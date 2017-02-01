Out & About Arts Calendar for Feb. 3, 2017.

THEATER
“Downtown”
The Macon Civic Club’s annual musical revue will feature song, dance, comedy and a live orchestra. Proceeds benefit charities throughout Middle Georgia. Box office hours: 10 am.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $40 Feb. 3, includes a pre-show cocktail party in front of the Grand; $20 Feb. 4. 478-301-5470. thegrandmacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3-4; the gala on Feb. 3 begins at 6:15 p.m.
Student Theatre Club Production
All proceeds will benefit Crisis Line. Grassmann-Porter Theatre, Porter Fine Arts Building, Wesleyan College. Donations requested. wesleyancollege.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4.
“A Higher Place in Heaven”
Directed by Erin Ferrell. Box office hours: 1-5 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Children under 5 years of age are not admitted. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. $20 adults; $15 seniors (60+); $10 students (up to age 23). 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 8 p.m. Feb. 3-4, 8-11; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 5 and 12.
“Kill Tom Phoolery”
An original play by Winsphere Jones. Ampersand Guild Hall, 503 Fifth St., second floor. $12 at the door. ampersandguild.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4.
NT Live: “Amadeus”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. $20; $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. 3 p.m. Feb. 5.
“42nd Street”
Part of the Grand Broadway Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $45-$71. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 7-8.
“Teacher From the Black Lagoon and Other Stories”
Recommended for kindergarten-fourth grades. Part of the GrandKids Arts Education Series. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $7. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Feb. 16.
“11x10!”
“11x10!” is an exciting evening of selected 10-minute works from the Actor’s Theatre of Louisville’s famous enough Ten Minute Play Festival. Presented by Mercer University Theatre. Advance ticket purchase is recommended, but tickets will also be available at the door. Tattnall Square Center for the Arts, 1096 College St. $15 general admission, $10 with Mercer ID. tickets.mercer.edu. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 16-18; 2:30 p.m. Feb. 19.
NT Live: “Saint Joan”
Broadcast live from the National Theatre in London. Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. $20; $15 students and seniors. 478-742-2000. douglasstheatre.org. 3 p.m. Feb. 19.
“Green Day’s American Idiot”
Rock musical. Directed by Amy Pinney. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $7-$16. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 8 p.m. Feb. 21-25.
Rockin’ Road to Dublin
Irish dance. Box office hours: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday and one hour prior to show time. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $30-$45. 478-301-5470. TheGrandMacon.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
STUNT!
A student-produced musical revue and competition for the coveted STUNT cup. Proceeds benefit scholarships. Porter Auditorium, Wesleyan College. $7; $5 students at the door. wesleyancollege.edu. 7 p.m. Feb. 25.
Met: “Rusalka”
Metropolitan Opera Live. Showing at the Douglass Theatre, 355 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., and the Galleria Mall Stadium Cinemas 15, 2980 Watson Blvd., Warner Robins. $24 adults, $20 seniors and students. metopera.org/hdlive. 478-742-2000. 12:55 p.m. Feb. 25.
“The Essence of Black”
A Black History Month play in collaboration with the Cultural Center. Russell Auditorium, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. Free. 478-445-8290. gcsu.edu. 7 p.m. March 3.
“Murder on the Nile”
A Grand Broadway Series add-on. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $37-$45. TheGrandMacon.com. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. March 5.
“Murder on the Nile”
Recommended for students in grades 8-12. A GrandKids Arts Education Series bonus show. Grand Opera House, 651 Mulberry St. $15. TheGrandMacon.com. tickets@mercer.edu. 478-301-5470. 9:30 a.m. March 6.
CLASSICAL MUSIC
Mercer Wind Ensemble
The second edition of “Mad about Chamber Music” is exciting chamber music performed from several small ensembles. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 3.
Robert McDuffie Center for Strings Master Class
Featuring members of Ehnes Quartet. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 4.
Fabian Concert Series: Ehnes Quartet
Featuring James Ehnes, violin, Amy Schwartz Moretti, violin, Richard O’Neill, viola, and Edward Arron, cello. Pay at the door or reserve seats by phone. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $15; free with Mercer ID or any valid student ID. 478-301-5470. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“Homage to Don Quixote”
With baritone Matthew Hoch. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. Free; $10 donation is encouraged. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 6.
“Valentine’s Day Rendezvous”
With Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
“Raise Your Glass” Gala
Combining music from Griffin Choral Arts’ chamber choir and soloists, champagne toasts and desserts. Hosted by the Board of Directors of Griffin Choral Arts to celebrate their 10th anniversary season. Attire is cocktail dressy, jackets for men. Space is limited. Griffin Welcome Center, Griffin. $25. 888-SING1-88. griffinchoralarts.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 11.
