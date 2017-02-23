Out & About Arts Calendar for Feb. 24, 2017.

THEATER
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Presented by the Perry Players; directed by Emily Bodony. $18 adults; $15 seniors, children and military; $12 for groups of 10 or more. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
“The Constant Wife”
By Somerset Maugham; directed by Jim Crisp. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 22-24 and beginning an hour before show time. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 students and children through age 22. theatremacon.com. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 24-25.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Met: “Rusalka”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Feb. 25.
“The Essence of Black”
A Black History Month play in collaboration with the Cultural Center. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 7 p.m. March 3.
“Steel Magnolias”
Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre. Directed by Crystal O’Leary Davidson. $16 adults; $14 students, seniors and military. wrlt.org. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. March 3-4 and 8-11; 2:30 p.m. March 5.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood; directed by Venis J Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20. douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4; 4:30 p.m. March 5.
“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
“Murder on the Nile”
Recommended for students in grades 8-12. A GrandKids Arts Education Series bonus show. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. March 6.
“Funny Voices or a Thing I Cannot Name”
A play by Matt Minnicino; directed by Iona Holder for the Arts and Letters Festival. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $2-$4. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. March 10-11.
Met: “La Traviata”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 11.
“Once”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 14-15.
“The Crucible”
Presented by the Backlot Players Guild. Box office is open 4-7 p.m. March 13-16 and two hours prior to show time. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 24-25; 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26.
Stained Glass
An integrated collaborative arts concert based on “God’s Trombones: Seven Negro Sermons in Verse” by James Weldon Johnson. The poems are interpreted through contemporary, liturgical and West African dance performances by Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc., orators, guest dancers and a community choir. Proceeds will benefit Hayiya Dance Theatre Inc.’s scholarship funds. Tickets are available online, at Hayiya Dance Theatre, 3378 Brookdale Ave., and at the door. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $15 general admission, group rates available. 478-960-4206. 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 25.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Milly Melodies A Cappella Concert”
With the Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer I.D. Seating is limited. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
“Quirks”
With Bill Pritchard on tuba. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 2.
Pianist Ian Altman
Renown pianist Ian Altman will perform a benefit concert for Congregation Sha’arey Israel. Program includes works by Beethoven, Chopin, Liszt and more. $30. For tickets, call 478-745-4571 or 478-405-5239. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. 4 p.m. March 5.
“Swingin’ ”
A jazz band concert directed by Cliff Towner. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 9-10.
“Music Among Friends”
With Manhattan and Kazanetti and String Quartets. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Faculty artist Elizabeth Pridgen will be joined by pianist Julie Coucheron for four-hand/two-piano works featuring Bizet’s Carmen Fantasy in addition to works by Brahms and Dvorak. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. March 14.
EXHIBITIONS
“Pink Poodle Parade”
Featuring painted poodles and other original artwork by local artists. Presented by the Think Pink Committee to kick off the season of Cherry Blossom Festival events. These special 35th annual Limited Edition Poodles will be available to purchase, and sales will support the work of Think Pink Committee and local animal rescue and adoption. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. Free. thinkpinkmacon.com. On display through Feb. 24.
“Triple Entendre”
Exhibition and sale featuring sculptures by David Baerwalde, ceramics by Bruce Chase and paintings by David Sutton. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.com. 478-743-6940. On display through Feb. 24.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War”
A traveling National Library of Medicine exhibit that explores the history of amputations endured by injured soldiers. Middle Georgia State University library. Free. See it 7:30 a.m.-noon Friday and 1-7 p.m. Sunday. On display through Feb. 25.
One Wall Show
Featuring realistic artist Durel Smith’s works in acrylic on canvas or board. Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-746- 3541. art@ocmulgeearts.com. See it 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through Feb. 28.
Sidney Lanier’s 175th Birthday Exhibit
Featuring artifacts from the Cannonball House collection belonging to Mary Day Lanier and a celebration of the music and poetry of Sidney Lanier. Open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. 478-745-5982. Through February.
Gisela Colon’s PODS
Unifying sculpture and painting, Gisela Colon’s PODS are made of blow-molded plastic and have a swelling, asymmetrical geometry that suggests both organic and liquid forms. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. March 7-June 11.
Winter Arts Festival
Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. See the exhibit noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through March 10.
“Visions of Hope”
Featuring the art of Daniel Montoute. Proceeds benefit the Ruth Hartley Mosley Center. See it 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Wednesday. Ruth Hartley Mosley Memorial Center, 626 Spring St. 478-742-6409. On display through March 31.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“The Drowsy Chaperone” musical
Multiple roles for multiple ages. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Richard Frazier and music direction by McKinley Starks. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a selection of your choice, and bring the sheet music. A piano accompanist will be available to play. Wear comfortable clothing for a possible dance audition. Production dates: April 7-23. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 478-746-9485. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27.
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon; presented by the Backlot Players. The cast features five women and five men. Performance dates: May 12-21. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. 7 p.m. March 13-14.
“The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance”
Western drama by Jethro Compton; directed by Fred Hardin. Parts for five men (one African-American), one woman and non-speaking extras. wrlt.org. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 S. Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 7:30 p.m. March 20-21.
Middle Georgia Concert Band
Membership is open to all wind and percussion players ages 17 and older. Tattnall Square Academy band room, Trojan Trail off Wesleyan Drive. For more information, visit middlegeorgiaconcertband.org or call 478-784-0541. 7-9 p.m. Mondays.
ET CETERA
A Night with the Artists
Cocktail reception to benefit the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Includes gallery talks with the artists from the Emerging Artists Exhibition, an opportunity to purchase the exhibited works, open bar, catering by Fountain of Juice, plus bourbon tasting. Ticket reservations are required. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $50. MASmacon.org. 7-10 p.m. March 2.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
