $3 adults, $2 seniors, pre-booked groups and non-GC students; GC faculty, staff and students and children under age 6 are free. 478-445-4545. Through May 17.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“One More Bridge to Cross”
Dramatic play written and directed by Venis Glover. Presented by Hurricane Productions. Must be dedicated and committed. Performance dates: June 2-4. Douglass Theater, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. HurricaneProductions7@gmail.com. 7-9 p.m. March 8.
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon; presented by the Backlot Players. The cast features five women and five men. Performance dates: May 12-21. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. 7 p.m. March 13-14.
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”
Western drama by Jethro Compton; directed by Fred Hardin. Parts for five men (one black), one woman and non-speaking extras. Production dates: April 28-May 6. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 7:30 p.m. March 20-21.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
Call for Artists: “Our Town”
A judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia artists, 18 or older and out of high school. The exhibit will be on display March 17-April 14. Prospectus and entry forms are available at middlegeorgiaart.org. Gallery hours: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday. Middle Georgia Art Association Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. Deadline to enter: 5 p.m. March 14.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
