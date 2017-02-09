R. Kelly in Macon for his ‘After Party’ tour

R&B superstar R. Kelly will make a stop in Macon this weekend as part of “The After Party Tour.”
The show happens at 7 p.m. Sunday at the Macon Coliseum. A limited amount of tickets were still available earlier this week.
The Grammy Award winning singer is probably best known for his hit “I Believe I Can Fly,” but has been making music and touring since the early 1990s.
There was no word on what the playlist for “The After Party Tour” might include, but Kelly has a string of hits and albums to choose from.
He released his first solo album, “12 Play” in late 1993 and his single “Bump N’ Grind” hit No. 1. Other hit singles include “Your Body’s Callin,’” “Gotham City,” “Ignition,” “If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time,” “The World’s Greatest” and “I’m a Flirt.”
Kelly also made it into the Guinness Book of World Records when his 1995 single “You Are Not Alone” became the first song to debut the singles chart at No. 1.
Last year, he released his 14th studio album “Twelve Nights of Christmas” — a collection of holiday-themed songs.
Kelly, whose first name is Robert, also briefly played professional basketball in the U.S. Basketball League.
Kelly is billing the Macon stop with Adina Howard, who is known for her R&B, hip-hop and soul music. Howard released her debut album “Do You Wanna Ride” in 1995. Her single from that album, “Freak Like Me,” hit No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts.
Since then, she has worked as a chef and an actress while continuing to pursue music. A documentary about her life, “Adina Howard 20: A Story of Sexual Liberation” was released in 2015, and she is currently working on a new album, “Resurrection.”
