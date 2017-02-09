Out & About

February 9, 2017 6:51 AM

Jam packed: A guide to who is playing where

Friday

From Within: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

JB Crockett: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

John Stanley Band: Rocco’s Bar, 715B Ga. 96, Bonaire, 478-287-6141.

The Mammoths with People Exist: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Trey Teem Trio: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Saturday

8 Second Ride: the Crazy Bull, 473 Second St., 478-621-4302.

Abbey Road Live: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Big Daddy and Company: Billy’s Clubhouse, 1580 Forest Hill Road, 478-477-0717.

Brian Whitehead and Friends: AP’s Hidden Hideaway, 4274 Broadway, 478-781-5656.

Gimme Hendrix with Soul Mechanic: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

John Stanley Band: the Back Porch Lounge, 2400 Riverside Drive, 478-745-8801.

Trey Teem: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Sunday

PC Worship, Naomi Punk and Gurgle Twins: Fresh Produce Music Hall, 451 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 478-257-6666.

Wednesday

Marc and Ted Broussard: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Thursday

Denny Hanson: the Hummingbird Stage and Taproom, 430 Cherry St., 478-741-9130.

Josh Carson: Wild Wing Cafe, The Shoppes at River Crossing, 5080 Riverside Drive, Suite 100, 478-477-9453.

Papadosio with Jaw Gems: Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St., 478-257-6391.

Related content

Out & About

Suggested for you

Comments

Videos

'Nunsense' brings comedy to the church

View more video

Entertainment Videos