Georgia College Choral Ensembles
Warner Robins Community Concert Association presents the Max Noah Singers and Cat’s Meow in a program entitled “Valentine’s Day Rendezvous.” First United Methodist Church, 205 N. Davis Drive, Warner Robins. $15 adults; free for all students. wrconcert.org. 3 p.m. Feb. 12.
“An Evening of Guitar Music”
Featuring Dusty Woodruff on guitar. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, Milledgeville. $5. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13.
Third Thursday Organ Interlude: Young Artists in Concert
From the studio of Jack Mitchener, Mercer University. Thirty-minute concert followed by optional catered lunch at 12:30 p.m. in the church Social Hall for $10. St. Joseph Catholic Church, 830 Poplar St. Free, but donations to the Family Advancement Ministry are welcomed. 478-745-1631. nelda@st-joseph.cc. Noon Feb. 16.
Mercer Jazz Ensemble
Celebrating the works of pianist Horace Silver; directed by Monty Cole. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 17.
“Classical Dynamite”
With David Johnson on violin and Owen Lovell on piano. Max Noah Recital Hall, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 20.
Washington and Lee Choir
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 21.
Student Composition Recital
Presented by the Townsend School of Music. Fickling Hall, Mercer University. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23.
Macon Pops Fundraiser Concert
Indulge in fine dining catered by Dovetail while listening to the Macon Pops Big Band in an intimate setting. Cox Capitol Theatre, 382 Second St. maconpops.com. 8 p.m. Feb. 24.
“Milly Melodies A Cappella Concert”
With the Cat’s Meow. Magnolia Ballroom, Georgia College, 231 W. Hancock St., Milledgeville. $5 donation. 478-445-8289. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 24.
Robert McDuffie Annual Community Concert
Fickling Hall, Mercer University. $25; free with Mercer or any valid student I.D. mercer.edu/music. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25.
Joan Stockstill Godsey Concert Series
Featuring organist Albert L. Travis. Mulberry Methodist Church, 719 Mulberry St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 3 p.m. Feb. 26.
The American Boychoir
Directed by Fernando Malvar-Ruiz and featuring Charles Wesley Evans, soloist. Part of Music & the Arts at Vineville. Vineville United Methodist Church, 2045 Vineville Ave. Free. 478-745-3331. 4 p.m. Feb. 26.
McDuffie Student Concert
Presented by the Robert McDuffie Center for Strings. Seating is very limited and is first-come, first-served; doors open 30 minutes before concert. Bell House Salon, 315 College St. Free. mercer.edu/music. 7 p.m. Feb. 27.
EXHIBITIONS
Sidney Lanier’s 175th Birthday Exhibit
Featuring artifacts from the Cannonball House collection belonging to Mary Day Lanier and a celebration of the music and poetry of Sidney Lanier. Birthday treats served with tours on Feb. 3-4. Open 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Cannonball House, 856 Mulberry St. 478-745-5982. Through February.
“Pink Poodle Parade” Opening Reception
Featuring painted poodles and other original artwork by local artists. Presented by the Think Pink Committee to kick off the season of Cherry Blossom Festival events. These special 35th annual Limited Edition Poodles will be available to purchase, and sales will support the work of Think Pink Committee and local animal rescue and adoption. Exhibit will be on display Feb. 3-24. The 567 Center for Renewal, 456 First St. Free. thinkpinkmacon.com. 6-9 p.m. Feb. 3.
“Triple Entendre” Opening Reception
Exhibition and sale featuring sculptures by David Baerwalde, ceramics by Bruce Chase and paintings by David Sutton. Exhibit will be on display through Feb. 24. Macon Arts Alliance, 486 First St. Free. maconartsalliance.com. 478-743-6940. 5-8 p.m. Feb. 3.
Emerging Artists Group Exhibition
Showcasing seven contemporary artists from the Southeast with works ranging from large-scale abstract paintings and mixed media installations to ceramic sculpture. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. MASmacon.org. Feb. 3-May 7.
Ted Saupe and Ron Meyers Exhibition
Featuring University of Georgia ceramics professors. McCrary Gallery, Wesleyan College. Free. wesleyancollege.edu. 6-7 p.m. Feb. 16.
“Still Life”
Exhibit at the gallery of Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. middlegeorgiaart.org. On display through Feb. 10.
Chatov Retrospective: 100 Years of Painting
The exhibition features the works of Roman, Constantin, Marc and Charles Chatov, three generations in a family of gifted artists. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. On display through Feb. 19.
