Out & About Arts Calendar for Feb. 17, 2017.

THEATER
“11x10!”
“11x10!” is an exciting evening of selected 10-minute works from the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville’s famous enough Ten Minute Play Festival. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will also be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Presented by the Perry Players; directed by Emily Bodony. $18 adults; $15 seniors, children and military; $12 for groups of 10 or more. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 23-25; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26.
“The Constant Wife”
By Somerset Maugham; directed by Jim Crisp. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 17 and 22-24 and beginning an hour before show time. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 students and children through age 22. theatremacon.com. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 17-18 and 24-25; 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19 and 26.
NT Live: “Saint Joan”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20; $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 21-25.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Met: “Rusalka”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Feb. 25.
“The Essence of Black”
A Black History Month play in collaboration with the Cultural Center. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 7 p.m. March 3.
“Steel Magnolias”
Presented by Warner Robins Little Theatre. Directed by Crystal O’Leary Davidson. $16 adults; $14 students, seniors and military. wrlt.org. 478-929-4579. Warner Robins Little Theatre, 502 South Pleasant Hill Road, Warner Robins. 8 p.m. March 3-4 and 8-11; 2:30 p.m. March 5.
“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
“Murder on the Nile”
Recommended for students in grades 8-12. A GrandKids Arts Education Series bonus show. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. March 6.
“Funny Voices or a Thing I Cannot Name”
A play by Matt Minnicino; directed by Iona Holder for the Arts and Letters Festival. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $2-$4. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. March 10-11.
Met: “La Traviata”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. March 11.
“Once”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 14-15.
“The Crucible”
By Arthur Miller. Presented by the Backlot Players Guild. Box office is open 4-7 p.m. March 13-16 and two hours prior to show time. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. $15 adults; $12 seniors, students and active military. thebacklotplayers.org. 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 24-25; 2:30 p.m. March 19 and 26.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Mercer Jazz Ensemble
Celebrating the works of pianist Horace Silver; directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
“Classical Dynamite”
With David Johnson on violin and Owen Lovell on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Washington and Lee Choir
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 21.
Student Composition Recital
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Milly Melodies A Cappella Concert”
With the Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer I.D. Seating is limited. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
The American Boychoir
Directed by Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and featuring special guest soloist Charles Wesley Evans. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
EXHIBITIONS
Winter Arts Festival Opening Reception
Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. See the exhibit noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and noon-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through March 10. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 17.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
“Pink Poodle Parade”
Featuring painted poodles and other original artwork by local artists. Presented by the Think Pink Committee to kick off the season of Cherry Blossom Festival events. These special 35th annual Limited Edition Poodles will be available to purchase, and sales will support the work of Think Pink Committee and local animal rescue and adoption. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. Free. thinkpinkmacon.com. On display through Feb. 24.
“We Teach Too II”
An exhibit of art by faculty members Charlie Agnew, Lee Simmons, Shannon Riddle and Johnny Crawford. Peacock Gallery, Middle Georgia State University, Cochran. Free. mga.edu. See it 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. On display through Feb. 24.
“Triple Entendre”
Exhibition and sale featuring sculptures by David Baerwalde, ceramics by Bruce Chase and paintings by David Sutton. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.com. 478-743-6940. On display through Feb. 24.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War”
A traveling National Library of Medicine exhibit that explores the history of amputations endured by injured soldiers. Middle Georgia State University library. Free. See it 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-noon Friday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. On display through Feb. 25.
One Wall Show
Featuring realistic artist Durel Smith’s works in acrylic on canvas or board. Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-746- 3541. art@ocmulgeearts.com. See it 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through Feb. 28.
Sidney Lanier’s 175th Birthday Exhibit
Featuring artifacts from the Cannonball House collection belonging to Mary Day Lanier and a celebration of the music and poetry of Sidney Lanier. Open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. 478-745-5982. Through February.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. On display through May 7.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“The Drowsy Chaperone” musical
Multiple roles for multiple ages. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Richard Frazier and music direction by McKinley Starks. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a selection of your choice, and bring the sheet music. A piano accompanist will be available to play. Wear comfortable clothing for a possible dance audition. Production dates: April 7-23. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 478-746-9485. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26-27.
“Rumors”
A comedy by Neil Simon; presented by the Backlot Players. The cast features five women and five men. Performance dates: May 12-21. Rose Theater, 23 W. Johnston St., Forsyth. thebacklotplayers.org. 7 p.m. March 13-14.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood. Directed by Venis J. Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Cast needed: one man. Show dates: March 3-5. Dedicated inquiries only. HurricaneProductions7@gmail.com. 478-954-4215.
ET CETERA
A Night with the Artists
Cocktail reception to benefit the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Includes gallery talks with the artists from the Emerging Artists Exhibition, an opportunity to purchase the exhibited works, open bar, catering by Fountain of Juice, plus bourbon tasting. Ticket reservations are required. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $50. MASmacon.org. 7-10 p.m. March 2.
