Out & About Main Calendar for Feb. 24, 2017.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
FESTIVALS
Festival of Camellias
Guided tours can be scheduled Monday-Friday in February for groups of 10 or more for $5 per person. Box lunches can be ordered with tours for $15 per person (includes tour guide and lunch). Complimentary tea tasting each Monday in February. Camellia show: Feb. 25-26. Massee Lane Gardens, Fort Valley. View and print a full schedule at americancamellias.com. For tour reservations and art class registration, call 877-422-6355. February.
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. March 11-12.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. March 24-April 2.
Cotton Avenue Revival Festival
A celebration of the historic Cotton Avenue district in Macon’s historic downtown. Includes performances by musicians and dancers, historic walking tours, tours of Cotton Avenue’s churches and more. Presented by the Cotton Avenue Coalition. 800 block of Forsyth Street. Free. March 25-26.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. April 1-2.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
The Kingdom Heirs and the Jordans
Gospel concert. Free. 478-951-7272. Byron Baptist Church, 100 W. White Road, Byron. 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
The Vineyard Band Digital Album Release Show
Country music by sibling trio, Amber, Eddie and Andrew Pierce. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
The Big Bird Bash
Featuring the Heavy Pets, the Fritz, Bootz and Katz, Some Kids, Analog Existence, Choir of Babble, Wet Paint, the Bearcats, DJ B3 and Hindsight. $5. 478-741-9130. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St. 5 p.m. Feb. 25.
Kings Release
The Radiohead-inspired local band will perform as an acoustic duo. Cover charge includes one free drink ticket. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Wednesday: 5 p.m. Rock Candy Music Tour, 6:30 p.m. reception, Wall of Fame presentation, building tour and jam session hosted by Johnny Hollingshed; $3. Thursday: 7-10 p.m. customer appreciation, giveaways and refreshments, 8 p.m. Ms. San and Friends; $5. Friday: 5 p.m. Rock Candy Music Tour and sound check, 6 p.m. mix and mingle with David Cole and Day Break Band, 8 p.m. Pamela Bowman, 10 p.m. Interchange and Neubreed; seating is limited, $35 in advance. Saturday: 4-6 p.m. Music Workshop, 7 p.m. participant performance; free. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. March 1-4.
Herman’s Hermits
Featuring Peter Noone. Online sales end at 4 p.m. day of show. Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $45-$55. ticketalternative.com. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
“Help is on the Way”: The Tax Refund Tour
Featuring Country Wayne and Friends. Tickets are available at Habersham CDs. Macon Conference Center, 105 Holiday Drive North. 904-469-4465. March 5.
Sammy Coulter and Company
A blend of roots, pop, Southern rock, blues and a touch of old school jazz. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. March 10.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. March 18.
Cherry Blossom Street Party
Featuring Mavis Staples, Chuck Leavell with Randall Bramblett Band, JD McPherson, Me and Molly, and more. $20 in advance; $25 at the gate. cherryblossom.com. Cotton Avenue at Poplar Street, downtown Macon. 3 p.m. April 1.
John Conlee
Hawkinsville Opera House, Hawkinsville. $27. 478-783-1884. hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7 p.m. April 6.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Reservations required. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free admission. 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Shag Club Fifth Anniversary Dance
Beach music by Wayne Bennett from the Golden Isles Shag Club. Heavy hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and silent auction. Idle Hour Country Club. $30 members, $35 non-members. Make checks payable to Macon Shag Club by March 3; mail to P.O. Box 27403, Macon, Ga. 31221. 7-11 p.m. March 10.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. My Way or the Highway (Frank Brannon). 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Straight from the Heart, Honey Creek Bluegrass and Kirkland and Friends. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Dance Band, 7 p.m. Ray Kinghton and Wanelle Collins and Phoenix Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
MGA Student Films
A screening of selected documentary films, short fiction films and digital stories by Middle Georgia State University students. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. Rebecca Edwards, rebecca.edwards@mga.edu. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 26.
