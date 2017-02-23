Friday
Feb. 24
Georgia Sports Hall of Fame FanFest
Members of the Class of 2017 and other previously inducted Hall of Famers will be on hand to greet fans, take pictures and sign autographs. Kids’ activities and Francar’s Food Truck will be on site all afternoon. Georgia Sports Hall of Fame Museum, 301 Cherry St. Admission is free all day. 478-752-1585. gshf.org. 1-2:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras Party
Costumes welcome. Beads, family fun, refreshments and DJ. Sponsored by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. Portion of the proceeds to aid scholarships. Mother Drexel Center at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Ward Street. $5. 478-745-1970. 6-9 p.m.
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Presented by the Perry Players; directed by Emily Bodony. $18 adults; $15 seniors, children and military; $12 for groups of 10 or more. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
By Somerset Maugham; directed by Jim Crisp. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 students and children through age 22. theatremacon.com. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 8 p.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 25
A Hike in Oaky Woods
A one-mile hike in the woods to the moonshine still and sand dollar cliffs. You should be in good physical shape to participate. Rain cancels. Free. Call John Trussell to sign up, 478-953-9320. saveoakywoods.com. 8:30 a.m.
The Big Bird Bash
Featuring the Heavy Pets, the Fritz, Bootz and Katz, Some Kids, Analog Existence, Choir of Babble, Wet Paint, the Bearcats, DJ B3 and Hindsight. $5. 478-741-9130. The Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St. 5 p.m.
40th Anniversary Gala and Silent Auction
A black tie event presented by the Macon Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. With entertainment by Harold Thomas and Danger Zone. Proceeds from this event will go to Jack and Jill Foundation and other local charities. Macon Centreplex Ballroom, 240 Coliseum Drive. $50. 478-501-2539. 6 p.m.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer I.D. Seating is limited. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 24.) 7:30 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 24.) 8 p.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Friday, Feb. 24.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 26
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 24.) 2:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 24.) 2:30 p.m.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 27
“The Golden Isles at War”
Filmmaker Lance P. Toland will show his film documenting coastal Georgia during World War II, followed by a question and answer session. Room 145, Charles H. Jones Building, Middle Georgia State University. Free. Niels Eichhorn, niels.eichhorn@mga.edu. 5 p.m.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 28
One Wall Show
Last chance to see the exhibition features realistic artist Durel Smith’s works in acrylic on canvas or board. Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-746- 3541. art@ocmulgeearts.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Wednesday
March 1
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Rock Candy Music Tour at 5 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. reception, Wall of Fame presentation, building tour and jam session hosted by Johnny Hollingshed; $3. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. 5 p.m.
Susan Rebecca White
The Southern novelist and author of “Bound South” and “A Soft Place to Land,” will give a talk about fiction and Southern identity entitled “Your Place at the Table.” Mercer University’s Medical School Auditorium, 1220 College St. Free. 478-301-2588. 7 p.m.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight.
Thursday
March 2
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m.
A Night with the Artists
Includes gallery talks with the artists from the Emerging Artists Exhibition, open bar, catering by Fountain of Juice, plus bourbon tasting. Ticket reservations are required. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $50. MASmacon.org. 7-10 p.m.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Customer appreciation, giveaways and refreshments with Ms. San and Friends. $5. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. 7-10 p.m.
“Quirks”
With Bill Pritchard on tuba. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free; donations encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
March 3
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Rock Candy Music Tour and sound check at 5 p.m. followed by a 6 p.m. mix and mingle with David Cole and Day Break Band. Later, music by Pamela Bowman, Interchange and Neubreed. Seating is limited. $35 in advance. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. 5-11 p.m.
“The Essence of Black”
A Black History Month play in collaboration with the Cultural Center. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 7 p.m.
Movie: “To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood; directed by Venis J Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. $20. douglasstheatre.org. 478-742-2000. 7:30 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias”
Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre. Directed by Crystal O’Leary Davidson. $16 adults; $14 students, seniors and military. wrlt.org. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m.
Saturday
March 4
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, March 3.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
March 5
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. Noon-5 p.m.
“Steel Magnolias”
Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. (See Friday, March 3.) 2:30 p.m.
“The Old Settler”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Blvd. (See Friday, March 3.) 4:30 p.m.
“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
Herman’s Hermits
Featuring Peter Noone. Online sales end at 4 p.m. day of show. Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $45-$55. ticketalternative.com. 7:30 p.m.
Comments