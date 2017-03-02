Friday
March 3
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
“You Raise Me Up” Opening Reception
Featuring original landscapes by Cherry Blossom Festival artist Teresa Smith. Wine and hors d’oeuvres will be served. travisjean.com. Travis Jean, 522 Cherry St. 5-8 p.m.
“Tea Garden” Opening Reception
The Cherry Blossom Festival-inspired show celebrates the arrival of spring with colorful collections and whimsical pieces from several local artists. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.org. 5-8 p.m.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Rock Candy Music Tour at 5 p.m. Music from Blue Sky Blue at 7 p.m., Pamela Bowman at 8 p.m. and David Cole at 10:30 p.m. $35 in advance. Seating is limited. $35 in advance. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. 5 p.m.
“The Essence of Black”
A Black History Month play in collaboration with the Cultural Center. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 7 p.m.
Movie: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
“Mayhem at the Mark IV”
Full-length Christian comedy presented by CenterStage for Christ. Ticket proceeds benefit the Methodist Home for Children and Youth. Perry Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll St., Perry. $10 at the door. 478-318-9696. 7:30 p.m.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood; directed by Venis J. Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20. douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias”
Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre. Directed by Crystal O’Leary Davidson. $16 adults; $14 students, seniors and military. wrlt.org. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 4
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Teddy Bear Clinic
Navicent Health invites children to bring their sick and injured teddy bears or other plush animal friends to receive bandages, X-rays, height and weight checks and blood pressure checks as children learn what happens when a person visits the hospital. With appearances by Macon Mayhem hockey players and singer-songwriter Maggie Renfroe. The Medical Center, Navicent Health’s Oncology parking lot, corner of First and Hemlock streets. navicenthealth.org. 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
How’d They Do That?: Making Paper
Experience firsthand how paper was made in times past. Program fee includes workshop and site admission for the day. Jarrell Plantation Historic Site, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $5. 478-986-5172. gastateparks.org/jarrellplantation. 10 a.m.-noon.
“Mayhem at the Mark IV”
Perry Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll St., Perry. (See Friday, March 3.) 7:30 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, March 3.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 5
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Noon-5 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, March 3.) 2:30 p.m.
Pianist Ian Altman
Renown pianist Ian Altman will perform a benefit concert for Congregation Sha’arey Israel. $30. For tickets, call 478-745-4571. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. 4 p.m.
“The Old Settler”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. (See Friday, March 3.) 4:30 p.m.
“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Herman’s Hermits
Featuring Peter Noone. Online sales end at 4 p.m. day of show. Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $45-$55. ticketalternative.com. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
March 6
GrandKids: “Murder on the Nile”
Recommended for students in grades 8-12. A GrandKids Arts Education Series bonus show. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m.
Tuesday
March 7
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m.
“Mayhem at the Mark IV”
Perry Methodist Church, 1002 Carroll St., Perry. (See Friday, March 3.) 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday
March 8
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Thursday
March 9
Teen Pandemic Games
March 9 is Panic Day. Stop the end of the world with Pandemic Games. Shurling Library, 1769 Shurling Drive. Free. 478-744-0875. 3:30-5 p.m.
Reading Rocks
Join Macon-Bibb Parks and Recreation and the Middle Georgia Regional Library to celebrate Reading Awareness Month. Come meet, greet and read with your favorite local college athletes, radio personalities, doctors, lawyers and more. Rosa Jackson Community Center, 1211 Maynard St. Free. 478-621-6281. 6-7:30 p.m.
“Music Among Friends”
With Manhattan and Kazanetti and String Quartets. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
March 10
Faith Fest Singing Competition
Part of the Forsythia Festival. Celebrate music, faith and community with FaithFest, a faith-based singing competition. Donations accepted. forsythiafestival.com. First Baptist Church, 95 West Morse St., Forsyth. 7 p.m.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m.
Sammy Coulter and Company
A blend of roots, pop, Southern rock, blues and a touch of old school jazz. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
“Jerry Finnegan’s Sister”
Presented by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. Directed by Chris Freeman. $18 adults and $12 children/students through age 22. Tickets available online at theatremacon.com and at the door beginning an hour before showtime. theatremacon438@gmail.com. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 11
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Met: “La Traviata”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m.
Sunday
March 12
Forsythia Festival
Community worship service, arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“Jerry Finnegan’s Sister”
Presented by Theatre Macon’s Youth Actor’s Company. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, March 10.) 2:30 p.m.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
