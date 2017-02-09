Out & About Main Calendar for Feb. 10, 2017.

VALENTINE’S EVENTS
Valentines Weekend at High Falls
Discover the fun and wacky ways animals show their love for one another or keep those healthy New Year’s resolutions with an exhilarating hike. Join our park naturalist for fun family programs. $4 per person plus $5 parking. 478-993-3053. High Falls State Park, 76 High Falls Park Drive, Jackson. 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 2-4 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Let’s Party Hearty” Valentine’s Bash
Including drinks and music by the A2Z Band. Library Ballroom, 652 Mulberry St. $15. libraryballroom.com. 9 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Ball 2017
Presented by Traditional Elegance. Benefits Caring Solutions Pregnancy Centers. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $160 per couple; $80 singles. TraditionalElegance.org. Linda Solomon, 478-973-1762. 6-11 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Four-course meal, live jazz with vocalist and interactive drama. Presented by JD’s Drama and Dinner Theatre. Semi-formal and formal attire. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 single, $75 couple, $275 table for eight. 478-747-8668. jdsdramatheater.com. 6 p.m. Feb. 11.
Valentine’s Ball
Hosted by the USA Dance Chapter No. 6059 of Greater Macon. Dress in red, dressy casual. Complementary waltz lesson by Dianne Kent starts at 7:30 p.m. Ballroom dance starts at 8:15 p.m. Water provided. Soft drink for a donation. Music by DJ Chester Gibbs. Howard Community Club, 5645 Forsyth Road. $8 USA Dance members, $12 non-members, $5 students with ID. 478-743-7970. 7:30-10:30p.m. Feb. 11.
Love Bites: Anti-Valentines Party for Teens
Take a break from the lovey junk. Beat a piñata, enjoy horrible poems, a photo booth and more. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m. Feb. 14.
Singing Valentines
The Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus will perform two love songs sung in barbershop harmony, and a Valentine’s card and red rose will be delivered in the Macon/Warner Robins/Perry area by a barbershop quartet. Proceeds go to Heart of Georgia Hospice and to purchase music and supplies for the chorus. Schedule your Singing Valentines at 478-345-7464 or hogchorus.org.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS
Black History Month Film Series: “Hunter Gatherer”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 10.
Black History Month Celebration
Honoring Charlie C. Code, Korean Veteran and a prisoner of war in North Korea. Lizzie Chapel Baptist Church, 1180 Bartlett St. 478-745-9889. 4 p.m. Feb. 11 and 11 a.m. Feb. 12.
Black History Month Film Series: “Fences”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
Black History Month Film Series: “I Am Not Your Negro”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
FESTIVALS
Festival of Camellias
Guided tours can be scheduled Monday-Friday in February for groups of 10 or more for $5 per person. Box lunches can be ordered with tours for $15 per person (includes tour guide and lunch). Complimentary tea tasting each Monday in February. Ikebana flower arranging class and a camellia painting class: Feb. 11. Advance registration is required; $30, includes supplies and garden admission. Camellia show: Feb. 25-26. Massee Lane Gardens, Fort Valley. View and print a full schedule at americancamellias.com. For tour reservations and art class registration, call 877-422-6355. February.
Forsythia Festival
Arts-and-crafts show, children’s fair, a 5K and one-mile fun run, sporting tournaments, live entertainment, food and much more. forsythiafestival.com. Downtown Forsyth. March 11-12.
Cherry Blossom Festival
The pinkest party on earth is back with live music and entertainment, fun events for the whole family, daily happenings in Central City Park and more! Find a schedule of events and more details at cherryblossom.com. Read Out & About on March 24 for your complete guide to the festival! Downtown Macon. March 24-April 2.
Mulberry Street Festival
Annual arts and crafts festival with hundreds of vendors from across the country. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Art Association. middlegeorgiaart.org. Mulberry Street, downtown Macon. April 1-2.
MARKETS/BAZAARS
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 11, March 11, April 8, May 13, June 10 and July 8.
