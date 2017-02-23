Out & About

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

Connor: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Free Lance Ruckus: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

John Stanley Band: Shooters Bar, 4755 Chambers Road, 478-788-0120.

Morning Fatty with Little Bird: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Session Road: Pub 96, 405 West Ga. 96, Warner Robins, 478-225-2351.

Slideshow Band: Chasen’s Bar and Lounge, 3590 Riverside Drive, 478-254-5080.

Wes Heath: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Saturday

The Heavy Pets, Bootz & Katz, Hindsight, Some Kids and more: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Robert Lee Coleman and EG Kight: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Rock Kandy: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Tyler Hammond: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Velvet Runway: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Thursday

Denny Hanson: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Futurebirds with T. Hardy Morris and the Hardknocks: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

