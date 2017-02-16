Out & About Main Calendar for Feb. 17, 2017.

BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS
Black History Month Film Series: “Fences”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Black History Celebration Comes Alive
James Weldon Johnson, Guion Bluford Jr., Thurgoood Marshall, Lorraine Hansberry, Bessie Coleman and Marian Anderson are just a few historical figures who will be portrayed through living history exhibits. Free. 478-923-6326. Warner Robins C.M.E. Church, 200 Othal Lakey Circle, Warner Robins. 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
Riding the Underground Railroad Workshop
Follow the Underground Railroad through the stories of individuals who helped thousands of enslaved people to freedom. In this program, you will hear about the many people who worked in the abolitionist movement and supported the Underground Railroad. Learn about quilt symbols, the importance of music in providing information, methods of escape employed, and the secret messages of the Underground Railroad. $5; free for Tubman Museum members. tubmanmuseum.com. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 21.
Community Drumming
Come and have some fun while learning the different techniques, styles and rhythms of African drumming with Brother Kwame and Wes Stephens. $5; free for Tubman Museum members. tubmanmuseum.com. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 22.
Quilting Workshop
Children of all ages can make their own quilt! Learn the importance of quilts in African-American history and culture. Design and make your own story quilt square through images that chronicle a person or an event in your life. $5; free for Tubman Museum members. tubmanmuseum.com. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Noon-1 p.m. Feb. 23.
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
FESTIVALS
Festival of Camellias
Guided tours can be scheduled Monday-Friday in February for groups of 10 or more for $5 per person. Box lunches can be ordered with tours for $15 per person (includes tour guide and lunch). Complimentary tea tasting each Monday in February. Camellia show: Feb. 25-26. Massee Lane Gardens, Fort Valley. View and print a full schedule at americancamellias.com. For tour reservations and art class registration, call 877-422-6355. February.
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. March 11-12.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. March 24-April 2.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. April 1-2.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
The Green Market
Featuring locally grown vegetables, fruit, meat, bread, preserves and plants. Marketplace Pavilion, 222 E. Hancock St., Milledgeville. greenmarketmilledgeville.com. greenmarketmilledgeville@gmail.com. 9 a.m.-noon first and third Saturday.
GOSPEL/CHRISTIAN
The Kingdom Heirs and the Jordans
Gospel concert. Free. 478-951-7272. Byron Baptist Church, 100 W. White Road, Byron. 7 p.m. Feb. 24.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Anti V-day Book Club
Join the Lost Keys Collective for a unique love themed event that discusses the not so glamorous aspects of love. The event also aims to promote HIV/AIDS awareness and prevention. Entertainment includes a one-act play, poets, live music, drink specials and a drag show hosted by Ravion Starr Alexandria St James. There will be free, onsite HIV testing and a portion of the proceeds will go to Middle Georgia AIDs Network. $10. the567center.org. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. 8-11 p.m. Feb. 17.
Bible Belt Burlesque “Fan Favorites”
Performers, acts and songs. Cash bar. Ages 18 and older. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $20. ampersandguild.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 18.
Michael Berrian Jr. New Book and Debut Performance
Christian rap EP release and new book event. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. Free. ampersandguild.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 19.
Justin Hayward
The voice of the Moody Blues performs. With Mike Dawes. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $46-$58.50. justinhayward.com. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Cirque D’Or
Family-friendly show featuring acrobatics, contortionists, aerial artists, jugglers and entertainers. Adults $35-$45; kids $25-$35. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
The Vineyard Band Digital Album Release Show
Country music by sibling trio, Amber, Eddie and Andrew Pierce. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $5. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Wednesday: 5 p.m. Rock Candy Music Tour, 6:30 p.m. reception, Wall of Fame presentation, building tour and jam session hosted by Johnny Hollingshed; $3. Thursday: 7-10 p.m. customer appreciation, giveaways and refreshments, 8 p.m. Ms. San and Friends; $5. Friday: 5 p.m. Rock Candy Music Tour and sound check, 6 p.m. mix and mingle with David Cole and Day Break Band, 8 p.m. Pamela Bowman, 10 p.m. Interchange and Neubreed; seating is limited, $35 in advance. Saturday: 4-6 p.m. Music Workshop, 7 p.m. participant performance; free. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. March 1-4.
Herman’s Hermits
Featuring Peter Noone. Online sales end at 4 p.m. day of show. Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $45-$55. ticketalternative.com. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. March 10.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. March 18.
