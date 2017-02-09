Friday
Feb. 10
Under the Sea
Father and daughter dance. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Members: $30 father and daughter, $35 father and two or more daughters; non-members: $40 father and daughter, $45 father and two or more daughters. MASmacon.org. 7-9 p.m.
Black History Month Film Series: “Hunter Gatherer”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 11
Wesleyan Market
Locally grown and produced items ranging from flowers and organic fruits and vegetables to baked goods, art and jewelry by local artisans. Music and fun educational events also offered. Wesleyan College front campus. Free admission. 478-757-5233. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Discover the Dinosaurs
McGill Marketplace, Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. $15 adults and children; $12 seniors; $48 T-Rex Package. discoverthedinosaurs.com. 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Valentine’s Ball 2017
Presented by Traditional Elegance. Benefits Caring Solutions Pregnancy Centers. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $160 per couple; $80 singles. TraditionalElegance.org. 478-973-1762. 6-11 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Extravaganza
Four-course meal, live jazz with vocalist and interactive drama. Presented by JD’s Drama and Dinner Theatre. Semi-formal and formal attire. Alexander Ballroom, 3670 Eisenhower Parkway. $40 single, $75 couple, $275 table for eight. 478-747-8668. jdsdramatheater.com. 6 p.m.
“Raise Your Glass” Gala
Combining music from Griffin Choral Arts’ chamber choir and soloists, champagne toasts and desserts. Attire is cocktail dressy, jackets for men. Space is limited. Griffin Welcome Center, Griffin. $25. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m.
The Breakaway Gala
A roaring ‘20s themed soiree hosted by the Museum of Aviation Foundation. Enjoy dancing to authentic 1920’s music performed by Roxy’s Vixens, current tunes by DJ Xavier Brown, art-deco style photo booth, hors d’oeuvres, mini desserts, cash bar and door prizes. Museum of Aviation, Warner Robins. $40. museumofaviation.org. 8 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 8 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 12
Discover the Dinosaurs
Georgia National Fairgrounds and Agricenter, 401 Larry Walker Parkway, Perry. (See Saturday, Feb. 11.) 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Macon Film Guild: “Neruda”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $5. 478-742-2000. maconfilmguild.org. 2 p.m., 4:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. (See Friday, Feb. 3.) 2:30 p.m.
Georgia College Choral Ensembles
Warner Robins Community Concert Association presents the Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow in a program entitled “Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults; free for all students. wrconcert.org. 3 p.m.
“Roman Holiday”
Part of the 2016 movie series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $5 general admission; $45 series subscription. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
Monday
Feb. 13
Central Georgia Genealogical Society
The February program is “Researching Your Civil War Ancestors” with Cheryl Aultman. Guests welcome. Flint Energies Conference Room, 900 Ga. 96, Warner Robins. 478-987-7260. cggs.org. 7 p.m.
“An Evening of Guitar Music”
Featuring Dusty Woodruff on guitar. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Feb. 14
Happy Valentine’s Day!
Love Bites: Anti-Valentines Party for Teens
Take a break from the lovey junk. Beat a piñata, enjoy horrible poems, a photo booth and more. Washington Memorial Library, 1180 Washington Ave. Free. 478-744-0825. 6-8 p.m.
Houston-Peach Branch of AAUW
Featuring Loretta Clayton speaking about “Graduate Education and Women in the 21st Century.” Guests welcome. Trinity United Methodist Church, 129 S. Houston Road, Warner Robins. houstonpeach-ga.aauw.net. 478-971-4354. 7 p.m.
Wednesday
Feb. 15
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War” Lectures
Niels Eichhorn will discuss Civil War-era medical practices, held in conjunction with the traveling exhibit on campus. Room 145 of the Charles H. Jones Building, Middle Georgia State University. Free. nlm.nih.gov/exhibition/lifeandlimb/index.html. felicia.haywood@mga.edu. 5:30 p.m.
Marc and Ted Broussard
Acoustic concert by the Southern soul singers. Cox Capitol Theater. $15-$20. coxcapitoltheatre.com. 8 p.m.
Poetic Peace Open Mic Nights
Open mic for poets, musicians, singers, comedians, lyrical emcees and more. Hosted by Y-O with DJ Ron and Soulistic. Midtown Key Club, 435 Third St. $5. 478-719-2054. 8 p.m.-midnight
Thursday
Feb. 16
“Teacher From the Black Lagoon and Other Stories”
Recommended for kindergarten-fourth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, donations welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon
Mardi Gras for Teens
Make your own Mardi Gras masks. Riverside Library, 110 Holiday Drive N. Free. 478-757-8900. 5:30 p.m.
Ted Saupe and Ron Meyers Exhibition
Featuring University of Georgia ceramics professors. McCrary Gallery, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 6-7 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Presented by the Perry Players; directed by Emily Bodony. $18 adults; $15 seniors, children and military; $12 for groups of 10 or more. perryplayers.org. 478-987-5354. Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. 7:30 p.m.
“11x10!”
“11x10!” is an exciting evening of selected 10-minute works from the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville’s famous enough Ten Minute Play Festival. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m.
Friday
Feb. 17
Winter Arts Festival Opening Reception
Middle Georgia Art Association, Gallery, 2330 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart.org. 6-8 p.m.
Black History Month Film Series: “Fences”
Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Free. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 7:30 p.m.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble
Celebrating the works of pianist Horace Silver; directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m.
“11x10!”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. (see Thursday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
Saturday
Feb. 18
Mammal Mayhem
Learn about all the warm-blooded critters that we share our planet with. Includes treats, shows, mammal professionals, crafts and games. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Family-friendly convention includes a variety of events such as artist alley, panels, workshops, costume contests, vendors and more. Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. $15, includes both days; free for children 12 and younger. mgacon.com. 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Watch the home team play against Fayetteville. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 7:30 p.m.
“11x10!”
Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. (see Thursday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, Feb. 16.) 7:30 p.m.
Sunday
Feb. 19
Middle Georgia Comic Convention
Anderson Conference Center, 5171 Eisenhower Parkway. (See Saturday, Feb. 18.) 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
“You’re a Good Man, Charlie Brown”
Perry Players Community Theatre, 909 Main St., Perry. (See Thursday, Feb. 16.) 2:30 p.m.
NT Live: “Saint Joan”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20; $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 3 p.m.
Macon Mayhem Hockey
Watch the home team play against Fayetteville. $13-$20. Ticketmaster.com. facebook.com/MaconMayhemHockey. Macon Coliseum, 200 Coliseum Drive. 4 p.m.
Justin Hayward
The voice of the Moody Blues performs. With Mike Dawes. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $46-$58.50. justinhayward.com. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m.