“We Teach Too II”
An exhibit of art by faculty members Charlie Agnew, Lee Simmons, Shannon Riddle and Johnny Crawford. Peacock Gallery, Middle Georgia State University, Cochran. Free. mga.edu. See it 8 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 8 a.m.-noon Friday. On display through Feb. 24.
“Life and Limb: The Toll of the American Civil War”
A traveling National Library of Medicine exhibit that explores the history of amputations endured by injured soldiers. Middle Georgia State University library. Free. See it 7:30 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday; 7:30 a.m.-noon Friday; 1-7 p.m. Sunday. On display through Feb. 25.
One Wall Show
Featuring realistic artist Durel Smith’s works in acrylic on canvas or board. Ocmulgee Arts Inc., 2242 Ingleside Ave. Free. 478-746- 3541. art@ocmulgeearts.com. See it 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. On display through Feb. 28.
“Art on the Circle”
Featuring the works of Jimmy Maine, Lee Wettstein, Allan Carey and other artists. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. See it 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. Ongoing.
Science on a Sphere
A room-size, global display system that uses computers and video projectors to display planetary data onto a 6-foot diameter sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. Presented in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. Free with museum admission, $5-$10. 478-477-3232. masmacon.org. Ongoing.
D-Day Exhibition
The interactive exhibition tells the story of the 507th Parachute Infantry Regiment, the 61st and 442nd Troop Carrier Groups that ferried them to Normandy, France, and the 325th Glider Regiment that fought alongside them. Museum of Aviation, Ga. 247 at Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. Free. 478-926-6870. museumofaviation.org. Ongoing.
AUDITIONS
“Blame It On the Movies!” Musical Revue
Directed by Sylvia Haynie and Laura Voss. Bring sheet music and be prepared to sing 16 bars. Four men and four women are needed. Production dates: March 24-April 2. Macon Little Theatre, 4220 Forsyth Road. 478-477-3342. maconlittletheatre.org. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 5-6.
“The Drowsy Chaperone” musical
Multiple roles for multiple ages. Directed by Jim Crisp, choreography by Richard Frazier and music direction by McKinley Starks. Be prepared to sing 16 bars of a selection of your choice, and bring the sheet music. A piano accompanist will be available to play. Wear comfortable clothing for a possible dance audition. Production dates: April 7-23. Theatre Macon, 438 Cherry St. 478-746-9485. theatremacon438@gmail.com. 7:30 p.m. Feb. 19-20.
“The Old Settler”
Written by John Henry Redwood. Directed by Venis J. Glover, in conjunction with Hurricane Productions. Cast needed: one man. Show dates: March 3-5. Dedicated inquiries only. HurricaneProductions7@gmail.com. 478-954-4215.
ET CETERA
Call for Artists: Winter Arts Festival
A judged exhibit open to all Middle Georgia Artists, 18 or older and out of high school. Prospectus and entry forms are available online. Exhibit will be on display: noon-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, noon-3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 17-March 10. Middle Georgia Art Association, 2330 Ingleside Ave. 478-744-9557. middlegeorgiaart@bellsouth.net. middlegeorgiaart.org. Deadline to enter: 5 p.m. Feb. 14.
A Night with the Artists
Cocktail reception to benefit the Museum of Arts and Sciences. Includes gallery talks with the artists from the Emerging Artists Exhibition, an opportunity to purchase the exhibited works, open bar, catering by Fountain of Juice, plus bourbon tasting. Ticket reservations are required. Museum of Arts and Sciences, 4182 Forsyth Road. $50. MASmacon.org. 7-10 p.m. March 2.
Heart of Georgia Barbershop Chorus
Come and listen or join in the singing. Christ United Methodist Church Choir Room (administration building in the back of church), 511 Russell Parkway, Warner Robins. hogchorus@gmail.com. 478-345-7464. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Monday.
Sweet Georgia Sound Show Chorus
Riverside United Methodist Church, 735 Pierce Ave. Singing lesson and first month of membership is free. 478-922-2541. 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Sketching at the Gallery
Bring your sketch pad and pencils and learn how to sketch portraits. Hosted by the Middle Georgia Fine Art Society. Fine Art Society Gallery, 149 Commercial Circle, Warner Robins. Free. Leslie Wallace, 478-396-9198. unicornsquest@hotmail.com. fasmidga.org. 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
Mercer University Pipes and Drums
Lessons and rehearsal. No musical experience required. Pipe, drum lessons for interested community members. Room 109, Willet Science Center, Mercer University. Free. mercerpipesdrums.com. Jack.Mahaney@mercer.edu. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday.