John Conlee
Hawkinsville Opera House, Hawkinsville. $27. 478-783-1884. hawkinsvilleoperahouse.com. 7 p.m. April 6.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Reservations required. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free admission. 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
Shag Club
Holiday Inn Macon North, 3953 River Place Drive. Free. 478-960-7938. 6:45 p.m. Thursday.
Dance
Featuring the Winchester Band. Disabled American Veterans Chapter 9, 4493 Houston Ave. $7. 478-784-1454. 8 p.m. Friday.
Dance
Featuring the Southern Country Band. Singles welcome. VFW Post 658, 4864 Harrison Road. $7. 478-474-3663. 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Macon 1800s
Join the historic dance group to practice and learn dances from the early 1800s. Free to attend, $10 lifetime membership to join the group. Public welcome. 478-994-1135. North Macon Park, off Wimbish Road. 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday.
Western Square Dancers of Macon Square Dance Club
Caller: Tom Wood. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-935-8364. 7-9 p.m. Thursday (except the fourth Thursday of each month).
Robins Ramblers Square Dance Club
Caller is Bud Whitten. Warner Robins Recreation Center, 800 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478 235-9200. 7-9 p.m. Tuesday (except the third Tuesday of each month).
Irish Reelers Square Dance Club
Caller: Lee Dixon. Southwest Laurens Elementary School, 1799 Ga. 117, Rentz. Free to anyone who is a member of any square dance club. 478-293-8771. 7:30-9:30 p.m. second and fourth Friday of each month.
Pairs and Spares Square Dance Club
Caller is Tom Wood. North Macon Park Recreation Center, off Wimbish Road. 478-538-5397. 6-8 p.m. Monday, except holidays.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Klassic Kountry. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: Don Mattingly and Country Dreamers Band, Clark Kesler and Friends and Rivers Edge Bluegrass. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. Jim and Brenda Show, 7 p.m. Still Cruising Band. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. Ramblin Fever, 7 p.m. Down the Hill Country, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
“Sidemen” Film Screening and Q&A
The Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House and The Knight Foundation present the second installment of the Rock ‘N Roll Music Story Series. Watch a screening of “Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” and stay for a special Q&A session with former Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell and Cowboy member Tommy Talton. Free. 478-741-5551. sidemenfilm.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m. Feb. 23.
MGA Student Films
A screening of selected documentary films, short fiction films and digital stories by Middle Georgia State University students. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. Rebecca Edwards, rebecca.edwards@mga.edu. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 26.
“The Golden Isles at War”
Filmmaker Lance P. Toland will show his film documenting coastal Georgia during World War II, followed by a question and answer session. Room 145, Charles H. Jones Building, Middle Georgia State University. Free. Niels Eichhorn, assistant professor of history, niels.eichhorn@mga.edu. 5 p.m. Feb. 27.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 12.
FUNDRAISERS
Mardi Gras Party
Costumes welcome. Beads, family fun, refreshments and DJ. Sponsored by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. Portion of the proceeds to aid scholarships. Mother Drexel Center at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Ward Street. $5. 478-745-1970. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24.
Bunko for Breast Cancer
Music, appetizers and desserts, bunko, raffles, silent auction, survivor tribute and more. Hosted by United in Pink. Proceeds go to enhancing the quality of life for breast cancer survivors and their families. Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive. $45; $360 table for eight; $600 VIP party packages. 478-254-5247. unitedinpink.org. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Jay’s Hope Blind Wine Tasting
Live music, food, wine raffle, silent auction. Benefits Jay’s Hope. Register as a team. $60 per team of four; individual tickets at the door for $30. jayshope.org. 478-238-6360. New City Church, 1015 Riverside Drive. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
40th Anniversary Gala and Silent Auction
A black tie event presented by the Macon Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. With entertainment by Harold Thomas and Danger Zone. Proceeds from this event will go to Jack and Jill Foundation and other local charities. Macon Centreplex Ballroom, 240 Coliseum Drive. $50. 478-501-2539. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. March 4.
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin. Proceeds will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Begin with a brief historical orientation at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4.
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Lonnie Davis lecture
Lonnie Davis will speak on the “Georgia African Brigade during the Civil War (1863-1867).” In 1865 during his daring raid into the South, Union General James Harrison Wilson directed the commanders of each of his three divisions to recruit and organize a regiment of former slaves during his march through Alabama and Georgia. Free. nps.gov/ocmu. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. 2-3 p.m. Feb. 18 and 25.