State Farmers Market
Farmers selling fresh produce, as well as dealers year-round. 2055 Eisenhower Parkway. 8 a.m.-dark daily.
Bolingbroke Farmers Market
Featuring grass-fed beef, pasture-raised pork, free-range chicken, fresh produce, home-baked goods, raw milk, container gardens, potted plants, birdhouses and a variety of craft vendors. Parking lot of the Country Oaks Farm and Pet Supply, Bolingbroke. bolingbrokefarmersmarket.com. bolingbrokefarmersmarket@gmail.com. 3:30-6:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mulberry Market
Locally grown and produced vegetables, dairy, meat, desserts and more. Tattnall Square Park. Free to attend. chwg.org. 3:30-7 p.m. Wednesday.
International City Farmers’ Market
Featuring Georgia-grown/made foods. Local, seasonal produce, meat, milk and more. Watson Boulevard and Maple Street, in front of Perkins Field, Warner Robins. 478-225-7626. 1-6 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Valley Farmers Market
Local produce and plants for sale. Next to the railroad tracks on Lowe Street, Fort Valley. 478-825-5286. 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday.
MUSIC ANDVARIETY
Muriel Anderson
Dinner and house concert at Joe’s. RSVP to acousticproductions.com for directions and more information. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
R. Kelly
Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $38-$153. maconcentreplex.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 12.
Let It Be
A celebration of the music of the Beatles. The Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $47.50. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Marc and Ted Broussard
Acoustic concert by the Southern soul singers. Cox Capitol Theater. $15-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 15.
Vince Gill
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $39 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Justin Hayward
The voice of the Moody Blues performs. With Mike Dawes. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $46-$58.50. justinhayward.com. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
Cirque D’Or
Family-friendly show featuring acrobatics, contortionists, aerial artists, jugglers and entertainers. Adults $35-$45; kids $25-$35. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7 p.m. Feb. 21.
Hotel California: A Tribute to the Eagles
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35-$39. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26.
Grant’s Lounge 46th Anniversary
Wednesday: 5 p.m. Rock Candy Music Tour, 6:30 p.m. reception, Wall of Fame presentation, building tour and jam session hosted by Johnny Hollingshed; $3. Thursday: 7-10 p.m. customer appreciation, giveaways and refreshments, 8 p.m. Ms. San and Friends; $5. Friday: 5 p.m. Rock Candy Music Tour and sound check, 6 p.m. mix and mingle with David Cole and Day Break Band, 8 p.m. Pamela Bowman, 10 p.m. Interchange and Neubreed; seating is limited, $35 in advance. Saturday: 4-6 p.m. Music Workshop, 7 p.m. participant performance; free. Grant’s Lounge, 576 Poplar St. 478-746-9191. March 1-4.
Herman’s Hermits
Featuring Peter Noone. Online sales end at 4 p.m. day of show. Monroe County Schools Fine Arts Center, 27 Brooklyn Ave., Forsyth. $45-$55. ticketalternative.com. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
City and Colour
Canadian singer-songwriter Dallas Green. Cox Capitol Theater. $35-$45. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. March 10.
What’s Going On: The Marvin Gaye Experience
Part of the Grand Concert Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $33-$35. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 12.
ZZ Top
City Auditorium, 415 First St. $38.50 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 14.
Ron White
Comedian. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $44.75 and $54.75. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 8 p.m. March 17.
Festival of Laughs Comedy Tour
Featuring Mike Epps, Bruce Bruce and Arsenio Hall. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $49.50-$78. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. March 18.
Howie Day
Cox Capitol Theater. $17-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m. April 7.
Brian Regan
Comedian. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $35; $70 pit seats. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 20.
The Black Jacket Symphony: Led Zeppelin’s “IV”
Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 8 p.m. April 22.
Tim Hawkins
Comedian. With special guest Johnnie W. City Auditorium, 415 First St. $19 and up. ticketmaster.com. 800-745-3000. 7 p.m. April 28.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight every first and third Wednesday.
