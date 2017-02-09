Songs for your sweetie on Valentine’s Day

Billed as “the largest all male a cappella singing organization in the world,” the Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus is once again offering its “Singing Valentines” next week.
On Feb. 14 — as well as a few days before and after — the group’s quartets will deliver two love songs performed in barbershop harmony, Valentine’s Day cards and red roses for people all over Middle Georgia who want to surprise their loved ones. This Valentine’s Day special provides the organization with their primary fundraising opportunity of the year. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Heart of Georgia Hospice in Warner Robins.
To schedule your personal “Singing Valentine,” call 478-345-7464.
Annual Extravaganza
JD’s Drama and Dinner Theatre presents its Valentine’s Day Extravaganza, where guests will dine on a four-course meal and be entertained by a live interactive drama entitled “Love is in the Air,” written by Macon native Diane Hollings. There will be dancing to the live jazz music of Macon-based keyboardist Jamie Brown and company, who also provide the soundtrack to the play that stars Luciana Greene, Stefaun Little, Romita Keen, Eddie Green, Bobby Watkins, Toya Stinson and April Griffin.
The semi-formal affair at the Alexander Ballroom starts at 6 p.m. Saturday. Call 478-747-8668 or 478-232-8095 for tickets.
Focus on Film
The historic Douglass Theatre opens its Black History Month Film Series on Friday night with “Hunter Gatherer,” an independent comedy about a recently released ex-con who attempts to reconnect with his former girlfriend. Screenwriter and first-time director Josh Locy is described by the Hollywood Reporter as “a talent to watch.”
The series continues on the remaining Fridays this month with screenings of critically acclaimed films released in 2016.
Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning play of the same name, August Wilson’s “Fences” will be presented Feb. 17. It stars Viola Davis and Denzel Washington, who also produced and directed the film.
The documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” narrated by actor Samuel L. Jackson, explores the history of racism in America. Based on James Baldwin’s unfinished novel “Remember This House,” this film wraps up the series on Feb. 24.
All three screenings are free and begin at 7:30 p.m.
Of Special Note
The Georgia Writers Museum is presenting an afternoon tea with local writer Genie Bernstein, author of “Act on the Heart,” at 2 p.m. Saturday in Eatonton. Reserve your spot now by calling 706-991-5119.