Georgia Wilderness Society
Featured speaker: Jenifer Hilburn, Altamaha Riverkeeper. Free. Public welcome. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21.
Susan Rebecca White
The Southern novelist and author of “Bound South” and “A Soft Place to Land,” will give a talk about fiction and Southern identity entitled “Your Place at the Table.” Mercer University’s Medical School Auditorium, 1220 College St. Free. 478-301-2588. 7 p.m. March 1.
Old Book Sale
Annual sale benefiting and hosted by the Friends of the Library. friendsofthelibrarymacon.com. Central City Park, downtown Macon. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. March 2-3; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4; noon-5 p.m. March 5.
“Black Minds Matter: Towards Educational Practices That Support Black Boys and Men”
Featuring J. Luke Wood, co-director of the Minority Male Community College Collaborative, San Diego State University. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. March 3.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
ET CETERA
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. Feb. 17-18; March 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 20; April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 vs. Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Feb. 17-April 8.
Mammal Mayhem
Learn about all the warm-blooded critters that we share our planet with. Includes treats, shows, mammal professionals, crafts and games. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Family-friendly convention includes a variety of events such as artist alley, panels, workshops, costume contests, vendors and more. Pre-registration available online or onsite. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $15, includes both days; free for children 12 and younger. ezregister.com. mgacon.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other otakus while watching anime. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Georgia National Rodeo
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. georgianationalrodeo.com. Feb. 23-25.
Girls Medical Science Fair
A scholarship event for science fair projects in medicine, health science, biology, chemistry, nutrition and organic chemistry. For girls in first-twelfth grades. All attendees must be registered to be admitted; seats are very limited. Penfield Hall, Mercer University. Free. 478-227-3498. maconmagnoliasenri.wixsite.com/mysite-1. 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 24.
A Hike in Oaky Woods
A one-mile hike in the woods to the moonshine still and sand dollar cliffs. You should be in good physical shape to participate. Rain cancels. Free. Call John Trussell to sign up, 478-953-9320. saveoakywoods.com. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Cantrell Center Run to Lose 5K and Fun Run
Proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. 5K: $28 adults, $20 students. Fun Run: $15. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cantrell Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, 405 Osigian Boulevard, Warner Robins. 8:30 a.m. 5K, 9:15 a.m. Fun Run, Feb. 25.
Yappy Hour
Bring your pooch for doggy demonstrations, live music and giveaways. Humans can purchase beer or wine and be entered to win door prizes. Macon Dog Park, Adams Street, downtown Macon. Free. collegehillmacon.com. 6-7:30 p.m. March 2, April 6 and May 4.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Industrial Tour Unveiling
Historic Macon is offering free trolley tours of Macon’s industrial district and the unveiling of their Industrial Heritage Tour Brochure. A reception with refreshments will take place in the beer garden at Macon Beer Company from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Tours begin and end at Macon Beer Company and depart at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. and noon. Tours and reception are free; Macon Beer Company tour and tasting tickets will be available for purchase. historicmacon.org. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. March 11.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
Disney on Ice “Dare to Dream”
Featuring Disney’s princess stories and most beloved fairytales including “Tangled,” “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,” “Cinderella” and “The Princess and the Frog” along with Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $15 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 13-14; 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. April 15; 2 p.m. April 16.
Ocmulgee National Monument
Explore the mounds and walk the trails; discover what life was like here thousands of years ago. Ocmulgee National Monument, 1207 Emery Highway. Free. 478-752-8257. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. daily.
Fort Hawkins Historic Site
Explore the early American frontier fort, Blockhouse Replica and archaeological dig site. Maynard Street at Emery Highway. 478-746-0704. forthawkins.com. Noon-4 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Jarrell Plantation
Spend a day on the farm and learn about life on the plantation in the 1800s. 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. georgiastateparks.org. 478-986-5172. 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday.
Yoga in the Park
Taught by local yoga teachers. Rain cancels the event. Tattnall Square Park, downtown Macon. Free. gswilson7557@gmail.com. 9 a.m. Saturday.
Wrestling
All-Star Wrestling Network. Wrestleplex, 1361 Peach Parkway, Fort Valley. $6.50 admission, discounts to military and students, free for children 6 and younger. 478-397-5734. allstarwrestlingnetwork.com. 7:30 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. bell time, the first, third and fifth Fridays of the month.
Comments