“The Golden Isles at War”
Filmmaker Lance P. Toland will show his film documenting coastal Georgia during World War II, followed by a question and answer session. Room 145, Charles H. Jones Building, Middle Georgia State University. Free. Niels Eichhorn, assistant professor of history, niels.eichhorn@mga.edu. 5 p.m. Feb. 27.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 12.
FUNDRAISERS
Mardi Gras Party
Costumes welcome. Beads, family fun, refreshments and DJ. Sponsored by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. Portion of the proceeds to aid scholarships. Mother Drexel Center at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Ward Street. $5. 478-745-1970. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24.
Bunko for Breast Cancer
Music, appetizers and desserts, bunko, raffles, silent auction, survivor tribute and more. Hosted by United in Pink. Proceeds go to enhancing the quality of life for breast cancer survivors and their families. Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive. $45; $360 table for eight; $600 VIP party packages. 478-254-5247. unitedinpink.org. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Jay’s Hope Blind Wine Tasting
Live music, food, wine raffle, silent auction. Benefits Jay’s Hope. Register as a team. $60 per team of four; individual tickets at the door for $30. jayshope.org. 478-238-6360. New City Church, 1015 Riverside Drive. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
40th Anniversary Gala and Silent Auction
A black tie event presented by the Macon Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. With entertainment by Harold Thomas and Danger Zone. Proceeds from this event will go to Jack and Jill Foundation and other local charities. Macon Centreplex Ballroom, 240 Coliseum Drive. $50. 478-501-2539. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. March 4.
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin. Proceeds will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Begin with a brief historical orientation at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4.
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Lonnie Davis lecture
Lonnie Davis will speak on the “Georgia African Brigade during the Civil War (1863-1867).” In 1865 during his daring raid into the South, Union General James Harrison Wilson directed the commanders of each of his three divisions to recruit and organize a regiment of former slaves during his march through Alabama and Georgia. Free. nps.gov/ocmu. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 25.
Susan Rebecca White
The Southern novelist and author of “Bound South” and “A Soft Place to Land,” will give a talk about fiction and Southern identity entitled “Your Place at the Table.” Mercer University’s Medical School Auditorium, 1220 College St. Free. 478-301-2588. 7 p.m. March 1.
Jim Wallis
The Rev. Jim Wallis, author of “America’s Original Sin: Racism, White Privilege, and the Bridge to a New America,” will be speaking at “Renewing a Right Spirit,” a service of lament and reconciliation for Ash Wednesday. Centenary United Methodist Church, 1290 College St. 7 p.m. March 1.
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 2-3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4; noon-5 p.m. March 5.
“Black Minds Matter: Towards Educational Practices That Support Black Boys and Men”
Featuring J. Luke Wood, co-director of the Minority Male Community College Collaborative, San Diego State University. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. March 3.
“Enriching Your Family History Experience”
Hosted by the Central Georgia Genealogical Society. Learn nine ways to add color to your ancestors’ cheeks and make their stories live. Presented by Steve Bennett. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Highway 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. March 13.
Ocmulgee Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution
The Rev. Matthew Harlow will speak about military chaplains during the Revolutionary War. Guests welcome. Golden Corral Buffet and Grill, 4704 Presidential Parkway. Free. 478-757-1400. 6 p.m. March 21.
PAGEANTS
Miss Georgia Peach Scholarship Pageant
Any Georgia girl age 4-23 is eligible. Optional talent available in all groups except Tiny Miss. Queens serve as official ambassadors of the Georgia Peach Festival and are recognized by the Georgia Legislature and governor. Entry deadline is March 11. Fort Valley State University, Fort Valley. Free admission for spectators. missgeorgiapeach.org. 478-923-3846. missgapeachpageant@email.com. March 18.
Southern Hopes-n-Dreams Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the March of Dimes. All queens will participate in the March for Babies at 8 a.m. April 8 in Macon. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 20. Neeman-Matthews Auditorium, 388 College St., Abbeville. Southern.hopes.dreams@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 10 a.m. registration; 1 p.m. pageant, March 25.