DANCES
Under the Sea
Father and daughter dance. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Members: $30 father and daughter, $35 father and two or more daughters; non-members: $40 father and daughter, $45 father and two or more daughters. MASmacon.org. 7-9 p.m. Feb. 10.
“Under the Sea” Special Needs Spring Formal
Open to all Middle Georgia special needs families. Reservations required. Assistance with formal wear, hair and makeup provided. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free admission. 478-935-8632. 5:30-9:30 p.m. March 10.
MUSIC HALLS
Oak Grove Jamboree & Opry House
Dancing and country music with the Foskey Family Band and the Faulk Family Band. Oak Grove Community Center, 1134 Ga. 126 South, Cochran. Free. 478-308-4559. 6:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Ole Clinton Opry
This week: 5 p.m. House Band, 7 p.m. Still Cruisin. 215 Old Ga. 18, Gray. $2 admission at the door, free for ages 16 and younger. 478-825-4118 or clintonopry.com. 5:30-10 p.m. Friday.
Hollonville Opry House
This week: The Parsons Redeemed, Kirkland and Friends and Bluetick Deville. Ga. 362, Hollonville. Free; operated on donations. 770-228-4832 or hollonvilleopry.com. 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
Powersville Opry
This week: 4:15 p.m. Powersville House Band, 6 p.m. John Holiday Band, 7:30 p.m. Kool Kountry. South onto Powersville Road off Ga. 247 Connector between Warner Robins and Ga. 49. Free. 478-328-0678. 4-9 p.m. Saturday; Also open 7 p.m. Monday night, jam and open mic.
Wagon House Opry
This week: 6 p.m. Heaven Bound, 7 p.m. Still Cruisin, 9 p.m. drawing. 699 Altman Road, Haddock. Donations at the door will be accepted. Contact Randy, 478-363-1274. 6-9 p.m. second, third and fifth Saturday of each month.
FILMS/SCREENINGS
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 12.
MGA Student Films
A screening of selected documentary films, short fiction films and digital stories by Middle Georgia State University students. Tubman Museum, 310 Cherry St. Free. Rebecca Edwards, rebecca.edwards@mga.edu. 4-7 p.m. Feb. 26.
“To Kill a Mockingbird”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 3.
“The Pelican Brief”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. March 10.
Macon Film Guild: “Things to Come”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. March 12.
“Stagecoach”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. April 7.
Macon Film Guild: “The Salesman”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. April 9.
FUNDRAISERS
The Breakaway Gala
A roaring ‘20s themed soiree hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Enjoy dancing to authentic 1920’s music performed by Roxy’s Vixens, current tunes by DJ Xavier Brown, art-deco style photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, mini desserts, cash bar and door prizes. Guests are encouraged to purchase their tickets early. Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. $35 advance, $40 at door, $280 table for eight. museumofaviation.org. Jenny Maas, 478-926-2791 or jenny.maas@museumofaviation.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 11.
Mardi Gras Party
Costumes welcome. Beads, family fun, refreshments and DJ. Sponsored by the Knights of Peter Claver Ladies Auxiliary. Portion of the proceeds to aid scholarships. Mother Drexel Center at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, Ward Street. $5. 478-745-1970. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 24.
Bunko for Breast Cancer
Music, appetizers and desserts, bunko, raffles, silent auction, survivor tribute and more. Hosted by United in Pink. Proceeds go to enhancing the quality of life for breast cancer survivors and their families. Al Sihah Shrine Park, 222 Mecca Drive. $45; $360 table for eight; $600 VIP party packages. 478-254-5247. unitedinpink.org. 5:30-10 p.m. Feb. 24.
Jay’s Hope Blind Wine Tasting
Live music, food, wine raffle, silent auction. Benefits Jay’s Hope. Register as a team. $60 per team of four; individual tickets at the door for $30. jayshope.org. 478-238-6360. New City Church, 1015 Riverside Drive. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
40th Anniversary Gala and Silent Auction
A black tie event presented by the Macon Chapter of Jack and Jill of America. With entertainment by Harold Thomas and Danger Zone. Proceeds from this event will go to Jack and Jill Foundation and other local charities. Macon Centreplex Ballroom, 240 Coliseum Drive. $50. 478-501-2539. 6 p.m. Feb. 25.
