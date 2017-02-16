Friday
Feb. 17
Winter Arts Festival Opening Reception
Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m.
Black History Month Film Series: “Fences”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Presented by the Perry Players; directed by Emily Bodony. $18 adults; $15 seniors, children and military; $12 for groups of 10 or more. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
“11x10!”
“11x10!” is an exciting evening of selected 10-minute works from the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville’s famous enough Ten Minute Play Festival. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
By Somerset Maugham; directed by Jim Crisp. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. $25 adults, $20 seniors (60+), $15 students and children through age 22. theatremacon.com. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 18
Mammal Mayhem
Learn about all the warm-blooded critters that we share our planet with. Includes treats, shows, mammal professionals, crafts and games. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Family-friendly convention includes a variety of events such as artist alley, panels, workshops, costume contests, vendors and more. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $15, includes both days; free for children 12 and younger. mgacon.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Watch the home team play against Fayetteville. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.
“11x10!”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. (see Friday, Feb. 17.) 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 7:30 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 19
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. (See Saturday, Feb. 18.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 2:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 2:30 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Watch the home team play against Fayetteville. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 4 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 20
“Classical Dynamite”
With David Johnson on violin and Owen Lovell on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 21
Riding the Underground Railroad
Hear about the many people who worked in the abolitionist movement and supported the Underground Railroad. Learn about quilt symbols, the importance of music in providing information, methods of escape employed, and the secret messages of the Underground Railroad. $5; free for Tubman Museum members. tubmanmuseum.com. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 2-3 p.m.
Washington and Lee Choir
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m.
Cirque D’Or
Family-friendly show featuring acrobatics, contortionists, aerial artists, jugglers and entertainers. Adults $35-$45; kids $25-$35. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 22
Community Drumming
Come and have some fun while learning the different techniques, styles and rhythms of African drumming with Brother Kwame and Wes Stephens. $5; free for Tubman Museum members. tubmanmuseum.com. 478-743-8544. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. 10-11:30 a.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Tuesday, Feb. 21.) 8 p.m.
Thursday
Feb. 23
“Sidemen” Film Screening and Q&A
Watch a screening of “Sidemen: Long Road to Glory” and stay for a special Q&A session with former Allman Brothers Band member Chuck Leavell and Cowboy member Tommy Talton. Free. 478-741-5551. sidemenfilm.com. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 7 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 7:30 p.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Tuesday, Feb. 21.) 8 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 24
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m.
Jay’s Hope Blind Wine Tasting
Live music, food, wine raffle, silent auction. Benefits Jay’s Hope. Register as a team. $60 per team of four; individual tickets at the door for $30. jayshope.org. 478-238-6360. New City Church, 1015 Riverside Drive. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 7:30 p.m.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 8 p.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Tuesday, Feb. 21.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 25
A Hike in Oaky Woods
A one-mile hike in the woods to the moonshine still and sand dollar cliffs. You should be in good physical shape to participate. Rain cancels. Free. Call John Trussell to sign up, 478-953-9320. saveoakywoods.com. 8:30 a.m
40th Anniversary Gala and Silent Auction
A black tie event presented by the Macon Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. With entertainment by Harold Thomas and Danger Zone. Proceeds from this event will go to Jack and Jill Foundation and other local charities. Macon Centreplex Ballroom, 240 Coliseum Drive. $50. 478-501-2539. 6 p.m.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer I.D. Seating is limited. mercer.edu/music. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 7:30 p.m.
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 8 p.m.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. (See Tuesday, Feb. 21.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 26
“The Constant Wife”
Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 2:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Friday, Feb. 17.) 2:30 p.m.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m.
The American Boychoir
Directed by Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and featuring special guest soloist Charles Wesley Evans. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m.