Houston, Peach and Bibb Forestry Pageant
Ages 0-24. Deadline to enter: March 27. Presented by Mid-South Forestry Prelims. Benjamin Hawkins Auditorium, Hawkinsville. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. Noon registration; 2 p.m. pageant, April 1.
Relay for Life of Houston County Pageant
Fundraiser pageant to benefit the American Cancer Society. All queens will participate in the Relay for Life Event at 6 p.m. May 19 in Perry. Ages 0-25 and up. Applications due March 31. Southside Baptist Church, 1040 S. Houston Lake Road, Warner Robins. vlpageants@gmail.com. 478-284-2350. 4 p.m. registration; 7 p.m. pageant, April 8.
ET CETERA
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Feb. 24-April 8.
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame FanFest
From 1-2:30 p.m., the members of the Class of 2017 and other previously inducted Hall of Famers will be on hand to greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs. Kids’ activities and Francar’s Food Truck will be on site all afternoon. This will also be the first opportunity to view the museum’s exhibits honoring the members of the Class of 2017. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Museum, 301 Cherry St. Admission is free all day. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. Feb. 24.
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Induction
The Hall will enshrine football player Keith Brooking, golfer Laura Coble, tennis coach Manuel Diaz, football and track athlete Willie Gault, basketball player Matt Harpring, football player Garrison Hearst, athletic leader/golf coach Liz Murphey and football player Jeff Saturday. Phil Schaefer will serve as master of ceremonies. City Auditorium, 415 First St. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. Feb. 25.
Georgia National Rodeo
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. georgianationalrodeo.com. Feb. 24-25.
A Hike in Oaky Woods
A one-mile hike in the woods to the moonshine still and sand dollar cliffs. You should be in good physical shape to participate. Rain cancels. Free. Call John Trussell to sign up, 478-953-9320. saveoakywoods.com. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Cantrell Center Run to Lose 5K and Fun Run
Proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. 5K: $28 adults, $20 students. Fun Run: $15. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cantrell Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, 405 Osigian Boulevard, Warner Robins. 8:30 a.m. 5K, 9:15 a.m. Fun Run, Feb. 25.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. March 2, April 6 and May 4.
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. March 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 20; April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 13-14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Cannonball House
856 Mulberry St. $6 for adults; $5 for seniors and military; $3 for students with college ID. 478-745-5982. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4:15 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
Hay House
934 Georgia Ave. $11 adults; $10 seniors and military; $7 students; free for children younger than 6 and members of the Georgia Trust. 478-742-8155. hayhousemacon.org. Tours offered 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 1-4 p.m. Sunday. Last tour at 3 p.m. each day.
Neel Reid Tours
Guided tours of historic 1910 Joseph Neel House designed by Georgia architect Neel Reid. Federated Garden Clubs of Macon Inc., 730 College St. $5. 478-742-0921. fgcmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and by special appointment.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Bingo
Public welcome. Macon Moose Lodge No. 1455, 2217 Gray Highway. 478-742-5372. 7 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, 1 p.m. Saturday.
Bingo
Disabled American Veterans No. 9, 4493 Houston Ave. Vann Edwards, 478-784-1454. 7 p.m. Thursday and 3 p.m. Sunday.
Bingo
Public welcome. Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. 478-474-3663. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Pool Tournament
The tournament is 9 Ball with handicap rules. L&W Sports Bar, 4479 Pio Nono Ave. $15 tournament, no cover charge. 478-254-4117. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dart Tournament
American Legion Post 3, 5530 Thomaston Road. $10. 478-474-7799. 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Wine Tasting
Tuesday: six wines with light appetizers, $7. Thursday: eight wines with appetizers, $10. WineStyles, 6255 Zebulon Road, Suite 210. 478-474-9595. winestylesmacon.com. 6-8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday.
Polar Bear Den
Story time plus crafts for ages 2-5. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $5 per child; free for adults. masmacon.org. 478-477-3232. 10:30 a.m. first Tuesday of month.
Sky Over Macon
Explore the constellations and planets visible from Middle Georgia, then see a live presentation in the Mark Smith Planetarium. View the night sky through powerful telescopes. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. 8 p.m. the fourth Friday of each month.