Fairytale Ball
Costume ball for children and parents. Princes and princesses will dance with children, pirates and superheroes will help you win prizes, and members of the Royal Court will teach fun crafts. Lots of kid-friendly food and drink, too. Benefits Rooms from the Heart. Blacksmith Shop, 665 Poplar St. $35. 478-737-2736. roomsfromtheheart.org. 5-8 p.m. March 4.
Georgia Trust Expedition: Dublin
Enjoy self-guided tours of historic homes and sites dating to the late 19th and early 20th centuries and a closing reception with drinks and hors d’oeurves. Walk-up tickets may be purchased the morning of the event at Theatre Dublin. Proceeds will go to support the many preservation and educational programs of the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation. Begin with a brief historical orientation at Theatre Dublin, 314 Academy Ave., Dublin. $50 for Georgia Trust members, $60 for non-members, includes lunch and the closing reception; tour-only tickets available for $25. GeorgiaTrust.org. 404-885-7812. 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. March 4.
Special Olympics Disc Golf Tournament
Family friendly event with fun, food, friends and prizes. The tournament is for players of all ages and experiences. All proceeds go to the Special Olympics Sailing Program. Claystone Park, Lake Tobesofkee. $25, includes one round of singles, one round of random doubles and lunch. Registration fees can be paid through PayPal to cmc1245@gmail.com. dgscene.com/SpecialOlympics2017. Cassidy Crowley, 478-538-1000 or Cassidy.Crowley1245@gmail.com. 8 a.m. check in and registration, 9 a.m. players meeting, March 11.
32nd annual International Dinner
Includes a variety of food from around the world and performances by students in the Georgia College International Club. Proceeds support the Global Scholars Endowed Funds. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. 478-445-2368. 7 p.m. March 11.
LITERARY/LECTURES
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
The February program is “Researching Your Civil War Ancestors” with Cheryl Aultman. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m. Feb. 13.
Houston-Peach Branch of AAUW
Featuring Loretta Clayton speaking about “Graduate Education and Women in the 21st Century.” Guests welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net. 478-971-4354. 6:30 p.m. networking and refreshments; 7 p.m. program Feb. 14.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War” Lectures
Niels Eichhorn will discuss Civil War-era medical practices, held in conjunction with the traveling exhibit on campus. Room 145 of the Charles H. Jones Building, Middle Georgia State University. Free. nlm.nih.gov/exhibition/lifeandlimb/index.html. felicia.haywood@mga.edu. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
Susan Rebecca White
The Southern novelist and author of “Bound South” and “A Soft Place to Land,” will give a talk about fiction and Southern identity entitled “Your Place at the Table.” Mercer University’s Medical School Auditorium, 1220 College St. Free. 478-301-2588. 7 p.m. March 1.
“Black Minds Matter: Towards Educational Practices That Support Black Boys and Men”
Featuring J. Luke Wood, co-director of the Minority Male Community College Collaborative, San Diego State University. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. March 3.
“Educating a Diverse Society through the Lens of Social Justice”
Featuring Sonia Nieto, professor and activist. Part of the “Social Justice Dialogue Series” presented by the John H. Lounsbury College of Education. Arts and Sciences Auditorium, Georgia College, Milledgeville. 478-445-2524. 5 p.m. April 6.
Wesleyan Storytelling Festival
Includes a storytelling workshop led by Wendy Hamm in the amphitheater in the afternoon. Benson Room, Candler Building, Wesleyan College. 6 p.m. April 28.
ET CETERA
First Responder’s Day
All first responders (police, fire, EMS, dispatch, etc.) and their families are invited to tour the Cannonball House for free. Light refreshments will be served. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. cannonballhouse.org. 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Discover the Dinosaurs
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $15 adults and children; $12 seniors; $48 T-Rex Package. discoverthedinosaurs.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 11-12.
Mardi Gras for Teens
Make your own Mardi Gras masks. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 5:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Wild Game Supper
Bring your favorite wild game to share! Door prizes, meal and fellowship. Lizella Baptist Church, 2950 S. Lizella Road, Lizella. Free admission. 478-935-8632. 6:30 p.m. Feb. 16.
Van Tours
Two-hour tours visit the Tubman Museum, Allman Brothers Band Museum at the Big House, Museum of Arts and Sciences, Hay House, Cannonball House, Woodruff House, Grand Opera House and St. Joseph Catholic Church. Contact the Macon-Bibb County Convention and Visitors Bureau for reservations. Tours begin at the Macon CVB, 450 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $25 adults; $22 children 12 and younger, military personnel, seniors (55+) and Macon residents. maconga.org. Rhonda Okurowski, rokurowski@visitmacon.org. 478-743-1074. Feb. 17-18; March 3-4, 10-11, 17-18 and 20; April 1, 7-8, 14-15, 21-22 and 28-29.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Home games are played at the Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18 and 4 p.m. Feb. 19 vs. Fayetteville. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24 vs. Pensacola. 7:30 p.m. March 3-4 vs. Mississippi River Kings. 7:30 p.m. March 17 vs. Columbus. 4 p.m. March 19 vs. Knoxville. 7:30 p.m. March 31 vs. Roanoke. 4 p.m. April 2 vs. Pensacola.7:30 p.m. April 7-8 vs. Roanoake. Feb. 17-April 8.
Mammal Mayhem
Learn about all the warm-blooded critters that we share our planet with. Includes treats, shows, mammal professionals, crafts and games. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 18.
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Family-friendly convention includes a variety of events such as artist alley, panels, workshops, costume contests, vendors and more. Pre-registration available online or onsite. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $15, includes both days; free for children 12 and younger. ezregister.com. mgacon.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 18; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Feb. 19.
TeenAnime Evening
Meet other otakus while watching anime. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6 p.m. Feb. 21.
Georgia National Rodeo
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. georgianationalrodeo.com. Feb. 23-25.
A Hike in Oaky Woods
A one-mile hike in the woods to the moonshine still and sand dollar cliffs. You should be in good physical shape to participate. Rain cancels. Free. Call John Trussell to sign up, 478-953-9320. saveoakywoods.com. 8:30 a.m. Feb. 25.
Cantrell Center Run to Lose 5K and Fun Run
Proceeds benefit the Children’s Miracle Network. 5K: $28 adults, $20 students. Fun Run: $15. Race day registration begins at 7:30 a.m. Cantrell Center for Physical Therapy and Sports Medicine, 405 Osigian Boulevard, Warner Robins. 8:30 a.m. 5K, 9:15 a.m. Fun Run, Feb. 25.
Antique Steam Engine Demonstration
Come “let off some steam” by blowing the whistle atop the Jarrell Plantation Mill Complex, a signal used to communicate between workers at different work positions throughout the mill. Jarrell Plantation, 711 Jarrell Plantation Road, Juliette. $4-$6.50. 478-986-5172. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Indian Springs State Park Museum Tours
Tour the museum, learn about the park, its history and upcoming events; free. 678 Lake Clark Road, Flovilla. A $5 per car parking fee is required. 770-504-2277. 2-4 p.m. March 4.
Harlem Globetrotters
Macon Centreplex, 200 Coliseum Drive. $25.50 and up. Ticketmaster.com. harlemglobetrotters.com. 7 p.m. March 10.
Magnolia Soap Box Derby
Featuring three types of races: professional (the super-fast ones), shadetree (communally built cars, not necessarily speed-focused) and the Gravity Racing Challenge (for high school students). Sponsored by the Cherry Blossom Festival. Magnolia Street, downtown Macon. Free. magnoliaderby.com. 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 8.
